Simple card view component for React Native
npm i --save react-native-shadow-cards
import {Card} from 'react-native-shadow-cards';
render(){
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<Card style={{padding: 10, margin: 10}}>
<Text>Open up App.js to start working on your app!</Text>
<Text>Changes you make will automatically reload.</Text>
<Text>Shake your phone to open the developer menu.</Text>
</Card>
<Card style={{padding: 10, margin: 10}}>
<Button
onPress={()=>{}}
title="Learn More"
color="#841584"
accessibilityLabel="Learn more about this purple button"
/>
</Card>
<Card style={{padding: 10, margin: 10, height: 50}}>
</Card>
</View>
);
}
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
|backgroundColor
|string
|'#ffffff'
|card background color
|elevation
|number
|3
|An attribute to set the elevation of the card, increases 'drop-shadow' of the card
|cornerRadius
|number
|5
|Set the radius of the card
|opacity
|number
|0.5
|Set the opacity of the card
Of course! Welcome :)
You can use following command in
example dir: