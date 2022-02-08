react-native-select-dropdown is a highly customized dropdown | select | picker | menu for react native that works for andriod and iOS platforms.

Installation

# Using npm

npm install react-native-select-dropdown

# Using yarn

yarn add react-native-select-dropdown

Demo

Code provided in Examples folder.

Usage

import SelectDropdown from 'react-native-select-dropdown' ... const countries = [ "Egypt" , "Canada" , "Australia" , "Ireland" ] ... <SelectDropdown data={countries} onSelect={ ( selectedItem, index ) => { console .log(selectedItem, index) }} buttonTextAfterSelection={ ( selectedItem, index ) => { return selectedItem }} rowTextForSelection={ ( item, index ) => { return item }} />

Props

Methods

data

array of data that will be represented in dropdown 'can be array of objects

Type Required array Yes

onSelect

function recieves selected item and its index in data array

Type Required function Yes

defaultButtonText

default button text when no item is selected

Type Required String No

buttonTextAfterSelection

function recieves selected item and its index, this function should return a string that will be represented in button after item is selected

Type Required function Yes "unless you customized button using renderCustomizedButtonChild"

rowTextForSelection

function recieves item and index for each row in dropdown, this function shoud return a string that will be represented in each row in dropdown

Type Required function Yes "unless you customized button using renderCustomizedRowChild"

defaultValue

default selected item in dropdown ( check examples in Demo1)

Type Required any No

defaultValueByIndex

default selected item index

Type Required integer No

disabled

disable dropdown

Type Required boolean No

disableAutoScroll

disable auto scroll to selected value

Type Required boolean No

buttonStyle

style object for button

Type Required object Yes

buttonTextStyle

style object for button text

Type Required object No

renderCustomizedButtonChild

function recieves selected item and its index, this function should return a React component as a child for dropdown button buttonStyle should be used for parent button view style.

# check examples folder to make things clear

Type Required function No

renderDropdownIcon

function that should return a React component for dropdown icon

Type Required function No

dropdownIconPosition

dropdown icon position "left" || "right"

Type Required string No

statusBarTranslucent

required to set true when statusbar is translucent (android only)

Type Required boolean No

dropdownStyle

style object for dropdown view

Type Required object No

dropdownOverlayColor

backdrop color when dropdown is opened

Type Required string No

dropdownBackgroundColor

background color behind list items when dropdown is opened

Type Required string No

rowStyle

style object for row

Type Required object Yes

rowTextStyle

style object for row text

Type Required object No

renderCustomizedRowChild

function recieves item and its index, this function should return React component as a child for customized row rowStyle should be used for parent row view style.

# check examples folder to make things clear

Type Required function No

Method Description reset() Remove selection & reset it to display defaultButtonText check https://github.com/AdelRedaa97/react-native-select-dropdown/pull/1#issuecomment-818307624. openDropdown() Open the dropdown. closeDropdown() Close the dropdown.

License

MIT