ReactNative : Native Shine Button (Android/iOS)

This library is a React Native bridge around native Siri wave animation:

📖 Getting started

$ npm install react-native-shine-button --save

RN61 >= RNBAS V2 >

Add react-native-image-helper to your app package.json

$ npm install react-native-image-helper --save

Add react-native-vector-icons to your app package.json and configure it as per their installation steps

$ npm install react-native-vector-icons --save

iOS - Add the following to your `Podfile` -> `ios/Podfile` and run pod update: ``` use_native_modules! pod 'RNShineButton' , :path => '../node_modules/react-native-shine-button/ios' use_frameworks! pod 'WCLShineButton' ,:git => 'https://github.com/prscX/WCLShineButton.git' , :branch => 'master' ```

Android

Please add below snippet into your app build.gradle

allprojects { repositories { maven { url 'https://jitpack.io' } } }

RN61 >= RNBAS V1 >

RN61+ please use react-native-shine-button V1 and above

iOS - Add the following to your `Podfile` -> `ios/Podfile` and run pod update: ``` use_native_modules! pod 'RNShineButton' , :path => '../node_modules/react-native-shine-button/ios' use_frameworks! pod 'WCLShineButton' ,:git => 'https://github.com/prscX/WCLShineButton.git' , :branch => 'master' ```

Android

Please add below snippet into your app build.gradle

allprojects { repositories { maven { url 'https://jitpack.io' } } }

RN60 < RNBAS V1 <

RN60 below please use react-native-bottom-action-sheet V.0.*

$ npm install react-native-shine-button --save

$ react-native link react-native-shine-button

$ react-native link react-native-vector-icons

Android

Please add below snippet to defaultConfig in your app build.gradle file. This is with respect to ISSUE: 1:

jackOptions { enabled true }

Please add below snippet above dependencies in your app build.gradle :

buildscript { repositories { jcenter() google() maven { url "https://jitpack.io" } } } allprojects { repositories { jcenter() google() maven { url "https://jitpack.io" } } }

Note: This library is supported on Android SDK 27 > above

iOS

After react-native link react-native-shine-button , please verify node_modules/react-native-shine-button/ios/ contains Pods folder. If does not exist please execute pod install command on node_modules/react-native-shine-button/ios/ , if any error => try pod repo update then pod install

After verification, open your project and create a folder 'RNShineButton' under Libraries.

Drag node_modules/react-native-shine-button/ios/pods/Pods.xcodeproject into RNShineButton, as well as the RNShineButton.xcodeproject if it does not exist.

Add the WCLShineButton.framework into your project's Embedded Binaries and make sure the framework is also in linked libraries.

Go to your project's Build Settings -> Framework Search Path and set $(inherited) to recursive .

💻 Usage

import RNShineButton from 'react-native-shine-button' ; < RNShineButton shape = { ' heart '} color = { '# 808080 '} fillColor = { '# ff0000 '} size = {100} />

Icons

RN Vector Icons: It supports react-native-vector-icons library. Please find below snippet for the usage:

import RNShineButton from 'react-native-shine-button' import Icon from 'react-native-vector-icons/FontAwesome' let music = <Icon family={'FontAwesome'} name={'music'} color={'#808080'} /> ;<RNShineButton shape={music} color={'#808080'} fillColor={'#ff0000'} size={100} />

Note: We have added family prop for Icon class, please make sure that you pass the props

Custom Icons

Note: Since we are using native libraries, we have not found a solution in order to render RN Images in production, therefore please copy all your image assets in platform specific folders:

Android: Please copy your image assets in app resource drawable folder

iOS: Please copy your image assets in app resources folder

Please refer example application for the image usage.

💡 Props

Prop Type Default Note shape string OR react-native-vector-icons The type of Shine Button you want. It's props are heart, like, star, smile. Even you are specify a react-native-vector-icons color string: HEX-COLOR Color which you want then the Shine Button is not active fillColor string: HEX-COLOR Fill Color then the Shine Button is clicked size number Size of Shine Button disabled bool Disabling the Shine Button value bool Default value whether it is selected or not onChange func It is invoke then the value of shine button is change

✨ Credits

Android lib ChadCSong/ShineButton Android implement.

iOS lib imwcl/WCLShineButton iOS implement

📜 License

This library is provided under the Apache License.

RNShineButton @ prscX

