React Native Shake Event Detector

With this library, you can add shake event detector on your React Native app. Because react-native-shake-event is not in active development anymore, I decided to created this.

Please note that it only works on real devices

Installation

npm install react-native-shake

or

yarn add react-native-shake

Linking the native modules

From React Native 0.60, you don't have to manually link libraries anymore. Just

cd ios pod update

and you're good to go.

Manual (iOS):

Follow this guide

Usage