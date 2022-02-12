Bad software is everywhere, and we're tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster, so we can get back to enjoying technology. If you want to join us Check out our open positions
react-native >= 0.56.0
To install the package:
npm install --save @sentry/react-native
# OR
yarn add @sentry/react-native
If you are using a version of React Native <= 0.60.x link the package using
react-native.
react-native link @sentry/react-native
# OR, if self hosting
SENTRY_WIZARD_URL=http://sentry.acme.com/ react-native link @sentry/react-native
How to use it:
import * as Sentry from "@sentry/react-native";
Sentry.init({
dsn: "__DSN__",
});
Sentry.setTag("myTag", "tag-value");
Sentry.setExtra("myExtra", "extra-value");
Sentry.addBreadcrumb({ message: "test" });
Sentry.captureMessage("Hello Sentry!");
If you are coming from
react-native-sentry which was our SDK
< 1.0 you should follow the upgrade guide and then follow the install steps.
