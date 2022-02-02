React Native Share, a simple tool for share message and file to other apps.
If you use this library on your commercial/personal projects, you can help us by funding the work on specific issues that you choose by using IssueHunt.io!
This gives you the power to prioritize our work and support the project contributors. Moreover it'll guarantee the project will be updated and maintained in the long run.
If you are using
react-native >= 0.60 you just need to do a simple:
yarn add react-native-share
Or if are using npm:
npm i react-native-share --save
After that, we need to install the dependencies to use the project on iOS(you can skip this part, if you are using this on Android).
Now run a simple:
npx pod-install or
cd ios && pod install. After that, you should be able to use the library on both Platforms, iOS and Android.
Then simply import:
import Share from 'react-native-share';
Share.open(options)
.then((res) => {
console.log(res);
})
.catch((err) => {
err && console.log(err);
});
Which you do something similar to this:
If you are using a older version of
react-native or
react-native-share, having any problem or want to know how use
Share.open and other functions, please refer to our new docs and help us improve that. 🚀
In comparison to the react-native's api Share, this component is far more complete when it comes to share functionalities. From sending a message/link to another app like whatsapp, it also gives the possibility of sharing an image (or multiple images) and even sharing directly to instagram story. This has been my go to component for share functionalities, and it has been improving and growing ever since!
I’ve currently used this package in one of my React-native application and it helped me in a great deal to share messages and images as well as PDF’s to different application using different social mediums such as Facebook, Whatsapp and etc. The UI components are very neat and minimalistic. The documentation is well written and you can go through that easily apply this in your project.
I love observing apps and learning things. So there was a day and I was so curious about the logic of sharing images and videos from an application to other user, i.e. why I decided to use this package in my react native application for implementing the sharing logic and codes. It was very easy using this. It makes my task very handy and clean. Hats off to the developers out there.
I was using this library in one of my old RN application to share a pdf that I used to generate at run-time. Neat and clean documentation for migrating from older version. Worked for both Android and iOS apps without any issue.
This package has helped me a lot in many ways. When we have to share some data or files from our app to any other app than this package provides the same i.e. we can use this in many ways like for sharing images from out gallary to our app or if we want to share images to any social media app or any other way. One of the best app for implementing sharing features.