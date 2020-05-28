openbase logo
react-native-side-menu

by react-native-community
1.1.3 (see all)

Side menu component for React Native

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

Customizable side menu for react-native

iOSandroid

Content

Installation

npm install react-native-side-menu --save

Usage example

import SideMenu from 'react-native-side-menu'

class ContentView extends React.Component {
  render() {
    return (
      <View style={styles.container}>
        <Text style={styles.welcome}>
          Welcome to React Native!
        </Text>
        <Text style={styles.instructions}>
          To get started, edit index.ios.js
        </Text>
        <Text style={styles.instructions}>
          Press Cmd+R to reload,{'\n'}
          Cmd+Control+Z for dev menu
        </Text>
      </View>
    );
  }
}

class Application extends React.Component {
  render() {
    const menu = <Menu navigator={navigator}/>;

    return (
      <SideMenu menu={menu}>
        <ContentView/>
      </SideMenu>
    );
  }
}

Component props

propdefaulttypedescription
menuinheritedReact.ComponentMenu component
isOpenfalseBooleanProps driven control over menu open state
openMenuOffset2/3 of device screen widthNumberContent view left margin if menu is opened
hiddenMenuOffsetnoneNumberContent view left margin if menu is hidden
edgeHitWidthnoneNumberEdge distance on content view to open side menu, defaults to 60
toleranceXnoneNumberX axis tolerance
toleranceYnoneNumberY axis tolerance
disableGesturesfalseBoolDisable whether the menu can be opened with gestures or not
onStartShould
SetResponderCapture		noneFunctionFunction that accepts event as an argument and specify if side-menu should react on the touch or not. Check https://facebook.github.io/react-native/docs/gesture-responder-system.html for more details
onChangenoneFunctionCallback on menu open/close. Is passed isOpen as an argument
onMovenoneFunctionCallback on menu move. Is passed left as an argument
onSlidingnoneFunctionCallback when menu is sliding. It returns a decimal from 0 to 1 which represents the percentage of menu offset between hiddenMenuOffset and openMenuOffset.
menuPositionleftStringeither 'left' or 'right'
animationFunctionnone(Function -> Object)Function that accept 2 arguments (prop, value) and return an object:
- prop you should use at the place you specify parameter to animate
- value you should use to specify the final value of prop
onAnimationCompletenone(Function -> Void)Function that accept 1 optional argument (event):
- event you should this to capture the animation event after the animation has successfully completed
animationStylenone(Function -> Object)Function that accept 1 argument (value) and return an object:
- value you should use at the place you need current value of animated parameter (left offset of content view)
bounceBackOnOverdrawtruebooleanwhen true, content view will bounce back to openMenuOffset when dragged further
autoClosingtruebooleanWhen true, menu close automatically as soon as an event occurs

FAQ

ScrollView does not scroll to top on status bar press

On iPhone, the scroll-to-top gesture has no effect if there is more than one scroll view on-screen that has scrollsToTop set to true. Since it defaults to true in ReactNative, you have to set scrollsToTop={false} on your ScrollView inside Menu component in order to get it working as desired.

The swipe animation is extremely slow

Try disabling remote JS debugging (from developer menu on phone/VD)

My SideMenu contents are visible even when the side menu is hidden

Ensure that your main view has a background color applied

<Sidemenu menu={menu}>
<App style={{backgroundColor='white'}} />
</SideMenu>

Questions?

Feel free to contact me in twitter or create an issue

