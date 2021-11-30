openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rns

react-native-shake

by Quan Pham
5.1.1 (see all)

React Native shake event detector

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9.5K

GitHub Stars

146

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Native Shake Event Detector

Latest version

RNShake

With this library, you can add shake event detector on your React Native app. Because react-native-shake-event is not in active development anymore, I decided to created this.

Please note that it only works on real devices

Installation

npm install react-native-shake

or

yarn add react-native-shake

Linking the native modules

Automatic:

From React Native 0.60, you don't have to manually link libraries anymore. Just

cd ios
pod update

and you're good to go.

Manual (iOS):

Follow this guide

Usage

import RNShake from 'react-native-shake';

// For v3.x.x and below:
class MyComponent extends React.Component {
  componentDidMount() {
    RNShake.addEventListener('ShakeEvent', () => {
      // Your code...
    });
  }

  componentWillUnmount() {
    RNShake.removeEventListener('ShakeEvent');
  }
}

// For v4.x.x onwards:
class MyComponent extends React.Component {
  componentDidMount() {
    RNShake.addListener(() => {
      // Your code...
    });
  }

  componentWillUnmount() {
    RNShake.removeListener();
  }
}

// For v5.x.x onwards:
import React from 'react'

export const MyComponent = () => {
  React.useEffect(() => {
    const subscription = RNShake.addListener(() => {
      // Your code here...
    })

    return () => {
      // Your code here...
      subscription.remove()
    }
  }, [])
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial