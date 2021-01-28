Sideswipe

A simple, cross-platform React Native swipeable carousel with sensible defaults

Why Another Carousel?

Most solutions I found were very focused on mobile and adopt a paging pattern which limits what you can do on tablet and when you want the child to page when its smaller than the viewport.

On top of that most solutions were either one-size-fits-all or not really polished.

What Makes Your Solution So Special?

Nothing. It's just a tiny simple carousel with a pretty flexible API. If you need more check out another solution, if you need less you might not need a carousel because this whole thing is ~200 lines. 😎

API

Carousel component used to render carousel items via renderItem prop.

type CarouselProps = { contentContainerStyle?: Styles, contentOffset?: number, data : Array <*>, extractKey?: ( item: *, index: number ) => string, flatListStyle?: Styles, index?: number, itemWidth?: number, onEndReached : () => void , onEndReachedThreshold : number, onIndexChange?: number => void , threshold?: number, useVelocityForIndex?: boolean, renderItem : CarouselRenderProps => | Array <React$Element<*> | boolean> | React$Element<*> | null , shouldCapture?: GestureState => boolean, shouldRelease?: GestureState => boolean, style?: Styles, useNativeDriver?: boolean, }

type CarouselRenderProps = { itemIndex : number, currentIndex : number, itemCount : number, item : *, animatedValue : Animated.Value }

yarn add react-native-sideswipe

import { Dimensions } from 'react-native' ; import SideSwipe from 'react-native-sideswipe' ; import CustomComponent from '...' import data from '...' export default class SweetCarousel extends Component { state = { currentIndex : 0 , }; render = () => { const { width } = Dimensions.get( 'window' ); const contentOffset = (width - CustomComponent.WIDTH) / 2 ; return ( <SideSwipe index={this.state.currentIndex} itemWidth={CustomComponent.WIDTH} style={{ width }} data={data} contentOffset={contentOffset} onIndexChange={index => this.setState(() => ({ currentIndex: index })) } renderItem={({ itemIndex, currentIndex, item, animatedValue }) => ( <CustomComponent {...item} index={itemIndex} currentIndex={currentIndex} animatedValue={animatedValue} /> )} /> ); }; }

