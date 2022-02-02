openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-native-share

by react-native-community
7.3.2 (see all)

Social share, sending simple data to other apps.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

99.9K

GitHub Stars

3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

13d ago

Contributors

175

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Native Action Sheet/Menu

Reviews

Average Rating

4.8/515
Read All Reviews
LMestre14
vibhugautam73
akashz19
the-vishal-kumar
Vishal19111999
v-50
vimal-verma

Top Feedback

8Great Documentation
6Easy to Use
5Performant
2Highly Customizable
2Responsive Maintainers
1Bleeding Edge

Readme

react-native-share react-native-share npm version semantic-release

React Native Share, a simple tool for share message and file to other apps.

Sponsors

If you use this library on your commercial/personal projects, you can help us by funding the work on specific issues that you choose by using IssueHunt.io!

This gives you the power to prioritize our work and support the project contributors. Moreover it'll guarantee the project will be updated and maintained in the long run.

issuehunt-image

Getting started

If you are using react-native >= 0.60 you just need to do a simple:

yarn add react-native-share

Or if are using npm:

npm i react-native-share --save

After that, we need to install the dependencies to use the project on iOS(you can skip this part, if you are using this on Android).

Now run a simple: npx pod-install or cd ios && pod install. After that, you should be able to use the library on both Platforms, iOS and Android.

Then simply import:

import Share from 'react-native-share';

Share.open(options)
  .then((res) => {
    console.log(res);
  })
  .catch((err) => {
    err && console.log(err);
  });

Which you do something similar to this:

example-ios

Documentation

If you are using a older version of react-native or react-native-share, having any problem or want to know how use Share.open and other functions, please refer to our new docs and help us improve that. 🚀

Rate & Review

Great Documentation8
Easy to Use6
Performant5
Highly Customizable2
Bleeding Edge1
Responsive Maintainers2
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Luís MestrePortugal43 Ratings31 Reviews
9 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Responsive Maintainers

In comparison to the react-native's api Share, this component is far more complete when it comes to share functionalities. From sending a message/link to another app like whatsapp, it also gives the possibility of sharing an image (or multiple images) and even sharing directly to instagram story. This has been my go to component for share functionalities, and it has been improving and growing ever since!

0
Vibhu GautamNoida40 Ratings41 Reviews
3 months ago

I’ve currently used this package in one of my React-native application and it helped me in a great deal to share messages and images as well as PDF’s to different application using different social mediums such as Facebook, Whatsapp and etc. The UI components are very neat and minimalistic. The documentation is well written and you can go through that easily apply this in your project.

0
Akash Anand72 Ratings74 Reviews
1 year ago
Easy to Use
Great Documentation
Performant

I love observing apps and learning things. So there was a day and I was so curious about the logic of sharing images and videos from an application to other user, i.e. why I decided to use this package in my react native application for implementing the sharing logic and codes. It was very easy using this. It makes my task very handy and clean. Hats off to the developers out there.

0
Vishal Kumar34 Ratings43 Reviews
I'm a software engineer by morning, an aspiring entrepreneur by evening, and a blogger by night. I love to gather attention and help others. Want to be Immortal
January 5, 2021
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

I was using this library in one of my old RN application to share a pdf that I used to generate at run-time. Neat and clean documentation for migrating from older version. Worked for both Android and iOS apps without any issue.

0
Vishal Pratap SinghIndia51 Ratings52 Reviews
👨‍💻 I'm just a curious creature, intrigued by the web. 🏫 I also educate thousands on Instagram.
1 year ago
Great Documentation

This package has helped me a lot in many ways. When we have to share some data or files from our app to any other app than this package provides the same i.e. we can use this in many ways like for sharing images from out gallary to our app or if we want to share images to any social media app or any other way. One of the best app for implementing sharing features.

1
pumpkin-codes

Alternatives

@expo/react-native-action-sheetA cross-platform ActionSheet for React Native
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
68K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-native-actionsheetAn elegant ActionSheet component for React Native.
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
20K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Performant
1Highly Customizable
rnm
react-native-material-menuPure JavaScript material menu component for React Native
GitHub Stars
432
Weekly Downloads
9K
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Performant
react-native-popup-menuPopup menu component for React Native
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
23K
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
rna
react-native-activity-viewiOS share and action sheets for React Native
GitHub Stars
476
Weekly Downloads
574
See 9 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial