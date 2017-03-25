React Native Selectme

Simple DropDown menu for React Native App! Your Select Tag for React Native.

Alternatives :

react-native-chooser : This is an upgraded and simple-to-use API. You can customize it to fullest.

Introduction

React Native Selectme is simple, customizable and easy to use dropdown in React Native. It has been tested on both Android and IOS and works like a charm.

Installation

npm i react- native -selectme --save

Usage

Require it inside your Javascript files. Also supporting components using object-deconstructing. Select Option OptionList .

<OptionList /> Is to be used to append the options. This has to be placed as a last component so that it take the highest Z-Index.

Example

import React, { Component, AppRegistry, Text, View, } from 'react-native' ; import DropDown, { Select, Option, OptionList, } from 'react-native-selectme' ; class App extends Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = { canada : '' }; } _getOptionList() { return this .refs[ 'OPTIONLIST' ]; } _canada(province) { this .setState({ ...this.state, canada : province }); } render() { return ( < View style = {{ flex: 1 , justifyContent: ' center ', alignItems: ' center ' }}> < Select width = {250} ref = "SELECT1" optionListRef = {this._getOptionList.bind(this)} defaultValue = "Select a Province in Canada ..." onSelect = {this._canada.bind(this)} > < Option value = {{id : " alberta "}}> Alberta </ Option > < Option > British Columbia </ Option > < Option > Manitoba </ Option > < Option > New Brunswick </ Option > < Option > Newfoundland and Labrador </ Option > < Option > Northwest Territories </ Option > < Option > Nova Scotia </ Option > < Option > Nunavut </ Option > < Option > Ontario </ Option > < Option > Prince Edward Island </ Option > < Option > Quebec </ Option > < Option > Saskatchewan </ Option > < Option > Yukon </ Option > </ Select > < Text > Selected Canada's province: {this.state.canada} </ Text > < OptionList ref = "OPTIONLIST" /> </ View > ); } } AppRegistry.registerComponent('App', () => App);

Configuration

Property Type Default Description width number 400 Width of the selection onSelect function(text, value) null function to be invoked when option is selected height number 50 Height of the selection optionListRef function required Reference to <OptionList /> to display the selection menu style object null Custom styles to be applied if supplied defaultValue string first option The value to be displayed if none of the options are selected.

blur() : close the select by calling blur this.refs.SELECT1.blur();

Property Type Default Description value any null value will be passed on callback onSelect as second argument style object null Styles to be applied on 'Option' component styleText object null Styles to be applied on text inside of 'Option'

Property Type Default Description overlayStyles object null Styles to be applied on 'overlay' backdrop itemsStyles object null Styles to be applied on 'items' dropdown

Demo

IOS and Android:

Contributions

Your contributions and suggestions are heartily♡ welcome. (✿◠‿◠)