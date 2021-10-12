sha256 natively for react-native

Speed is king, especially for javascript-driven applications with react-native! This library provides native sha256-hashes for a string on both iOS and Android natively.

Installation

yarn add react- native -sha256 react- native link

Adding with CocoaPods

Add the RNSha256 pod to your list of application pods in your Podfile, using the path from the Podfile to the installed module:

pod 'RNSha256' , : path => '../node_modules/react-native-sha256'

Install pods as usual:

pod install

Usage

Import the lib into your project:

import { sha256 } from 'react-native-sha256' ;

Build a sha256-hash:

sha256( "Test" ).then( hash => { console .log(hash); })

If you need to calculate SHA-256 hashes from a file, use this method of react-native-fs: (https://github.com/itinance/react-native-fs#hashfilepath-string-algorithm-string-promisestring)