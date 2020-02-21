ReactNative: Native Shine Button (Android/iOS)
This library is a React Native bridge around native Siri wave animation:
|Android: ChadCSong/ShineButton & iOS: imwcl/WCLShineButton
$ npm install react-native-shine-button --save
react-native-image-helper to your app package.json
$ npm install react-native-image-helper --save
react-native-vector-icons to your app package.json and configure it as per their installation steps
$ npm install react-native-vector-icons --save
iOS
- Add the following to your `Podfile` -> `ios/Podfile` and run pod update:
```
use_native_modules!
pod 'RNShineButton', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-shine-button/ios'
use_frameworks!
pod 'WCLShineButton',:git => 'https://github.com/prscX/WCLShineButton.git', :branch =>'master'
```
Android
Please add below snippet into your app
build.gradle
allprojects {
repositories {
maven { url 'https://jitpack.io' }
}
}
RN61+ please use
react-native-shine-buttonV1 and above
iOS
- Add the following to your `Podfile` -> `ios/Podfile` and run pod update:
```
use_native_modules!
pod 'RNShineButton', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-shine-button/ios'
use_frameworks!
pod 'WCLShineButton',:git => 'https://github.com/prscX/WCLShineButton.git', :branch =>'master'
```
Android
Please add below snippet into your app
build.gradle
allprojects {
repositories {
maven { url 'https://jitpack.io' }
}
}
RN60 below please use
react-native-bottom-action-sheetV.0.*
$ npm install react-native-shine-button --save
$ react-native link react-native-shine-button
$ react-native link react-native-vector-icons
defaultConfig in your app
build.gradlefile. This is with respect to ISSUE: 1:
jackOptions {
enabled true
}
dependencies in your app
build.gradle:
buildscript {
repositories {
jcenter()
google()
maven { url "https://jitpack.io" }
}
}
allprojects {
repositories {
jcenter()
google()
maven { url "https://jitpack.io" }
}
}
Note: This library is supported on Android SDK 27 > above
After
react-native link react-native-shine-button, please verify
node_modules/react-native-shine-button/ios/ contains
Pods folder. If does not exist please execute
pod install command on
node_modules/react-native-shine-button/ios/, if any error => try
pod repo update then
pod install
After verification, open your project and create a folder 'RNShineButton' under Libraries.
Drag
node_modules/react-native-shine-button/ios/pods/Pods.xcodeproject into RNShineButton, as well as the RNShineButton.xcodeproject if it does not exist.
Add the
WCLShineButton.framework into your project's
Embedded Binaries and make sure the framework is also in linked libraries.
Go to your project's
Build Settings -> Framework Search Path and set
$(inherited) to recursive.
import RNShineButton from 'react-native-shine-button'
;<RNShineButton
shape={'heart'}
color={'#808080'}
fillColor={'#ff0000'}
size={100}
/>
import RNShineButton from 'react-native-shine-button'
import Icon from 'react-native-vector-icons/FontAwesome'
let music = <Icon family={'FontAwesome'} name={'music'} color={'#808080'} />
;<RNShineButton
shape={music}
color={'#808080'}
fillColor={'#ff0000'}
size={100}
/>
Note:
- We have added
familyprop for
Iconclass, please make sure that you pass the props
Note: Since we are using native libraries, we have not found a solution in order to render RN Images in production, therefore please copy all your image assets in platform specific folders:
Please refer example application for the image usage.
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Note
shape
string OR react-native-vector-icons
|The type of Shine Button you want. It's props are heart, like, star, smile. Even you are specify a react-native-vector-icons
color
string: HEX-COLOR
|Color which you want then the Shine Button is not active
fillColor
string: HEX-COLOR
|Fill Color then the Shine Button is clicked
size
number
|Size of Shine Button
disabled
bool
|Disabling the Shine Button
value
bool
|Default value whether it is selected or not
onChange
func
|It is invoke then the value of shine button is change
