SGListView is a memory minded implementation of the React Native's ListView.
I'm currently looking for maintainers to help maintain and improve this package for the React-Native community. For more information please see GitHub Issue #48.
The React Native team has done a tremendous job building a robust platform. One oversight, is the memory performance of their ListView implementation. When scrolling down long lists, the memory footprint increases linearly and will eventually exhaust all available memory. On a device as memory-constrained as a mobile device, this behavior can be a deal breaker for many.
An example of ListView performance for long lists.
SGListView resolves React Native's ListView memory problem by controlling what's being drawn to the screen and what's kept in memory. When cells are scrolled off screen, SGListView intelligently flushes their internal view and only retains the cell's rendered bounding box - resulting in huge memory gains.
An example of SGListView performance for long lists.
Install via yarn of npm
#yarn
yarn add react-native-sglistview
#npm
npm install react-native-sglistview --save
SGListView was designed to be a developer-friendly drop-in replacement for ListView. Simply import the package and change the
ListView references in the render methods to
SGListView. Nothing else. No fuss, no muss.
Import SGListView
import SGListView from 'react-native-sglistview';
Change references from
ListView to
SGListView.
From:
<ListView ... />
To:
<SGListView ... />
That's it. If you had a working list view and did the above two steps everything should work. If you're instead creating a ListView from scratch, then you'll need to do all the regular setup that the default ListView requires (i.e: Create and link up your datasource
const dataSource = new ListView.DataSource(...)).
import React from 'react';
import { ListView } from 'react-native';
import SGListView from 'react-native-sglistview';
const LIST_VIEW = 'listview';
class CardListView extends React.Component {
static renderRow(rowData, sectionID, rowID) {
return (
<View>
<Text>{rowData.title}</Text>
</View>
);
}
render() {
return (
<SGListView
ref={LIST_VIEW}
dataSource={this.getDataSource()}
renderRow={this.renderRow}
/>
);
}
getDataSource() {
const dataSource = new ListView.DataSource(
{ rowHasChanged: (r1, r2) => r1.uuid !== r2.uuid });
const deals = this.props.deals.length > 0;
return deals ? dataSource.cloneWithRows(this.props.deals) : dataSource;
}
}
To view a fully working app example, check out the example app at: https://github.com/sghiassy/react-native-sglistview-example
SGListView passes its props to React-Native's ListView. If ListView requires a prop, then you must supply that prop to SGListView so it can pass it down. For more information read these two RN official documents: ListView component ListView performance optimize
SGListView Component
<SGListView
dataSource={this.getDataSource() } //data source
ref={'listview'}
initialListSize={1}
stickyHeaderIndices={[]}
onEndReachedThreshold={1}
scrollRenderAheadDistance={1}
pageSize={1}
renderRow={(item) =>
<ListItem>
<Text>{item}</Text>
</ListItem>
}
/>
SGListView provides a couple methods and options in addition to React-Native's ListView component. They are detailed here:
ListView element from
SGListView by calling this method.
Unfortunately no. Instead what SGListView does is to dump the internal view of cells as they scroll off screen, so that only a simple bounding box of the cell remains in memory.
We keep cells around because we wanted SGListView to be a high-fidelity drop-in replacement for ListView - which meant sacrificing performance for compatibility.
We wanted pixel perfection between ListView and SGListView. This meant that we had to rely on ListView's underlying CSS engine to keep pixel level fidelity between ListView layouts and SGListView layouts. With flexbox styling, removing a cell from a grid can cause a reflow of all remaining cells and therefore could mess with design fidelity. Keeping the bounding box in memory resolved any and all layout concerns.
One key goal for this project was to make the final solution platform independent. Using an underlying UICollectionView or UITableView would've tied the implementation to iOS's UIKit and was something we worked to avoid.
Shaheen Ghiassy shaheen.ghiassy@gmail.com
My attempt will be made to review PRs promptly - but truthfully I'm pretty bad at it.