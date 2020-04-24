React Native Select Input

A React Native SelectInput for iOS (+Android) which shows the picker as a keyboard.

Preview

Installation

Installation can be done through npm or yarn :

npm install react-native-select-input-ios --save yarn add react-native-select-input-ios

Usage

Import the SelectInput and wrap you content inside of it.

import React from 'react' import { View } from 'react-native' import SelectInput from 'react-native-select-input-ios' class Component extends React . Component { render() { const options = [{ value : 0 , label : '0' }] return ( < View > < SelectInput value = {0} options = {options} /> </ View > ) } }

Props

Check out the properties wiki page to see the list of available props to pass. Also check out the methods wiki page to see the list of callable methods available.

Migrating to version 2.x.x

There are some breaking changes introduced in version 2.0, see this migration guide to fix this issues!

Check out the repository and run the example project with the following commands:

git clone https://github.com/markuswind/react-native-select-input-ios cd example npm install yarn install react-native run-ios react-native run-android

License

MIT.