A customiseable FlatList that allows you to select multiple rows.
npm install react-native-select-multiple
import React, { Component } from 'react'
import { View } from 'react-native'
import SelectMultiple from 'react-native-select-multiple'
const fruits = ['Apples', 'Oranges', 'Pears']
// --- OR ---
// const fruits = [
// { label: 'Apples', value: 'appls' },
// { label: 'Oranges', value: 'orngs' },
// { label: 'Pears', value: 'pears' }
// ]
class App extends Component {
state = { selectedFruits: [] }
onSelectionsChange = (selectedFruits) => {
// selectedFruits is array of { label, value }
this.setState({ selectedFruits })
}
render () {
return (
<View>
<SelectMultiple
items={fruits}
selectedItems={this.state.selectedFruits}
onSelectionsChange={this.onSelectionsChange} />
</View>
)
}
}
export default App
const renderLabel = (label, style) => {
return (
<View style={{flexDirection: 'row', alignItems: 'center'}}>
<Image style={{width: 42, height: 42}} source={{uri: 'https://dummyimage.com/100x100/52c25a/fff&text=S'}} />
<View style={{marginLeft: 10}}>
<Text style={style}>{label}</Text>
</View>
</View>
)
}
|Prop
|Default
|Type
|Description
|items
|-
array
|All items available in the list (array of
string or
{ label, value })
|selectedItems
[]
array
|The currently selected items (array of
string or
{ label, value })
|onSelectionsChange
|-
func
|Callback called when a user selects or de-selects an item, passed
(selections, item)
|keyExtractor
index
func
|keyExtractor for the
FlatList
|checkboxSource
|image
object
|Image source for the checkbox (unchecked).
|selectedCheckboxSource
|image
object
|Image source for the checkbox (checked).
|flatListProps
|{}
object
|Additional props for the flat list
|style
|default styles
object
|Style for the
FlatList container.
|rowStyle
|default styles
object
|Style for the row container.
|checkboxStyle
|default styles
object
|Style for the checkbox image.
|labelStyle
|default styles
object
|Style for the text label.
|selectedRowStyle
|default styles
object
|Style for the row container when selected.
|selectedCheckboxStyle
|default styles
object
|Style for the checkbox image when selected.
|selectedLabelStyle
|default styles
object
|Style for the text label when selected.
|renderLabel
|null
func
|Function for render label.
|maxSelect
|null
int
|Maximum number of selected items
Feel free to dive in! Open an issue or submit PRs.
ISC © TABLEFLIP
A (╯°□°）╯︵TABLEFLIP side project.