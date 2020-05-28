Customizable side menu for react-native

Installation

npm install react-native-side-menu --save

Usage example

import SideMenu from 'react-native-side-menu' class ContentView extends React . Component { render() { return ( < View style = {styles.container} > < Text style = {styles.welcome} > Welcome to React Native! </ Text > < Text style = {styles.instructions} > To get started, edit index.ios.js </ Text > < Text style = {styles.instructions} > Press Cmd+R to reload,{'

'} Cmd+Control+Z for dev menu </ Text > </ View > ); } } class Application extends React . Component { render() { const menu = < Menu navigator = {navigator}/ > ; return ( < SideMenu menu = {menu} > < ContentView /> </ SideMenu > ); } }

Component props

prop default type description menu inherited React.Component Menu component isOpen false Boolean Props driven control over menu open state openMenuOffset 2/3 of device screen width Number Content view left margin if menu is opened hiddenMenuOffset none Number Content view left margin if menu is hidden edgeHitWidth none Number Edge distance on content view to open side menu, defaults to 60 toleranceX none Number X axis tolerance toleranceY none Number Y axis tolerance disableGestures false Bool Disable whether the menu can be opened with gestures or not onStartShould

SetResponderCapture none Function Function that accepts event as an argument and specify if side-menu should react on the touch or not. Check https://facebook.github.io/react-native/docs/gesture-responder-system.html for more details onChange none Function Callback on menu open/close. Is passed isOpen as an argument onMove none Function Callback on menu move. Is passed left as an argument onSliding none Function Callback when menu is sliding. It returns a decimal from 0 to 1 which represents the percentage of menu offset between hiddenMenuOffset and openMenuOffset. menuPosition left String either 'left' or 'right' animationFunction none (Function -> Object) Function that accept 2 arguments (prop, value) and return an object:

- prop you should use at the place you specify parameter to animate

- value you should use to specify the final value of prop onAnimationComplete none (Function -> Void) Function that accept 1 optional argument (event):

- event you should this to capture the animation event after the animation has successfully completed animationStyle none (Function -> Object) Function that accept 1 argument (value) and return an object:

- value you should use at the place you need current value of animated parameter (left offset of content view) bounceBackOnOverdraw true boolean when true, content view will bounce back to openMenuOffset when dragged further autoClosing true boolean When true, menu close automatically as soon as an event occurs

FAQ

ScrollView does not scroll to top on status bar press

On iPhone, the scroll-to-top gesture has no effect if there is more than one scroll view on-screen that has scrollsToTop set to true. Since it defaults to true in ReactNative, you have to set scrollsToTop={false} on your ScrollView inside Menu component in order to get it working as desired.

The swipe animation is extremely slow

Try disabling remote JS debugging (from developer menu on phone/VD)

My SideMenu contents are visible even when the side menu is hidden

Ensure that your main view has a background color applied

< Sidemenu menu = {menu} > < App style = {{backgroundColor='white'}} /> </ SideMenu >

