There are many users who are using different verion of
react and
react-native, so we have removed the dependency of
react-native-svg in
package.json since
1.1.3, and you must add the correct version of
react-native-svg as they suggested. :sorry:
Since there is no "shadow" attribute in style list of Android,if we want to add a shadow effect on a component,we must patch a PNG-24 picture,but it's so non-graceful;therefore here comes a SVG shadow plugin to help with this problem. We suggest you to use native shadow on iOS
There are two BoxShadow Elements in the picture which support
border-radius,and the Line at the bottom is generated with
BorderShadow which provide with a top or bottom shadow(can also be inset shadow)
you must run the command to install the plugin and its dependences in you project
yarn add react-native-shadow
you have to config your project to support the SVG component we use(
react-native-svg - Link):
yarn add react-native-svg@X.X.X
You must get the correct verion for your project! Or there will be some unknown exception
Run
yarn run android to install the lastest version on your phone
After config the SVG component,you can simply use it in your project(show ES6 only):
import {BoxShadow} from 'react-native-shadow'(For BorderShadow,import it as 'BoxShadow')
const shadowOpt = {
width:100,
height:100,
color:"#000",
border:2,
radius:3,
opacity:0.2,
x:0,
y:3,
style:{marginVertical:5}
}
3.create a shadow element and set the object to
setting,and you
MUST SET ITS PARENTELEMENT RELATIVE:
render = () => {
return (
<View>
<Shadow setting={shadowOpt}>
<View style={{width:100,height:100}}/>
</Shadow>
</View>
)
}
Here is a simple use of the component:
import React, {Component} from 'react'
import {
StyleSheet,
View,
Text,
ScrollView,
Image,
TouchableHighlight
} from 'react-native'
import {BoxShadow} from 'react-native-shadow'
export default class VideoCell extends Component {
render = () => {
const shadowOpt = {
width:160,
height:170,
color:"#000",
border:2,
radius:3,
opacity:0.2,
x:0,
y:3,
style:{marginVertical:5}
}
return (
<BoxShadow setting={shadowOpt}>
<TouchableHighlight style={{
position:"relative",
width: 160,
height: 170,
backgroundColor: "#fff",
borderRadius:3,
// marginVertical:5,
overflow:"hidden"}}>
…………………………
</TouchableHighlight>
</BoxShadow>
)
}
}
###BoxShadow
###BorderShadow
true or
false,this is similar to CSS -
shadow: color inset
This component is so simple,and we are making efforts to make it better; if you met any problem when using it,you can try solving yourself by reading the source code or post an issue,thanks ~~