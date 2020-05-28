|iOS
npm install react-native-side-menu --save
import SideMenu from 'react-native-side-menu'
class ContentView extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<Text style={styles.welcome}>
Welcome to React Native!
</Text>
<Text style={styles.instructions}>
To get started, edit index.ios.js
</Text>
<Text style={styles.instructions}>
Press Cmd+R to reload,{'\n'}
Cmd+Control+Z for dev menu
</Text>
</View>
);
}
}
class Application extends React.Component {
render() {
const menu = <Menu navigator={navigator}/>;
return (
<SideMenu menu={menu}>
<ContentView/>
</SideMenu>
);
}
}
|prop
|default
|type
|description
|menu
|inherited
|React.Component
|Menu component
|isOpen
|false
|Boolean
|Props driven control over menu open state
|openMenuOffset
|2/3 of device screen width
|Number
|Content view left margin if menu is opened
|hiddenMenuOffset
|none
|Number
|Content view left margin if menu is hidden
|edgeHitWidth
|none
|Number
|Edge distance on content view to open side menu, defaults to 60
|toleranceX
|none
|Number
|X axis tolerance
|toleranceY
|none
|Number
|Y axis tolerance
|disableGestures
|false
|Bool
|Disable whether the menu can be opened with gestures or not
|onStartShould
SetResponderCapture
|none
|Function
|Function that accepts event as an argument and specify if side-menu should react on the touch or not. Check https://facebook.github.io/react-native/docs/gesture-responder-system.html for more details
|onChange
|none
|Function
|Callback on menu open/close. Is passed isOpen as an argument
|onMove
|none
|Function
|Callback on menu move. Is passed left as an argument
|onSliding
|none
|Function
|Callback when menu is sliding. It returns a decimal from 0 to 1 which represents the percentage of menu offset between hiddenMenuOffset and openMenuOffset.
|menuPosition
|left
|String
|either 'left' or 'right'
|animationFunction
|none
|(Function -> Object)
|Function that accept 2 arguments (prop, value) and return an object:
-
prop you should use at the place you specify parameter to animate
-
value you should use to specify the final value of prop
|onAnimationComplete
|none
|(Function -> Void)
|Function that accept 1 optional argument (event):
-
event you should this to capture the animation event after the animation has successfully completed
|animationStyle
|none
|(Function -> Object)
|Function that accept 1 argument (value) and return an object:
-
value you should use at the place you need current value of animated parameter (left offset of content view)
|bounceBackOnOverdraw
|true
|boolean
|when true, content view will bounce back to openMenuOffset when dragged further
|autoClosing
|true
|boolean
|When true, menu close automatically as soon as an event occurs
On iPhone, the scroll-to-top gesture has no effect if there is more than one scroll view on-screen that has scrollsToTop set to true. Since it defaults to
true in ReactNative, you have to set
scrollsToTop={false} on your ScrollView inside
Menu component in order to get it working as desired.
Try disabling remote JS debugging (from developer menu on phone/VD)
Ensure that your main view has a background color applied
<Sidemenu menu={menu}>
<App style={{backgroundColor='white'}} />
</SideMenu>
