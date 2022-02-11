react-native-shadow is dead for years. This one is an improved version with more functionalities, Typescript support and written from scratch. Also, it doesn't require the usage of the
size property: the shadow is smartly applied on the first render and then precisely reapplied on the following renders.
It solves the old React Native issue of not having the same shadow appearence and implementation for Android, iOS and Web.
The ethercreative/react-native-shadow-generator website won't give you very similar results between the two platforms, for the reasons I described here, when I started to think more seriously about this shadow issue.
Compatible with Android, iOS and Web. And Expo!
npm i react-native-shadow-2
# or
yarn add react-native-shadow-2
import { Shadow } from 'react-native-shadow-2';
<Shadow>
<Text style={{ margin: 20, fontSize: 20 }}>🙂</Text>
</Shadow>
<Shadow distance={15} startColor={'#eb9066d8'} finalColor={'#ff00ff10'} offset={[3, 4]}>
<View style={{ borderTopLeftRadius: 24, borderBottomRightRadius: 0, borderRadius: 10, backgroundColor: '#c454f0dd' }}>
<Text style={{ margin: 20, fontSize: 20 }}>🤯</Text>
</View>
</Shadow>
|Property
|Description
|Type
|Default
|startColor
|The color of the shadow when it's right next to the given content, leaving it. Accepts alpha channel.
string
'#00000020'
|finalColor
|The color of the shadow at the maximum distance from the content. Accepts alpha channel.
string
|Transparent color of startColor. Explanation
|distance
|How far the shadow goes.
number
10
|radius
|The radius of each corner of your child component. Passing a number will apply it to all corners.
If passing an object,
undefined corners will have the radius of the
default property if defined.
If
undefined, it will try to get
viewStyle radii if
getViewStyleRadius, and then child's view style radii if
getChildRadius, both true as default.
Each corner fallbacks to 0.
number \| { default?: number ; topLeft?: number ; topRight?: number ; bottomLeft?: number ; bottomRight?: number }
undefined
|offset
|Moves the shadow. Negative
x moves it left, negative
y moves it up.
Accepts
'x%' values, in relation to the child's size.
Setting an offset will default
paintInside to true, as it's usually the desired behaviour.
[x: string \| number, y: string \| number]
[0, 0]
|paintInside
|If the shadow should be applied inside the external shadows, below the child.
startColor is used as fill color.
Useful when using
offset or if your child has some transparency.
boolean
false, but
true if
offset is defined
|sides
|The sides that will have their shadows drawn. Doesn't include corners.
("left" \| "right" \| "top" \| "bottom")[]
['left', 'right', 'top', 'bottom']
|corners
|The corners that will have their shadows drawn.
("topLeft" \| "topRight" \| "bottomLeft" \| "bottomRight")[]
['topLeft', 'topRight', 'bottomLeft', 'bottomRight']
|size
|If you don't want the 2 renders of the shadow (1st applies the relative positioning and sizing that may contain a quick pixel gap, 2nd uses exact pixel size from onLayout), you may want to use this. Using this won't trigger the onLayout on 2nd render and beyond, as the values entered here are already precisely rounded and are equal to the onLayout values.
You may want to set
backgroundColor in the
viewStyle property for your child background color.
Useful for animations.
[width: number, height: number]
undefined
|safeRender
|If you don't want the relative sizing and positioning of the shadow on the 1st render but only on the 2nd render and beyond with the exact onLayout sizes. Useful if dealing with radii greater than the sides sizes, to avoid visual artifacts on the first render.
When
true, the shadow only appears after the first render, where it's invisible.
boolean
false
|viewStyle
|The style of the view that wraps your child component.
If using the
size property, this wrapping view will automatically receive as style the
size values and the radiuses from the
radius property or from the child, if
getChildRadius.
StyleProp<ViewStyle>
undefined
|containerViewStyle
|The style of the view that contains the shadow and your child component.
StyleProp<ViewStyle>
undefined
|getChildRadius
|If it should try to get the radii from the child's view
style if our
radius property is
undefined. It gets the values of each corner, like
borderTopLeftRadius and
borderRadius as fallback for all corners.
The corners defined in
viewStyle have priority over child's view style, if
getViewStyleRadius.
boolean
true
|getViewStyleRadius
|If it should try to get the radii from the
viewStyle if
radius property is
undefined. It gets the values of each corner, like
borderTopLeftRadius and
borderRadius as fallback for all corners.
The corners defined in
viewStyle have priority over child's view style, if
getViewStyleRadius.
boolean
true
Q: How to set the Shadow opacity?
A: The opacity in react-native-shadow-2, differently from the "original" version, is set directly at the
startColor and
finalColor properties, in the alpha channel. E.g.:
'#0001' would be an almost transparent black. You may also use
'#rrggbbaa',
'rgba()',
'hsla()' etc. All patterns in this link, but not int colors, are accepted.
Q: My component is no longer using the available parent width after applying the Shadow! What to do?
A: Use
viewStyle={{alignSelf: 'stretch'}} in your Shadow component. Explanation in link above!
Q: I want a preset for my Shadows, so I don't have to type the same props among them and I want to quickly change them all if I want to!
A: This package exports the
ShadowProps type, that are the props of the Shadow component. You may do the following:
export const ShadowPresets = {
button: {
offset: [0, 1], distance: 1, startColor: '#0003',
} as ShadowProps,
};
and then in your Shadow component:
<Shadow {...ShadowPresets.button}>
Q: The
offset and
size properties are throwing Typescript errors!
A: Upgrade your Typescript to at least 4.0.0! Those two properties use labeled tuples. If you don't use Typescript, this won't happen.
radius (
> size/2) will mess the shadow.
Update v5: The radius is now properly limited on the 2nd render and beyond! You may use the safeRender to don't render the shadow until this 2nd render, when the onLayout happens and we get the exact sizes to apply this limit.