rns

react-native-sha256

by Hagen Hübel
1.4.7 (see all)

sha256 natively for react-native

Popularity

Downloads/wk

11.4K

GitHub Stars

75

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

react-native-sha256

sha256 natively for react-native

Speed is king, especially for javascript-driven applications with react-native! This library provides native sha256-hashes for a string on both iOS and Android natively.

Installation

yarn add react-native-sha256
react-native link

Adding with CocoaPods

Add the RNSha256 pod to your list of application pods in your Podfile, using the path from the Podfile to the installed module:

pod 'RNSha256', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-sha256'

Install pods as usual:

pod install

Usage

Import the lib into your project:

import { sha256 } from 'react-native-sha256';

Build a sha256-hash:

sha256("Test").then( hash => {
    console.log(hash);
})

File-Hashes

If you need to calculate SHA-256 hashes from a file, use this method of react-native-fs: (https://github.com/itinance/react-native-fs#hashfilepath-string-algorithm-string-promisestring)

