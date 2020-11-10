Simple card view component for React Native

Screenshot

Installation

npm i --save react-native-shadow-cards

Usage

import {Card} from 'react-native-shadow-cards' ; render(){ return ( < View style = {styles.container} > < Card style = {{padding: 10 , margin: 10 }}> < Text > Open up App.js to start working on your app! </ Text > < Text > Changes you make will automatically reload. </ Text > < Text > Shake your phone to open the developer menu. </ Text > </ Card > < Card style = {{padding: 10 , margin: 10 }}> < Button onPress = {() => {}} title="Learn More" color="#841584" accessibilityLabel="Learn more about this purple button" /> </ Card > < Card style = {{padding: 10 , margin: 10 , height: 50 }}> </ Card > </ View > ); }

Configuration

Property Type Default Description backgroundColor string '#ffffff' card background color elevation number 3 An attribute to set the elevation of the card, increases 'drop-shadow' of the card cornerRadius number 5 Set the radius of the card opacity number 0.5 Set the opacity of the card

Contributing

Of course! Welcome :)