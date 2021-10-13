We created this module to allow us to query for specific device settings. For example we wanted to know if the GPS is on/off without using 'react-native' 'geolocation' since using it will trigger a permission pop up.
We wanted to make the distinction between the two:
This way we can prompt the user to go to the correct place in the settings application and make sure our application is aware that the user disables/enables a setting or denies/grants a permission.
Currently we've only added a way to extract the 'location' setting (and airplane mode on Android). We will add more in the future based on requirements.
react-native example for both Android and iOS.
$ npm install react-native-settings --save
$ react-native link react-native-settings
In your
MainApplication.java file register the receivers:
...
import android.content.IntentFilter;
import io.rumors.reactnativesettings.RNSettingsPackage;
import io.rumors.reactnativesettings.receivers.GpsLocationReceiver;
import io.rumors.reactnativesettings.receivers.AirplaneModeReceiver;
...
public class MainApplication extends Application implements ReactApplication {
...
@Override
public void onCreate() {
...
registerReceiver(new GpsLocationReceiver(), new IntentFilter("android.location.PROVIDERS_CHANGED"));
registerReceiver(new AirplaneModeReceiver(), new IntentFilter("android.intent.action.AIRPLANE_MODE"));
}
}
Libraries ➜
Add Files to [your project's name]
node_modules ➜
react-native-settings and add
RNSettings.xcodeproj
libRNSettings.a to your project's
Build Phases ➜
Link Binary With Libraries
Cmd+R)<
android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainApplication.java
import io.rumors.reactnativesettings.RNSettingsPackage; to the imports at the top of the file
new RNSettingsPackage() to the list returned by the
getPackages() method
android/settings.gradle:
include ':react-native-settings'
project(':react-native-settings').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-settings/android')
android/app/build.gradle:
implementation project(':react-native-settings')
import RNSettings from 'react-native-settings';
RNSettings.getSetting(RNSettings.LOCATION_SETTING).then(result => {
if (result == RNSettings.ENABLED) {
console.log('location is enabled');
} else {
console.log('location is disabled');
}
});
import RNSettings from 'react-native-settings';
RNSettings.getSetting(RNSettings.AIRPLANE_MODE_SETTING).then(result => {
if (result == RNSettings.ENABLED) {
console.log('airplane mode is enabled');
} else {
console.log('airplane mode is disabled');
}
});
RNSettings.getSetting(RNSettings.CAPTIONING_SETTINGS).then(result => {
if (result == RNSettings.ENABLED) {
console.log('captioning is enabled');
} else {
console.log('captioning is disabled');
}
});
import RNSettings from 'react-native-settings';
RNSettings.openSetting(RNSettings.ACTION_LOCATION_SOURCE_SETTINGS).then(
result => {
if (result === RNSettings.ENABLED) {
console.log('location is enabled');
}
},
);
RNSettings.openSetting(RNSettings.ACTION_AIRPLANE_MODE_SETTINGS).then(
result => {
if (result === RNSettings.ENABLED) {
console.log('airplane mode is enabled');
}
},
);
RNSettings.openSetting(RNSettings.ACTION_CAPTIONING_SETTINGS).then(result => {
if (result === RNSettings.ENABLED) {
console.log('captioning is enabled');
}
});
import RNSettings from 'react-native-settings';
import { DeviceEventEmitter } from 'react-native';
_handleGPSProviderEvent = e => {
if (e[RNSettings.LOCATION_SETTING] === RNSettings.DISABLED) {
console.log('Location was disabled');
}
};
_handleAirplaneModeEvent = e => {
if (e[RNSettings.AIRPLANE_MODE_SETTING] === RNSettings.ENABLED) {
console.log('airplane mode was enabled');
}
};
_handleCaptioningEvent = e => {
if (e[RNSettings.CAPTIONING_SETTINGS] === RNSettings.ENABLED) {
console.log('captioning was enabled');
}
};
DeviceEventEmitter.addListener(
RNSettings.GPS_PROVIDER_EVENT,
this._handleGPSProviderEvent,
);
DeviceEventEmitter.addListener(
RNSettings.AIRPLANE_MODE_EVENT,
this._handleAirplaneModeEvent,
);
DeviceEventEmitter.addListener(
RNSettings.CAPTIONING_EVENT,
this._handleCaptioningEvent,
);