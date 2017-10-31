openbase logo
rns

react-native-signalr

by Olof Dahlbom
1.0.6 (see all)

Use SignalR with React Native

Overview

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-signalr

Connect to your SignalR-server with a active websocket-connection from react-native. Supports all error-handling and reconnection, including longpolling if needed.

Today the module shims the jQuery-dependency that signalr has. There is however an ongoing task upstream to remove this dependency.

Does NOT pull in the entire jQuery-library. Only shimes the few methods SignalR needs. Tested on iOS and Android. No known issues.

Install:

npm i react-native-signalr --save

There is an example server setup at https://react-native-signalr.olofdahlbom.se (Also a http version but you must disable App security transport on iOS for that, read in issues) (no webite, only responds to signalr) If it's up and running, you can use it to debug against. You can find the source for that server under examples/server. The code below uses that server to setup a connection and communicate over websockets using signalr.

Awesome-project:

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import {
  AppRegistry,
  StyleSheet,
  Text,
  View,
} from 'react-native';
import signalr from 'react-native-signalr';

class AwesomeProject extends Component {

  componentDidMount() {
    //This is the server under /example/server published on azure.
    const connection = signalr.hubConnection('https://react-native-signalr.olofdahlbom.se');
    connection.logging = true;

    const proxy = connection.createHubProxy('chatHub');
    //receives broadcast messages from a hub function, called "helloApp"
    proxy.on('helloApp', (argOne, argTwo, argThree, argFour) => {
      console.log('message-from-server', argOne, argTwo, argThree, argFour);
      //Here I could response by calling something else on the server...
    });

    // atempt connection, and handle errors
    connection.start().done(() => {
      console.log('Now connected, connection ID=' + connection.id);

      proxy.invoke('helloServer', 'Hello Server, how are you?')
        .done((directResponse) => {
          console.log('direct-response-from-server', directResponse);
        }).fail(() => {
          console.warn('Something went wrong when calling server, it might not be up and running?')
        });

    }).fail(() => {
      console.log('Failed');
    });

    //connection-handling
    connection.connectionSlow(() => {
      console.log('We are currently experiencing difficulties with the connection.')
    });

    connection.error((error) => {
      const errorMessage = error.message;
      let detailedError = '';
      if (error.source && error.source._response) {
        detailedError = error.source._response;
      }
      if (detailedError === 'An SSL error has occurred and a secure connection to the server cannot be made.') {
        console.log('When using react-native-signalr on ios with http remember to enable http in App Transport Security https://github.com/olofd/react-native-signalr/issues/14')
      }
      console.debug('SignalR error: ' + errorMessage, detailedError)
    });
  }

  render() {
    return (
      <View style={styles.container}>
        <Text style={styles.welcome}>
          Welcome to React Native!
        </Text>
        <Text style={styles.instructions}>
          To get started, edit index.ios.js
        </Text>
        <Text style={styles.instructions}>
          Press Cmd+R to reload,{'\n'}
          Cmd+D or shake for dev menu
        </Text>
      </View>
    );
  }
}

const styles = StyleSheet.create({
  container: {
    flex: 1,
    justifyContent: 'center',
    alignItems: 'center',
    backgroundColor: '#F5FCFF',
  },
  welcome: {
    fontSize: 20,
    textAlign: 'center',
    margin: 10,
  },
  instructions: {
    textAlign: 'center',
    color: '#333333',
    marginBottom: 5,
  },
});

AppRegistry.registerComponent('AwesomeProject', () => AwesomeProject);

