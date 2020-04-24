openbase logo
rns

react-native-select-input-ios

by Markus Wind
2.0.5 (see all)

A React Native SelectInput for iOS (+Android) which shows the picker as a keyboard.

Readme

React Native Select Input

npm version npm downloads Build Status Code Climate Issue Count

A React Native SelectInput for iOS (+Android) which shows the picker as a keyboard.

Preview

          

Installation

Installation can be done through npm or yarn:

npm install react-native-select-input-ios --save
# or
yarn add react-native-select-input-ios

Usage

Import the SelectInput and wrap you content inside of it.

import React from 'react'
import { View } from 'react-native'
import SelectInput from 'react-native-select-input-ios'

class Component extends React.Component {
  render() {
    const options = [{ value: 0, label: '0' }]
    
    return (
      <View>
        <SelectInput value={0} options={options} />
      </View>
    )
  }
}

Props

Check out the properties wiki page to see the list of available props to pass. Also check out the methods wiki page to see the list of callable methods available.

Migrating to version 2.x.x

There are some breaking changes introduced in version 2.0, see this migration guide to fix this issues!

Example:

Check out the repository and run the example project with the following commands:

# clone and open example project
git clone https://github.com/markuswind/react-native-select-input-ios
cd example

# install dependencies with
npm install 
# or
yarn install

# run the project with
react-native run-ios
# or
react-native run-android

License

MIT.

