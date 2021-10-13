We created this module to allow us to query for specific device settings. For example we wanted to know if the GPS is on/off without using 'react-native' 'geolocation' since using it will trigger a permission pop up.

We wanted to make the distinction between the two:

Permission is not allowed for our application. Setting is disabled for the entire device.

This way we can prompt the user to go to the correct place in the settings application and make sure our application is aware that the user disables/enables a setting or denies/grants a permission.

Currently we've only added a way to extract the 'location' setting (and airplane mode on Android). We will add more in the future based on requirements.

react-native example for both Android and iOS.

Getting started

$ npm install react-native-settings --save

Mostly automatic installation

$ react-native link react-native-settings

Android

In your MainApplication.java file register the receivers:

... import android.content.IntentFilter; import io.rumors.reactnativesettings.RNSettingsPackage; import io.rumors.reactnativesettings.receivers.GpsLocationReceiver; import io.rumors.reactnativesettings.receivers.AirplaneModeReceiver; ... public class MainApplication extends Application implements ReactApplication { ... public void onCreate () { ... registerReceiver( new GpsLocationReceiver(), new IntentFilter( "android.location.PROVIDERS_CHANGED" )); registerReceiver( new AirplaneModeReceiver(), new IntentFilter( "android.intent.action.AIRPLANE_MODE" )); } }

Manual installation

iOS

In XCode, in the project navigator, right click Libraries ➜ Add Files to [your project's name] Go to node_modules ➜ react-native-settings and add RNSettings.xcodeproj In XCode, in the project navigator, select your project. Add libRNSettings.a to your project's Build Phases ➜ Link Binary With Libraries Run your project ( Cmd+R )<

Android

Open up android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainApplication.java

Add import io.rumors.reactnativesettings.RNSettingsPackage; to the imports at the top of the file

to the imports at the top of the file Add new RNSettingsPackage() to the list returned by the getPackages() method

Append the following lines to android/settings.gradle :

include ':react-native-settings' project( ':react-native-settings' ).projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-settings/android' )

Insert the following lines inside the dependencies block in android/app/build.gradle :

implementation project ( ':react-native-settings' )

Usage

Android and iOS

Getting a setting

import RNSettings from 'react-native-settings' ; RNSettings.getSetting(RNSettings.LOCATION_SETTING).then( result => { if (result == RNSettings.ENABLED) { console .log( 'location is enabled' ); } else { console .log( 'location is disabled' ); } });

Android only

import RNSettings from 'react-native-settings' ; RNSettings.getSetting(RNSettings.AIRPLANE_MODE_SETTING).then( result => { if (result == RNSettings.ENABLED) { console .log( 'airplane mode is enabled' ); } else { console .log( 'airplane mode is disabled' ); } }); RNSettings.getSetting(RNSettings.CAPTIONING_SETTINGS).then( result => { if (result == RNSettings.ENABLED) { console .log( 'captioning is enabled' ); } else { console .log( 'captioning is disabled' ); } });

Open settings application in a specific setting

import RNSettings from 'react-native-settings' ; RNSettings.openSetting(RNSettings.ACTION_LOCATION_SOURCE_SETTINGS).then( result => { if (result === RNSettings.ENABLED) { console .log( 'location is enabled' ); } }, ); RNSettings.openSetting(RNSettings.ACTION_AIRPLANE_MODE_SETTINGS).then( result => { if (result === RNSettings.ENABLED) { console .log( 'airplane mode is enabled' ); } }, ); RNSettings.openSetting(RNSettings.ACTION_CAPTIONING_SETTINGS).then( result => { if (result === RNSettings.ENABLED) { console .log( 'captioning is enabled' ); } });

Listen to setting change event (when applicable)