Settings components for React Native in style of native iOS or Android components.

Uses react-native-dialogs for dialogs on Android.

Installation

npm i react-native-settings-components yarn add react-native-settings-components

Usage

import { SettingsDividerShort, SettingsDividerLong, SettingsEditText, SettingsCategoryHeader, SettingsSwitch, SettingsPicker } from "react-native-settings-components" ; export default class App extends Component { constructor () { super (); this .state = { username : "" , allowPushNotifications : false , gender : "" }; } render() { <ScrollView style={{ flex : 1 , backgroundColor : Platform.OS === "ios" ? colors.iosSettingsBackground : colors.white }} > <SettingsCategoryHeader title={"My Account"} textStyle={Platform.OS === "android" ? { color: colors.monza } : null} /> <SettingsDividerLong android={false} /> <SettingsEditText title="Username" dialogDescription={"Enter your username."} valuePlaceholder="..." negativeButtonTitle={"Cancel"} buttonRightTitle={"Save"} onValueChange={value => { console.log("username:", value); this.setState({ username: value }); }} value={this.state.username} /> <SettingsDividerShort /> <SettingsPicker title="Gender" dialogDescription={"Choose your gender."} options={[ { label: "...", value: "" }, { label: "male", value: "male" }, { label: "female", value: "female" }, { label: "other", value: "other" } ]} onValueChange={value => { console.log("gender:", value); this.setState({ gender: value }); }} value={this.state.gender} styleModalButtonsText={{ color: colors.monza }} /> ... <SettingsSwitch title={"Allow Push Notifications"} onValueChange={value => { console.log("allow push notifications:", value); this.setState({ allowPushNotifications: value }); }} value={this.state.allowPushNotifications} trackColor={{ true: colors.switchEnabled, false: colors.switchDisabled, }} /> ... </ScrollView>; } } const colors = { white: "#FFFFFF", monza: "#C70039", switchEnabled: "#C70039", switchDisabled: "#efeff3", blueGem: "#27139A", };

Props

SettingsCategoryHeader

Prop Description Type Default title category title String Required container container props except style Object {} containerStyle container style prop ViewPropTypes {} titleProps title props except style Text Component Props / Object {} titleStyle title style prop Text PropTypes {}

SettingsTextLabel - added by radi-cho

The same props as SettingsCategoryHeader 's props.

SettingsDividerLong

Prop Description Type Default ios display on iOS Boolean true android display on Android Boolean true dividerStyle divider style prop ViewPropTypes {}

SettingsDividerShort

Prop Description Type Default ios display on iOS Boolean true android display on Android Boolean true containerStyle container style prop ViewPropTypes {} dividerStyle divider style prop ViewPropTypes {}

SettingsEditText

Prop Description Type Default containerProps container props except style View Component Props {} containerStyle container style prop ViewPropTypes {} disabledOverlayStyle component overlay style if setting is disabled ViewPropTypes {} titleProps title props except style Text Component Props {} titleStyle title style prop Text PropTypes {} title title of setting String Required descriptionProps description props except style Text Component Props {} descriptionStyle description style prop Text PropTypes {} description description of setting String null valueProps value props except style Text Component Props {} valueStyle value style prop Text PropTypes {} value value of setting String Required valuePlaceholder placeholder if value is empty String ... valueFormat Value formatter Function (String) => String null negativeButtonTitle negative dialog buttons title String Required positiveButtonTitle positive dialog buttons title String Required dialogDescription text explaining what the user should do e.g. String '' onValueChange callback to be invoked when the positive dialog button is pressed Function (String) => null Required disabled whether the settings value should be editable or not Boolean false iosDialogInputType input type of the dialog alert on ios (constants available at SettingsEditText.constants.iosDialogInputType) String plain-text androidDialogInputType input type of the dialog alert on android (constants available at SettingsEditText.constants.androidDialogInputType) String null androidDialogOptions input dialog options on android (see react-native-dialogs ) String {} touchableProps props of touchable opening input dialog String {}

SettingsPicker

If you set multi = true , you can select multiple options, but you have to set a value of type Array instead. See props.

Prop Description Type Default containerProps container props except style View Component Props {} containerStyle container style prop ViewPropTypes {} disabledOverlayStyle component overlay style if setting is disabled ViewPropTypes {} titleProps title props except style Text Component Props {} titleStyle title style prop Text PropTypes {} title title of setting String Required valueProps value props except style Text Component Props {} valueStyle value style prop Text PropTypes {} value value of setting <Your_Value_Type> Array<Your_Value_Type> valueFormat Value formatter Function (String) => String null valuePlaceholder placeholder if value is empty String ... options picker values Array of objects in format {label: string, value: string} Required dialogDescription text explaining what the user should do e.g. String '' onValueChange callback to be invoked when the positive dialog button is pressed Function (<Your_Value_Type> Array<Your_Value_Type>) => null disabled whether the settings value should be editable or not Boolean false modalStyle modal styles see here Object {} multi allow selection of multiple options Boolean false renderCloseBtn render button to close dialog Function () => React.Component <Text>Close</Text> renderListItem render item of options list Function ({ item Object, index Integer, onSelect Function, selected Boolean, label String, isFirst Boolean, isLast Boolean }) => React.Component {} singleRadio if multi = false : one option has to be selected? Boolean true

modal style

const modalStyle = { innerWrapper : PropTypes.object, header : { titleWrapper : PropTypes.object, title : PropTypes.object, description : PropTypes.object, closeBtnWrapper : PropTypes.object, }, list : { wrapper : PropTypes.object, scrollView : PropTypes.object, innerWrapper : PropTypes.object, }, };

SettingsSwitch

Prop Description Type Default containerProps container props except style View Component Props {} containerStyle container style prop ViewPropTypes {} disabledOverlayStyle component overlay style if setting is disabled ViewPropTypes {} titleProps title props except style Text Component Props {} titleStyle title style prop Text PropTypes {} title title of setting String Required descriptionProps description props except style Text Component Props {} descriptionStyle description style prop Text PropTypes {} description description of setting String null switchWrapperProps switch wrapper props except style View Component Props {} switchWrapperStyle switch wrapper style prop View PropTypes {} value value of setting Boolean Required disabled whether the settings value should be editable or not Boolean false onValueChange callback to be invoked when the positive dialog button is pressed Function (Boolean) => null Required trackColor switch track color see React Native Switch prop trackColor Object null switchProps Switch component props except the ones mentioned before Switch Component Props {}

SettingsButton

Prop Description Type Default containerProps container props except style View Component Props {} containerStyle container style prop ViewPropTypes {} disabledOverlayStyle component overlay style if setting is disabled ViewPropTypes {} titleProps title props except style Text Component Props {} titleStyle title style prop Text PropTypes {} title title of setting String Required descriptionProps description props except style Text Component Props {} descriptionStyle description style prop Text PropTypes {} description description of setting String null rightIconWrapperStyle wrapper style prop of wrapper around rightBtn View Component Props {} rightIcon anything that should be displayed on the right side of the button Function () => <React.Component> null disabled whether the settings value should be editable or not Boolean false onPress callback to be invoked when the button is pressed Function (Boolean) => null Required

Showcase - v0.0.1