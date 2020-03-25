React-native component which renders markdown into a webview!

Since version 1.0.0 it requires the peer dependency react-native-webview.

Features

Renders Markdown into a React Native WebView component.

Pure JavaScript implementation, based on Showdown, extendable with all (?) Showdown Extensions.

No native code / No react-native link required.

Customizable with CSS.

Full TypeScript Support.

Fully tested. 100% Code Coverage.

Automatically opens links in the system browser. Supports all React Native WebView props and callbacks!

Installation

npm install --save react-native-showdown react-native-webview

or

yarn add react-native-showdown react-native-webview

With expo you are done.

With a pure React Native project you need to link react-native-webview:

react-native link react-native-webview cd pods && pod install && cd ..

Usage

Full ES6 / TypeScript example:

import React from 'react' ; import Markdown from 'react-native-showdown' ; import { SafeAreaView } from 'react-native' ; export default function App ( ) { const markdown = ` # Welcome to React Native Showdown! To get started, edit the markdown in \`App.tsx\`. | Column 1 | Column 2 | |----------|----------| | A1 | B1 | | A2 | B2 | ` ; const css = ` h1 { color: red; } code { font-size: 1.2rem; background-color: lightgray; } ` ; return ( < SafeAreaView style = {{ flex: 1 }}> < Markdown markdown = {markdown} css = {css} /> </ SafeAreaView > ); }

Available props / converter options

markdown String, required; Markdown string which will be shown as webview content. (Previous prop body is also still supported as fallback.)

String, required; Markdown string which will be shown as webview content. (Previous prop is also still supported as fallback.) css String, optional; CSS which will be used to style the webview content. (Previous prop pureCSS is also still supported as fallback.)

String, optional; CSS which will be used to style the webview content. (Previous prop is also still supported as fallback.) title String, optional; Sets the HTML title tag.

String, optional; Sets the HTML title tag. options ConverterOptions, optional; All Showdown#options. Default is {simplifiedAutoLink: true, strikethrough: true, tables: true} .

ConverterOptions, optional; All Showdown#options. Default is . All other react-native-webview props and callbacks are also supported, expect the source prop!

prop! Notice that the WebView has a default { flex: 1 } style defined.

Run the example

git clone https://github.com/jerolimov/react-native-showdown.git cd react-native-showdown yarn install yarn bootstrap cd example yarn ios yarn android

Credits

Project is based on the markdown parser Showdown.

Project build setup created with @react-native-community/bob

License

MIT License

Copyright (c) 2016-2020 Christoph Jerolimov

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

Alternatives

Libraries that renders Markdown as native components instead of using a WebView: