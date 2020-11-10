openbase logo
rns

react-native-shadow-cards

by Aamir Ali
1.0.2 (see all)

Cards are a great way to display information, usually containing content and actions about a single subject. Cards can contain images, buttons, text and more.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

235

GitHub Stars

42

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

react-native-shadow-cards

Simple card view component for React Native

Screenshot

Demo

Installation

npm i --save react-native-shadow-cards

Usage

import {Card} from 'react-native-shadow-cards';

render(){
  return (
    <View style={styles.container}>
      <Card style={{padding: 10, margin: 10}}>
        <Text>Open up App.js to start working on your app!</Text>
        <Text>Changes you make will automatically reload.</Text>
        <Text>Shake your phone to open the developer menu.</Text>
      </Card>
      <Card style={{padding: 10, margin: 10}}>
        <Button
          onPress={()=>{}}
          title="Learn More"
          color="#841584"
          accessibilityLabel="Learn more about this purple button"
        />
      </Card>
      <Card style={{padding: 10, margin: 10, height: 50}}>
      </Card>
    </View>
  );
}

Configuration

Card:
PropertyTypeDefaultDescription
backgroundColorstring'#ffffff'card background color
elevationnumber3An attribute to set the elevation of the card, increases 'drop-shadow' of the card
cornerRadiusnumber5Set the radius of the card
opacitynumber0.5Set the opacity of the card

Contributing

Of course! Welcome :)

You can use following command in example dir:

