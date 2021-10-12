sha256 natively for react-native
Speed is king, especially for javascript-driven applications with react-native! This library provides native sha256-hashes for a string on both iOS and Android natively.
yarn add react-native-sha256
react-native link
Add the RNSha256 pod to your list of application pods in your Podfile, using the path from the Podfile to the installed module:
pod 'RNSha256', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-sha256'
Install pods as usual:
pod install
Import the lib into your project:
import { sha256 } from 'react-native-sha256';
Build a sha256-hash:
sha256("Test").then( hash => {
console.log(hash);
})
If you need to calculate SHA-256 hashes from a file, use this method of react-native-fs: (https://github.com/itinance/react-native-fs#hashfilepath-string-algorithm-string-promisestring)