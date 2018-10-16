openbase logo
Readme

react-native-settings-components

npm dependencies

Settings components for React Native in style of native iOS or Android components.
Uses react-native-dialogs for dialogs on Android.

Installation

# via NPM
npm i react-native-settings-components
# or via Yarn
yarn add react-native-settings-components

Usage

import {
  SettingsDividerShort,
  SettingsDividerLong,
  SettingsEditText,
  SettingsCategoryHeader,
  SettingsSwitch,
  SettingsPicker
} from "react-native-settings-components";

export default class App extends Component {
  constructor() {
    super();
    this.state = {
      username: "",
      allowPushNotifications: false,
      gender: ""
    };
  }

  render() {
    <ScrollView
      style={{
        flex: 1,
        backgroundColor:
          Platform.OS === "ios" ? colors.iosSettingsBackground : colors.white
      }}
    >
      <SettingsCategoryHeader
        title={"My Account"}
        textStyle={Platform.OS === "android" ? { color: colors.monza } : null}
      />
      <SettingsDividerLong android={false} />
      <SettingsEditText
        title="Username"
        dialogDescription={"Enter your username."}
        valuePlaceholder="..."
        negativeButtonTitle={"Cancel"}
        buttonRightTitle={"Save"}
        onValueChange={value => {
          console.log("username:", value);
          this.setState({
            username: value
          });
        }}
        value={this.state.username}        
      />
      <SettingsDividerShort />
      <SettingsPicker
        title="Gender"
        dialogDescription={"Choose your gender."}
        options={[
          { label: "...", value: "" },
          { label: "male", value: "male" },
          { label: "female", value: "female" },
          { label: "other", value: "other" }
        ]}
        onValueChange={value => {
          console.log("gender:", value);
          this.setState({
            gender: value
          });
        }}
        value={this.state.gender}
        styleModalButtonsText={{ color: colors.monza }}
      />
      ...
      <SettingsSwitch
        title={"Allow Push Notifications"}
        onValueChange={value => {
          console.log("allow push notifications:", value);
          this.setState({
            allowPushNotifications: value
          });
        }}
        value={this.state.allowPushNotifications}
        trackColor={{
          true: colors.switchEnabled,
          false: colors.switchDisabled,
        }}
      />
      ...
    </ScrollView>;
  }
}

const colors = {
  white: "#FFFFFF",
  monza: "#C70039",
  switchEnabled: "#C70039",
  switchDisabled: "#efeff3",
  blueGem: "#27139A",
};

Props

SettingsCategoryHeader

PropDescriptionTypeDefault
titlecategory titleStringRequired
containercontainer props except styleObject{}
containerStylecontainer style propViewPropTypes{}
titlePropstitle props except styleText Component Props / Object{}
titleStyletitle style propText PropTypes{}

SettingsTextLabel - added by radi-cho

The same props as SettingsCategoryHeader's props.

SettingsDividerLong

PropDescriptionTypeDefault
iosdisplay on iOSBooleantrue
androiddisplay on AndroidBooleantrue
dividerStyledivider style propViewPropTypes{}

SettingsDividerShort

PropDescriptionTypeDefault
iosdisplay on iOSBooleantrue
androiddisplay on AndroidBooleantrue
containerStylecontainer style propViewPropTypes{}
dividerStyledivider style propViewPropTypes{}

SettingsEditText

PropDescriptionTypeDefault
containerPropscontainer props except styleView Component Props{}
containerStylecontainer style propViewPropTypes{}
disabledOverlayStylecomponent overlay style if setting is disabledViewPropTypes{}
titlePropstitle props except styleText Component Props{}
titleStyletitle style propText PropTypes{}
titletitle of settingStringRequired
descriptionPropsdescription props except styleText Component Props{}
descriptionStyledescription style propText PropTypes{}
descriptiondescription of settingStringnull
valuePropsvalue props except styleText Component Props{}
valueStylevalue style propText PropTypes{}
valuevalue of settingStringRequired
valuePlaceholderplaceholder if value is emptyString...
valueFormatValue formatterFunction (String) => Stringnull
negativeButtonTitlenegative dialog buttons titleStringRequired
positiveButtonTitlepositive dialog buttons titleStringRequired
dialogDescriptiontext explaining what the user should do e.g.String''
onValueChangecallback to be invoked when the positive dialog button is pressedFunction (String) => nullRequired
disabledwhether the settings value should be editable or notBooleanfalse
iosDialogInputTypeinput type of the dialog alert on ios (constants available at SettingsEditText.constants.iosDialogInputType)Stringplain-text
androidDialogInputTypeinput type of the dialog alert on android (constants available at SettingsEditText.constants.androidDialogInputType)Stringnull
androidDialogOptionsinput dialog options on android (see react-native-dialogs)String{}
touchablePropsprops of touchable opening input dialogString{}

SettingsPicker

If you set multi = true, you can select multiple options, but you have to set a value of type Array instead. See props.

