There are many users who are using different verion of react and react-native , so we have removed the dependency of react-native-svg in package.json since 1.1.3 , and you must add the correct version of react-native-svg as they suggested. :sorry:

Since there is no "shadow" attribute in style list of Android,if we want to add a shadow effect on a component,we must patch a PNG-24 picture,but it's so non-graceful;therefore here comes a SVG shadow plugin to help with this problem. We suggest you to use native shadow on iOS

There are two BoxShadow Elements in the picture which support border-radius ,and the Line at the bottom is generated with BorderShadow which provide with a top or bottom shadow(can also be inset shadow)

HOW TO USE IT

First

you must run the command to install the plugin and its dependences in you project

yarn add react-native-shadow

Second

you have to config your project to support the SVG component we use( react-native-svg - Link):

yarn add react-native-svg@X.X.X

You must get the correct verion for your project! Or there will be some unknown exception

Run yarn run android to install the lastest version on your phone

Third

After config the SVG component,you can simply use it in your project(show ES6 only):

import {BoxShadow} from 'react-native-shadow' (For BorderShadow,import it as 'BoxShadow') set an opption object:

const shadowOpt = { width : 100 , height : 100 , color : "#000" , border : 2 , radius : 3 , opacity : 0.2 , x : 0 , y : 3 , style :{ marginVertical : 5 } }

3.create a shadow element and set the object to setting ,and you

MUST SET ITS PARENTELEMENT RELATIVE:

render = () => { return ( < View > < Shadow setting = {shadowOpt} > < View style = {{width:100,height:100}}/ > </ Shadow > </ View > ) }

Sample

Here is a simple use of the component:

import React, {Component} from 'react' import { StyleSheet, View, Text, ScrollView, Image, TouchableHighlight } from 'react-native' import {BoxShadow} from 'react-native-shadow' export default class VideoCell extends Component { render = () => { const shadowOpt = { width : 160 , height : 170 , color : "#000" , border : 2 , radius : 3 , opacity : 0.2 , x : 0 , y : 3 , style :{ marginVertical : 5 } } return ( < BoxShadow setting = {shadowOpt} > < TouchableHighlight style = {{ position: " relative ", width: 160 , height: 170 , backgroundColor: "# fff ", borderRadius:3 , // marginVertical:5 , overflow: " hidden "}}> ………………………… </ TouchableHighlight > </ BoxShadow > ) } }

Manual

the attribute we supported now:

###BoxShadow

width : you must set the value the same as your child component

: you must set the value the same as your child component height : the same as above

: the same as above color : the color of shadow,it doesn't support rgba now ,you may use opacity

: the color of shadow,it ,you may use opacity border : the width of shadow , cannot less than 0

: the width of shadow , cannot less than 0 radius : the same value as the "borderRadius" of chileElement

: the same value as the "borderRadius" of chileElement opacity : the opacity of shadow

: the opacity of shadow x : the offsetX of shadow

: the offsetX of shadow y : the offsetY of shadow

: the offsetY of shadow style: the style you want to add to the wrapper box

###BorderShadow

width , color , border , opacity , style : these attributes are the same as above

, , , , : these attributes are the same as above side : "top" or "bottom",you can choose where the shadow shows

: "top" or "bottom",you can choose where the shadow shows inset: true or false ,this is similar to CSS - shadow: color inset

what to notice

This component is so simple,and we are making efforts to make it better; if you met any problem when using it,you can try solving yourself by reading the source code or post an issue,thanks ~~