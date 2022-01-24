Native shared element transition "primitives" for react-native 💫
This library in itself is not a Navigation- or Router library. Instead, it provides a set of comprehensive full native building blocks for performing shared element transitions in Router- or Transition libraries. If you are looking for the React Navigation binding, you can find it here.
Shared-element transitions add shine to your app but can be hard to do in practise.
It's possible to achieve some nice transitions by building custom modals and using the the core
react-native API, But this also brings with it many restrictions. Things like resizing an image or making sure no "flicker" occurs even an older Android devices can be a real challenge.
This library solves that problem through an all native implementation which is very close to the metal of the OS. It solves the problem by providing a set of "primitives", which don't require any back and forth passes over the react-native bridge. This way, the best possible performance is achieved and better image transitions can be accomplished. The following list is an impression of the kinds of problems that are solved through the native implementation.
This library is under active development. The iOS and Android implementations are mostly done, which exception of some edge cases. The library also aims to support the
web platform with an optimized DOM implementation. That development is about 60% done.
yarn add react-native-shared-element
And when using React Native 0.59 or lower, link the library. This is not needed when using React Native 0.60 or higher, where linking happens automatically.
react-native link react-native-shared-element
import {
SharedElement,
SharedElementTransition,
nodeFromRef
} from 'react-native-shared-element';
// Scene 1
let startAncestor;
let startNode;
<View ref={ref => startAncestor = nodeFromRef(ref)}>
...
<SharedElement onNode={node => startNode = node}>
<Image style={styles.image} source={...} />
</SharedElement>
...
</View>
// Scene2
let endAncestor;
let endNode;
<View ref={ref => endAncestor = nodeFromRef(ref)}>
...
<SharedElement onNode={node => endNode = node}>
<Image style={styles.image} source={...} />
</SharedElement>
...
</View>
// Render overlay in front of screen
const position = new Animated.Value(0);
<View style={StyleSheet.absoluteFill}>
<SharedElementTransition
start={{
node: startNode,
ancestor: startAncestor
}}
end={{
node: endNode,
ancestor: endAncestor
}}
position={position}
animation='move'
resize='auto'
align='auto'
/>
</View>
react-native-shared-element is a "primitive" that runs shared element transitions
entirely native without requiring any passes over the JavaScript bridge. It works by taking in a start- and end node, which are obtained using the
<SharedElement> component.
Whenever a transition between screens occurs (e.g. performed by a router/navigator), a view in
front of the app should be rendered to host the shared element transition. The
position prop is used to interpolate between the start- and end nodes,
0 meaning "Show the start node" and
1 meaning "Show the end node".
Whenever the
<SharedElementTransition> component is rendered, it performs the following tasks:
position prop and render the shared element transition accordingly
You typically do not use this component directly, but instead use a Router or Transition-engine which provides a higher-level API.
See
./example/src/components/Router.tsx for an example implementation of a simple stack router using
shared element transitions.
The
<SharedElement> component accepts a single child and returns a
node to it through the
onNode event handler. The child must correspond to a "real"
View which exists in the native view hierarchy.
|Property
|Type
|Description
children
element
|A single child component, which must map to a real view in the native view hierarchy
onNode
function
|Event handler that sets or unsets the node-handle
View props...
|Other props supported by View
The
<SharedElementTransition> component executes a shared element transition natively. It natively performs the following tasks: measure, clone, hide, animate and unhide, to achieve the best results.
|Property
|Type
|Description
start
{ node: SharedElementNode, ancestor: SharedElementNode }
|Start node- and ancestor
end
{ node: SharedElementNode, ancestor: SharedElementNode }
|End node- and ancestor
position
number |
Animated.Value |
Reanimated.Value
|Interpolated position (0..1), between the start- and end nodes
animation
|SharedElementAnimation
|Type of animation, e.g move start element or cross-fade between start- and end elements (default =
move)
resize
|SharedElementResize
|Resize behavior (default =
auto)
align
|SharedElementAlign
|Alignment behavior (default =
auto)
debug
boolean
|Renders debug overlays for diagnosing measuring and animations
onMeasure
function
|Event handler that is called when nodes have been measured and snapshotted
The transition effect can be controlled using the
animation,
resize and
align props.
In most cases you should leave these to their default values for the best possible results.
If however the start- element and end elements are visually different, then it can make
sense to choose different values. For instance, if you are transitioning from a
<Text>
with a
white color to a
<Text> with a
black color, then using
animation="fade" will
create a cross-fade between them.
Another case is when you have a single-line of
<Text> in the start- view and a full
description in the end- view. A
stretch effect would in this case not look good, because
the end- element is much larger in size compared the start- element.
In this case you can use
resize="clip" and
align="left-top" to create a text reveal effect.
|Animation
|Description
move
|Moves the start- element to the end position
fade
|Cross-fades between the start- and end elements
fade-in
|Fade-in the end element coming from the start position (start-element is not visible)
fade-out
|Fade-out the start element to the end position (end-element is not visible)
|Resize
|Description
auto
|Automatically selects the default resize behavior. For images this will perform the best possible transition based on the
resizeMode of the image. For other kinds of views, this will default to
stretch.
stretch
|Stretches the element to the same shape and size of the other element. If the aspect-ratio of the content differs, you may see stretching. In that case consider the
clip or
none resize options.
clip
|Do not resize, but clip the content to the size of the other content. This option is for instance useful in combination with
<Text> components, where you want to reveal more text.
none
|Do not resize the content. When combined with
fade, this creates a plain cross-fade effect without any resizing or clipping
auto,
left-center,
left-top,
left-right,
right-center,
right-top,
right-right,
center-top
center-center,
center-bottom
When
auto is selected, the default alignment strategy is used, which is
center-center.
./example and serves as an exploration and testing tool. It features a custom stack router which implements the shared element primitives. It also implements the react-navigation binding and serves as a testing tool for that.
Shared element transition library is licensed under The MIT License.
