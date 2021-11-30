With this library, you can add shake event detector on your React Native app. Because
react-native-shake-event is not in active development anymore, I decided to created this.
Please note that it only works on real devices
npm install react-native-shake
or
yarn add react-native-shake
From React Native 0.60, you don't have to manually link libraries anymore. Just
cd ios
pod update
and you're good to go.
Follow this guide
import RNShake from 'react-native-shake';
// For v3.x.x and below:
class MyComponent extends React.Component {
componentDidMount() {
RNShake.addEventListener('ShakeEvent', () => {
// Your code...
});
}
componentWillUnmount() {
RNShake.removeEventListener('ShakeEvent');
}
}
// For v4.x.x onwards:
class MyComponent extends React.Component {
componentDidMount() {
RNShake.addListener(() => {
// Your code...
});
}
componentWillUnmount() {
RNShake.removeListener();
}
}
// For v5.x.x onwards:
import React from 'react'
export const MyComponent = () => {
React.useEffect(() => {
const subscription = RNShake.addListener(() => {
// Your code here...
})
return () => {
// Your code here...
subscription.remove()
}
}, [])
}