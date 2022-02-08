openbase logo
rns

react-native-select-dropdown

by Adel Reda
1.5.0 (see all)

react-native-select-dropdown is a highly customized dropdown | select | picker | menu for react native that works for andriod and iOS platforms.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6K

GitHub Stars

66

Maintenance

Last Commit

12d ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

react-native-select-dropdown

react-native-select-dropdown is a highly customized dropdown | select | picker | menu for react native that works for andriod and iOS platforms.

Installation

# Using npm

npm install react-native-select-dropdown

# Using yarn

yarn add react-native-select-dropdown

Demo

Code provided in Examples folder.

Screenshot1.gif Screenshot2.gif

Usage

import SelectDropdown from 'react-native-select-dropdown'
...
const countries = ["Egypt", "Canada", "Australia", "Ireland"]
...
<SelectDropdown
    data={countries}
    onSelect={(selectedItem, index) => {
        console.log(selectedItem, index)
    }}
    buttonTextAfterSelection={(selectedItem, index) => {
        // text represented after item is selected
        // if data array is an array of objects then return selectedItem.property to render after item is selected
        return selectedItem
    }}
    rowTextForSelection={(item, index) => {
        // text represented for each item in dropdown
        // if data array is an array of objects then return item.property to represent item in dropdown
        return item
    }}
/>

Props

Methods

data

array of data that will be represented in dropdown 'can be array of objects

TypeRequired
arrayYes

onSelect

function recieves selected item and its index in data array

TypeRequired
functionYes

defaultButtonText

default button text when no item is selected

TypeRequired
StringNo

buttonTextAfterSelection

function recieves selected item and its index, this function should return a string that will be represented in button after item is selected

TypeRequired
functionYes "unless you customized button using renderCustomizedButtonChild"

rowTextForSelection

function recieves item and index for each row in dropdown, this function shoud return a string that will be represented in each row in dropdown

TypeRequired
functionYes "unless you customized button using renderCustomizedRowChild"

defaultValue

default selected item in dropdown ( check examples in Demo1)

TypeRequired
anyNo

defaultValueByIndex

default selected item index

TypeRequired
integerNo

disabled

disable dropdown

TypeRequired
booleanNo

disableAutoScroll

disable auto scroll to selected value

TypeRequired
booleanNo

buttonStyle

style object for button

TypeRequired
objectYes

buttonTextStyle

style object for button text

TypeRequired
objectNo

renderCustomizedButtonChild

function recieves selected item and its index, this function should return a React component as a child for dropdown button buttonStyle should be used for parent button view style.

# check examples folder to make things clear

TypeRequired
functionNo

renderDropdownIcon

function that should return a React component for dropdown icon

TypeRequired
functionNo

dropdown icon position "left" || "right"

TypeRequired
stringNo

statusBarTranslucent

required to set true when statusbar is translucent (android only)

TypeRequired
booleanNo

style object for dropdown view

TypeRequired
objectNo

backdrop color when dropdown is opened

TypeRequired
stringNo

background color behind list items when dropdown is opened

TypeRequired
stringNo

rowStyle

style object for row

TypeRequired
objectYes

rowTextStyle

style object for row text

TypeRequired
objectNo

renderCustomizedRowChild

function recieves item and its index, this function should return React component as a child for customized row rowStyle should be used for parent row view style.

# check examples folder to make things clear

TypeRequired
functionNo
MethodDescription
reset()Remove selection & reset it to display defaultButtonText check https://github.com/AdelRedaa97/react-native-select-dropdown/pull/1#issuecomment-818307624.
openDropdown()Open the dropdown.
closeDropdown()Close the dropdown.

License

MIT

