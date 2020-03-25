React-native component which renders markdown into a webview!
Since version 1.0.0 it requires the peer dependency react-native-webview.
npm install --save react-native-showdown react-native-webview
or
yarn add react-native-showdown react-native-webview
With expo you are done.
With a pure React Native project you need to link react-native-webview:
react-native link react-native-webview
cd pods && pod install && cd ..
Full ES6 / TypeScript example:
import React from 'react';
import Markdown from 'react-native-showdown';
import { SafeAreaView } from 'react-native';
export default function App() {
const markdown = `
# Welcome to React Native Showdown!
To get started, edit the markdown in \`App.tsx\`.
| Column 1 | Column 2 |
|----------|----------|
| A1 | B1 |
| A2 | B2 |
`;
const css = `
h1 { color: red; }
code { font-size: 1.2rem; background-color: lightgray; }
`;
return (
<SafeAreaView style={{ flex: 1 }}>
<Markdown markdown={markdown} css={css} />
</SafeAreaView>
);
}
markdown String, required;
Markdown string which will be shown as webview content.
(Previous prop
body is also still supported as fallback.)
css String, optional;
CSS which will be used to style the webview content.
(Previous prop
pureCSS is also still supported as fallback.)
title String, optional;
Sets the HTML title tag.
options ConverterOptions, optional;
All Showdown#options.
Default is
{simplifiedAutoLink: true, strikethrough: true, tables: true}.
source prop!
{ flex: 1 } style defined.
git clone https://github.com/jerolimov/react-native-showdown.git
cd react-native-showdown
yarn install
yarn bootstrap # which is similar to cd example && yarn install
cd example
yarn ios # or
yarn android
Project is based on the markdown parser Showdown.
Project build setup created with @react-native-community/bob
MIT License
Copyright (c) 2016-2020 Christoph Jerolimov
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.