PropDescriptionTypeDefault
containerPropscontainer props except styleView Component Props{}
containerStylecontainer style propViewPropTypes{}
disabledOverlayStylecomponent overlay style if setting is disabledViewPropTypes{}
titlePropstitle props except styleText Component Props{}
titleStyletitle style propText PropTypes{}
titletitle of settingStringRequired
valuePropsvalue props except styleText Component Props{}
valueStylevalue style propText PropTypes{}
valuevalue of setting<Your_Value_Type>Array<Your_Value_Type>
valueFormatValue formatterFunction (String) => Stringnull
valuePlaceholderplaceholder if value is emptyString...
optionspicker valuesArray of objects in format {label: string, value: string}Required
dialogDescriptiontext explaining what the user should do e.g.String''
onValueChangecallback to be invoked when the positive dialog button is pressedFunction (<Your_Value_Type>Array<Your_Value_Type>) => null
disabledwhether the settings value should be editable or notBooleanfalse
modalStylemodal styles see hereObject{}
multiallow selection of multiple optionsBooleanfalse
renderCloseBtnrender button to close dialogFunction () => React.Component<Text>Close</Text>
renderListItemrender item of options listFunction ({ item Object, index Integer, onSelect Function, selected Boolean, label String, isFirst Boolean, isLast Boolean }) => React.Component{}
singleRadioif multi = false: one option has to be selected?Booleantrue
const modalStyle = {
    innerWrapper: PropTypes.object,
    header: {
        titleWrapper: PropTypes.object,
        title: PropTypes.object,
        description: PropTypes.object,
        closeBtnWrapper: PropTypes.object,
    },
    list: {
        wrapper: PropTypes.object,
        scrollView: PropTypes.object,
        innerWrapper: PropTypes.object,
    },
};

SettingsSwitch

PropDescriptionTypeDefault
containerPropscontainer props except styleView Component Props{}
containerStylecontainer style propViewPropTypes{}
disabledOverlayStylecomponent overlay style if setting is disabledViewPropTypes{}
titlePropstitle props except styleText Component Props{}
titleStyletitle style propText PropTypes{}
titletitle of settingStringRequired
descriptionPropsdescription props except styleText Component Props{}
descriptionStyledescription style propText PropTypes{}
descriptiondescription of settingStringnull
switchWrapperPropsswitch wrapper props except styleView Component Props{}
switchWrapperStyleswitch wrapper style propView PropTypes{}
valuevalue of settingBooleanRequired
disabledwhether the settings value should be editable or notBooleanfalse
onValueChangecallback to be invoked when the positive dialog button is pressedFunction (Boolean) => nullRequired
trackColorswitch track color see React Native Switch prop trackColorObjectnull
switchPropsSwitch component props except the ones mentioned beforeSwitch Component Props{}

SettingsButton

PropDescriptionTypeDefault
containerPropscontainer props except styleView Component Props{}
containerStylecontainer style propViewPropTypes{}
disabledOverlayStylecomponent overlay style if setting is disabledViewPropTypes{}
titlePropstitle props except styleText Component Props{}
titleStyletitle style propText PropTypes{}
titletitle of settingStringRequired
descriptionPropsdescription props except styleText Component Props{}
descriptionStyledescription style propText PropTypes{}
descriptiondescription of settingStringnull
rightIconWrapperStylewrapper style prop of wrapper around rightBtnView Component Props{}
rightIconanything that should be displayed on the right side of the buttonFunction () => <React.Component>null
disabledwhether the settings value should be editable or notBooleanfalse
onPresscallback to be invoked when the button is pressedFunction (Boolean) => nullRequired

Showcase - v0.0.1

react-native-settings-components ios screenshot react-native-settings-components android screenshot

