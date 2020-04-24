A React Native SelectInput for iOS (+Android) which shows the picker as a keyboard.
Installation can be done through
npm or
yarn:
npm install react-native-select-input-ios --save
# or
yarn add react-native-select-input-ios
Import the
SelectInput and wrap you content inside of it.
import React from 'react'
import { View } from 'react-native'
import SelectInput from 'react-native-select-input-ios'
class Component extends React.Component {
render() {
const options = [{ value: 0, label: '0' }]
return (
<View>
<SelectInput value={0} options={options} />
</View>
)
}
}
Check out the properties wiki page to see the list of available props to pass. Also check out the methods wiki page to see the list of callable methods available.
There are some breaking changes introduced in version 2.0, see this migration guide to fix this issues!
Check out the repository and run the example project with the following commands:
# clone and open example project
git clone https://github.com/markuswind/react-native-select-input-ios
cd example
# install dependencies with
npm install
# or
yarn install
# run the project with
react-native run-ios
# or
react-native run-android