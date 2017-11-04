A clean and highly customizable React Native implementation of a list of settings for a settings page.

Install the module with:

npm install react- native -settings-list --save

In your code, simply require/import the module:

import SettingsList from 'react-native-settings-list' ;

Ability for an authorization-type component [example updated to show a practical use]

Allows for complete customization of the TextInput by passing into the two props authPropsUser and authPassPW (overwrites defaults

Uses existing onPress prop for callback

Ability for custom arrow image/component

Simply use the new arrowIcon prop to inject any type of object as the new arrow (with proper style formatting)

Added defaultTitleStyle prop to \ to set the style of the tiles for all children removing the need for duplicate code

Feel free to do pull requests if a certain feature you want is missing. I accept all PR's that are enhancements to the project.

The following props are used:

Name Description Type backgroundColor Sets default background color for all children React.PropTypes.string borderColor Sets default border color for all children React.PropTypes.string defaultItemSize Sets default width for all children React.PropTypes.number underlayColor Sets default underlayColor for all children React.PropTypes.string defaultTitleStyle Sets default style for all children's titles React.PropTypes.string

The following props are used:

Name Description Type headerText Text for the header React.PropTypes.string headerStyle Sets border color for the settings list Text.propTypes.style headerRef Sets a ref on the header component React.PropTypes.func

The following props are used:

Name Description Type title Text for the item React.PropTypes.string titleStyle Text Style Text.propTypes.style icon A component for the icon. Doesn't need to be an image React.PropTypes.node itemWidth Changes the individual item's width. Overwrites \ defaultItemSize React.PropTypes.number backgroundColor Changes the individual item's background color. Overwrites default \ backgroundColor React.PropTypes.string underlayColor Changes the individual item's underlayColor color. Overwrites default \ underlayColor React.PropTypes.string onPress On press Callback for item [used for auth callback as well] React.PropTypes.func hasNavArrow Displays a navigation arrow React.PropTypes.bool arrowStyle Style for the navigation arrow Image.propTypes.style arrowIcon Inject custom arrow into the end of the item React.PropTypes.node hasSwitch Enable a switch component React.PropTypes.bool switchProps RN switch props React.PropTypes.object switchOnValueChange On switches value change callback React.PropTypes.func titleInfo Right side title information string React.PropTypes.string titleInfoStyle Style for title information string Text.propTypes.style isAuth Sets item as an authorization item React.PropTypes.bool authPropsUser Changes the props for the first TextInput component; overwrites default React.PropTypes.node authPropsPW Changes the props for the second TextInput component; overwrites default React.PropTypes.node itemRef Sets a ref on the TouchableHighlight that SettingsList.Item renders to React.PropTypes.func

Here is a simple example of the different things you can do with the module:

The code behind it:

constructor(){ super(); this.onValueChange = this.onValueChange.bind(this); this.state = {switchValue: false}; } render() { return ( < View style = {{backgroundColor:'gray',flex:1}} > < View style = {{flex:1, marginTop:50}} > < SettingsList > < SettingsList.Header headerText = 'First Grouping' headerStyle = {{color:'white'}} /> < SettingsList.Item icon = { < View style = {{height:30,marginLeft:10,alignSelf:'center'}} > < Image style = {{alignSelf:'center',height:40, width:40}} source = {require( ' . / about.png ')}/> </ View > } itemWidth={50} title='Icon Example' onPress={() => Alert.alert('Icon Example Pressed')} /> < SettingsList.Item hasNavArrow = {false} switchState = {this.state.switchValue} switchOnValueChange = {this.onValueChange} hasSwitch = {true} title = 'Switch Example' /> < SettingsList.Item title = 'Different Colors Example' backgroundColor = '#D1D1D1' titleStyle = {{color:'blue'}} arrowStyle = {{tintColor:'blue'}} onPress = {() => Alert.alert('Different Colors Example Pressed')}/> < SettingsList.Header headerText = 'Different Grouping' headerStyle = {{color:'white', marginTop:50}} /> < SettingsList.Item titleInfo = 'Some Information' hasNavArrow = {false} title = 'Information Example' /> < SettingsList.Item title = 'Settings 1' /> < SettingsList.Item title = 'Settings 2' /> </ SettingsList > </ View > </ View > ); } onValueChange(value){ this.setState({switchValue: value}); }

Here is an example that looks very very close to the default iPhone settings page.

The code behind this is:

constructor(){ super(); this. onValueChange = this.onValueChange.bind(this); this. state = {switchValue: false }; } render() { var bgColor = ' return ( <View style={{backgroundColor:'#EFEFF4',flex:1}}> <View style={{borderBottomWidth:1, backgroundColor:' <Text style={{alignSelf:'center',marginTop:30,marginBottom:10,fontWeight:'bold',fontSize:16}}>Settings</Text> </View> <View style={{backgroundColor:'#EFEFF4',flex:1}}> <SettingsList borderColor='#c8c7cc' defaultItemSize={50}> <SettingsList.Header headerStyle={{marginTop:15}}/> <SettingsList.Item icon={ <Image style={styles.imageStyle} source={require('./images/airplane.png')}/> } hasSwitch={true} switchState={this.state.switchValue} switchOnValueChange={this.onValueChange} hasNavArrow={false} title='Airplane Mode' /> <SettingsList.Item icon={<Image style={styles.imageStyle} source={require('./images/wifi.png')}/>} title='Wi-Fi' titleInfo='Bill Wi The Science Fi' titleInfoStyle={styles.titleInfoStyle} onPress={() => Alert.alert('Route to Wifi Page')} /> <SettingsList.Item icon={<Image style={styles.imageStyle} source={require('./images/blutooth.png')}/>} title='Blutooth' titleInfo='Off' titleInfoStyle={styles.titleInfoStyle} onPress={() => Alert.alert('Route to Blutooth Page')} /> <SettingsList.Item icon={<Image style={styles.imageStyle} source={require('./images/cellular.png')}/>} title='Cellular' onPress={() => Alert.alert('Route To Cellular Page')} /> <SettingsList.Item icon={<Image style={styles.imageStyle} source={require('./images/hotspot.png')}/>} title='Personal Hotspot' titleInfo='Off' titleInfoStyle={styles.titleInfoStyle} onPress={() => Alert.alert('Route To Hotspot Page')} /> <SettingsList.Header headerStyle={{marginTop:15}}/> <SettingsList.Item icon={<Image style={styles.imageStyle} source={require('./images/notifications.png')}/>} title='Notifications' onPress={() => Alert.alert('Route To Notifications Page')} /> <SettingsList.Item icon={<Image style={styles.imageStyle} source={require('./images/control.png')}/>} title='Control Center' onPress={() => Alert.alert('Route To Control Center Page')} /> <SettingsList.Item icon={<Image style={styles.imageStyle} source={require('./images/dnd.png')}/>} title='Do Not Disturb' onPress={() => Alert.alert('Route To Do Not Disturb Page')} /> <SettingsList.Header headerStyle={{marginTop:15}}/> <SettingsList.Item icon={<Image style={styles.imageStyle} source={require('./images/general.png')}/>} title='General' onPress={() => Alert.alert('Route To General Page')} /> <SettingsList.Item icon={<Image style={styles.imageStyle} source={require('./images/display.png')}/>} title='Display & Brightness' onPress={() => Alert.alert('Route To Display Page')} /> </SettingsList> </View> </View> ); } onValueChange(value){ this.setState({switchValue: value}); }

Here is an example of the android page:

Here is an example of the android page: