A clean and highly customizable React Native implementation of a list of settings for a settings page.
Install the module with:
npm install react-native-settings-list --save
In your code, simply require/import the module:
import SettingsList from 'react-native-settings-list';
Feel free to do pull requests if a certain feature you want is missing. I accept all PR's that are enhancements to the project.
The following props are used:
|Name
|Description
|Type
|backgroundColor
|Sets default background color for all children
|React.PropTypes.string
|borderColor
|Sets default border color for all children
|React.PropTypes.string
|defaultItemSize
|Sets default width for all children
|React.PropTypes.number
|underlayColor
|Sets default underlayColor for all children
|React.PropTypes.string
|defaultTitleStyle
|Sets default style for all children's titles
|React.PropTypes.string
The following props are used:
|Name
|Description
|Type
|headerText
|Text for the header
|React.PropTypes.string
|headerStyle
|Sets border color for the settings list
|Text.propTypes.style
|headerRef
|Sets a
ref on the header component
|React.PropTypes.func
The following props are used:
|Name
|Description
|Type
|title
|Text for the item
|React.PropTypes.string
|titleStyle
|Text Style
|Text.propTypes.style
|icon
|A component for the icon. Doesn't need to be an image
|React.PropTypes.node
|itemWidth
|Changes the individual item's width. Overwrites \ defaultItemSize
|React.PropTypes.number
|backgroundColor
|Changes the individual item's background color. Overwrites default \ backgroundColor
|React.PropTypes.string
|underlayColor
|Changes the individual item's underlayColor color. Overwrites default \ underlayColor
|React.PropTypes.string
|onPress
|On press Callback for item [used for auth callback as well]
|React.PropTypes.func
|hasNavArrow
|Displays a navigation arrow
|React.PropTypes.bool
|arrowStyle
|Style for the navigation arrow
|Image.propTypes.style
|arrowIcon
|Inject custom arrow into the end of the item
|React.PropTypes.node
|hasSwitch
|Enable a switch component
|React.PropTypes.bool
|switchProps
|RN switch props
|React.PropTypes.object
|switchOnValueChange
|On switches value change callback
|React.PropTypes.func
|titleInfo
|Right side title information string
|React.PropTypes.string
|titleInfoStyle
|Style for title information string
|Text.propTypes.style
|isAuth
|Sets item as an authorization item
|React.PropTypes.bool
|authPropsUser
|Changes the props for the first TextInput component; overwrites default
|React.PropTypes.node
|authPropsPW
|Changes the props for the second TextInput component; overwrites default
|React.PropTypes.node
|itemRef
|Sets a
ref on the TouchableHighlight that SettingsList.Item renders to
|React.PropTypes.func
Here is a simple example of the different things you can do with the module:
The code behind it:
constructor(){
super();
this.onValueChange = this.onValueChange.bind(this);
this.state = {switchValue: false};
}
render() {
return (
<View style={{backgroundColor:'gray',flex:1}}>
<View style={{flex:1, marginTop:50}}>
<SettingsList>
<SettingsList.Header headerText='First Grouping' headerStyle={{color:'white'}}/>
<SettingsList.Item
icon={
<View style={{height:30,marginLeft:10,alignSelf:'center'}}>
<Image style={{alignSelf:'center',height:40, width:40}} source={require('./about.png')}/>
</View>
}
itemWidth={50}
title='Icon Example'
onPress={() => Alert.alert('Icon Example Pressed')}
/>
<SettingsList.Item
hasNavArrow={false}
switchState={this.state.switchValue}
switchOnValueChange={this.onValueChange}
hasSwitch={true}
title='Switch Example'/>
<SettingsList.Item
title='Different Colors Example'
backgroundColor='#D1D1D1'
titleStyle={{color:'blue'}}
arrowStyle={{tintColor:'blue'}}
onPress={() => Alert.alert('Different Colors Example Pressed')}/>
<SettingsList.Header headerText='Different Grouping' headerStyle={{color:'white', marginTop:50}}/>
<SettingsList.Item titleInfo='Some Information' hasNavArrow={false} title='Information Example'/>
<SettingsList.Item title='Settings 1'/>
<SettingsList.Item title='Settings 2'/>
</SettingsList>
</View>
</View>
);
}
onValueChange(value){
this.setState({switchValue: value});
}
Here is an example that looks very very close to the default iPhone settings page.
The code behind this is:
constructor(){
super();
this.onValueChange = this.onValueChange.bind(this);
this.state = {switchValue: false};
}
render() {
var bgColor = '#DCE3F4';
return (
<View style={{backgroundColor:'#EFEFF4',flex:1}}>
<View style={{borderBottomWidth:1, backgroundColor:'#f7f7f8',borderColor:'#c8c7cc'}}>
<Text style={{alignSelf:'center',marginTop:30,marginBottom:10,fontWeight:'bold',fontSize:16}}>Settings</Text>
</View>
<View style={{backgroundColor:'#EFEFF4',flex:1}}>
<SettingsList borderColor='#c8c7cc' defaultItemSize={50}>
<SettingsList.Header headerStyle={{marginTop:15}}/>
<SettingsList.Item
icon={
<Image style={styles.imageStyle} source={require('./images/airplane.png')}/>
}
hasSwitch={true}
switchState={this.state.switchValue}
switchOnValueChange={this.onValueChange}
hasNavArrow={false}
title='Airplane Mode'
/>
<SettingsList.Item
icon={<Image style={styles.imageStyle} source={require('./images/wifi.png')}/>}
title='Wi-Fi'
titleInfo='Bill Wi The Science Fi'
titleInfoStyle={styles.titleInfoStyle}
onPress={() => Alert.alert('Route to Wifi Page')}
/>
<SettingsList.Item
icon={<Image style={styles.imageStyle} source={require('./images/blutooth.png')}/>}
title='Blutooth'
titleInfo='Off'
titleInfoStyle={styles.titleInfoStyle}
onPress={() => Alert.alert('Route to Blutooth Page')}
/>
<SettingsList.Item
icon={<Image style={styles.imageStyle} source={require('./images/cellular.png')}/>}
title='Cellular'
onPress={() => Alert.alert('Route To Cellular Page')}
/>
<SettingsList.Item
icon={<Image style={styles.imageStyle} source={require('./images/hotspot.png')}/>}
title='Personal Hotspot'
titleInfo='Off'
titleInfoStyle={styles.titleInfoStyle}
onPress={() => Alert.alert('Route To Hotspot Page')}
/>
<SettingsList.Header headerStyle={{marginTop:15}}/>
<SettingsList.Item
icon={<Image style={styles.imageStyle} source={require('./images/notifications.png')}/>}
title='Notifications'
onPress={() => Alert.alert('Route To Notifications Page')}
/>
<SettingsList.Item
icon={<Image style={styles.imageStyle} source={require('./images/control.png')}/>}
title='Control Center'
onPress={() => Alert.alert('Route To Control Center Page')}
/>
<SettingsList.Item
icon={<Image style={styles.imageStyle} source={require('./images/dnd.png')}/>}
title='Do Not Disturb'
onPress={() => Alert.alert('Route To Do Not Disturb Page')}
/>
<SettingsList.Header headerStyle={{marginTop:15}}/>
<SettingsList.Item
icon={<Image style={styles.imageStyle} source={require('./images/general.png')}/>}
title='General'
onPress={() => Alert.alert('Route To General Page')}
/>
<SettingsList.Item
icon={<Image style={styles.imageStyle} source={require('./images/display.png')}/>}
title='Display & Brightness'
onPress={() => Alert.alert('Route To Display Page')}
/>
</SettingsList>
</View>
</View>
);
}
onValueChange(value){
this.setState({switchValue: value});
}
Here is an example of the android page:
