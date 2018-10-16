react-native-settings-components
Settings components for React Native in style of native iOS or Android components.
Uses
react-native-dialogs for dialogs on Android.
Installation
npm i react-native-settings-components
yarn add react-native-settings-components
Usage
import {
SettingsDividerShort,
SettingsDividerLong,
SettingsEditText,
SettingsCategoryHeader,
SettingsSwitch,
SettingsPicker
} from "react-native-settings-components";
export default class App extends Component {
constructor() {
super();
this.state = {
username: "",
allowPushNotifications: false,
gender: ""
};
}
render() {
<ScrollView
style={{
flex: 1,
backgroundColor:
Platform.OS === "ios" ? colors.iosSettingsBackground : colors.white
}}
>
<SettingsCategoryHeader
title={"My Account"}
textStyle={Platform.OS === "android" ? { color: colors.monza } : null}
/>
<SettingsDividerLong android={false} />
<SettingsEditText
title="Username"
dialogDescription={"Enter your username."}
valuePlaceholder="..."
negativeButtonTitle={"Cancel"}
buttonRightTitle={"Save"}
onValueChange={value => {
console.log("username:", value);
this.setState({
username: value
});
}}
value={this.state.username}
/>
<SettingsDividerShort />
<SettingsPicker
title="Gender"
dialogDescription={"Choose your gender."}
options={[
{ label: "...", value: "" },
{ label: "male", value: "male" },
{ label: "female", value: "female" },
{ label: "other", value: "other" }
]}
onValueChange={value => {
console.log("gender:", value);
this.setState({
gender: value
});
}}
value={this.state.gender}
styleModalButtonsText={{ color: colors.monza }}
/>
...
<SettingsSwitch
title={"Allow Push Notifications"}
onValueChange={value => {
console.log("allow push notifications:", value);
this.setState({
allowPushNotifications: value
});
}}
value={this.state.allowPushNotifications}
trackColor={{
true: colors.switchEnabled,
false: colors.switchDisabled,
}}
/>
...
</ScrollView>;
}
}
const colors = {
white: "#FFFFFF",
monza: "#C70039",
switchEnabled: "#C70039",
switchDisabled: "#efeff3",
blueGem: "#27139A",
};
Props
|Prop
|Description
|Type
|Default
title
|category title
|String
|Required
container
|container props except style
|Object
{}
containerStyle
|container style prop
|ViewPropTypes
{}
titleProps
|title props except style
Text Component Props / Object
{}
titleStyle
|title style prop
Text PropTypes
{}
SettingsTextLabel - added by radi-cho
The same props as
SettingsCategoryHeader's props.
SettingsDividerLong
|Prop
|Description
|Type
|Default
ios
|display on iOS
|Boolean
true
android
|display on Android
|Boolean
true
dividerStyle
|divider style prop
|ViewPropTypes
{}
SettingsDividerShort
|Prop
|Description
|Type
|Default
ios
|display on iOS
|Boolean
true
android
|display on Android
|Boolean
true
containerStyle
|container style prop
|ViewPropTypes
{}
dividerStyle
|divider style prop
|ViewPropTypes
{}
SettingsEditText
|Prop
|Description
|Type
|Default
containerProps
|container props except style
View Component Props
{}
containerStyle
|container style prop
|ViewPropTypes
{}
disabledOverlayStyle
|component overlay style if setting is disabled
|ViewPropTypes
{}
titleProps
|title props except style
Text Component Props
{}
titleStyle
|title style prop
Text PropTypes
{}
title
|title of setting
|String
|Required
descriptionProps
|description props except style
Text Component Props
{}
descriptionStyle
|description style prop
Text PropTypes
{}
description
|description of setting
|String
null
valueProps
|value props except style
Text Component Props
{}
valueStyle
|value style prop
Text PropTypes
{}
value
|value of setting
|String
|Required
valuePlaceholder
|placeholder if value is empty
|String
...
valueFormat
|Value formatter
|Function (String) => String
null
negativeButtonTitle
|negative dialog buttons title
|String
|Required
positiveButtonTitle
|positive dialog buttons title
|String
|Required
dialogDescription
|text explaining what the user should do e.g.
|String
''
onValueChange
|callback to be invoked when the positive dialog button is pressed
|Function (String) => null
|Required
disabled
|whether the settings value should be editable or not
|Boolean
false
iosDialogInputType
|input type of the dialog alert on ios (constants available at SettingsEditText.constants.iosDialogInputType)
|String
plain-text
androidDialogInputType
|input type of the dialog alert on android (constants available at SettingsEditText.constants.androidDialogInputType)
|String
null
androidDialogOptions
|input dialog options on android (see
react-native-dialogs)
|String
{}
touchableProps
|props of touchable opening input dialog
|String
{}
SettingsPicker
If you set
multi = true, you can select multiple options, but you have to set a value of type
Array instead. See props.
|Prop
|Description
|Type
|Default
containerProps
|container props except style
View Component Props
{}
containerStyle
|container style prop
|ViewPropTypes
{}
disabledOverlayStyle
|component overlay style if setting is disabled
|ViewPropTypes
{}
titleProps
|title props except style
Text Component Props
{}
titleStyle
|title style prop
Text PropTypes
{}
title
|title of setting
|String
|Required
valueProps
|value props except style
Text Component Props
{}
valueStyle
|value style prop
Text PropTypes
{}
value
|value of setting
|<Your_Value_Type>
|Array<Your_Value_Type>
valueFormat
|Value formatter
|Function (String) => String
null
valuePlaceholder
|placeholder if value is empty
|String
...
options
|picker values
|Array of objects in format
{label: string, value: string}
|Required
dialogDescription
|text explaining what the user should do e.g.
|String
''
onValueChange
|callback to be invoked when the positive dialog button is pressed
|Function (<Your_Value_Type>
|Array<Your_Value_Type>) => null
disabled
|whether the settings value should be editable or not
|Boolean
false
modalStyle
|modal styles see here
|Object
{}
multi
|allow selection of multiple options
|Boolean
false
renderCloseBtn
|render button to close dialog
|Function () => React.Component
<Text>Close</Text>
renderListItem
|render item of options list
|Function ({ item Object, index Integer, onSelect Function, selected Boolean, label String, isFirst Boolean, isLast Boolean }) => React.Component
{}
singleRadio
|if
multi = false: one option has to be selected?
|Boolean
true
modal style
const modalStyle = {
innerWrapper: PropTypes.object,
header: {
titleWrapper: PropTypes.object,
title: PropTypes.object,
description: PropTypes.object,
closeBtnWrapper: PropTypes.object,
},
list: {
wrapper: PropTypes.object,
scrollView: PropTypes.object,
innerWrapper: PropTypes.object,
},
};
SettingsSwitch
|Prop
|Description
|Type
|Default
containerProps
|container props except style
View Component Props
{}
containerStyle
|container style prop
|ViewPropTypes
{}
disabledOverlayStyle
|component overlay style if setting is disabled
|ViewPropTypes
{}
titleProps
|title props except style
Text Component Props
{}
titleStyle
|title style prop
Text PropTypes
{}
title
|title of setting
|String
|Required
descriptionProps
|description props except style
Text Component Props
{}
descriptionStyle
|description style prop
Text PropTypes
{}
description
|description of setting
|String
|null
switchWrapperProps
|switch wrapper props except style
View Component Props
{}
switchWrapperStyle
|switch wrapper style prop
View PropTypes
{}
value
|value of setting
|Boolean
|Required
disabled
|whether the settings value should be editable or not
|Boolean
false
onValueChange
|callback to be invoked when the positive dialog button is pressed
|Function (Boolean) => null
|Required
trackColor
|switch track color see React Native Switch prop
trackColor
|Object
null
switchProps
Switch component props except the ones mentioned before
Switch Component Props
{}
SettingsButton
|Prop
|Description
|Type
|Default
containerProps
|container props except style
View Component Props
{}
containerStyle
|container style prop
|ViewPropTypes
{}
disabledOverlayStyle
|component overlay style if setting is disabled
|ViewPropTypes
{}
titleProps
|title props except style
Text Component Props
{}
titleStyle
|title style prop
Text PropTypes
{}
title
|title of setting
|String
|Required
descriptionProps
|description props except style
Text Component Props
{}
descriptionStyle
|description style prop
Text PropTypes
{}
description
|description of setting
|String
|null
rightIconWrapperStyle
|wrapper style prop of wrapper around rightBtn
View Component Props
{}
rightIcon
|anything that should be displayed on the right side of the button
|Function () => <React.Component>
null
disabled
|whether the settings value should be editable or not
|Boolean
false
onPress
|callback to be invoked when the button is pressed
|Function (Boolean) => null
|Required
Showcase - v0.0.1