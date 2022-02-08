react-native-select-dropdown is a highly customized dropdown | select | picker | menu for react native that works for andriod and iOS platforms.
npm install react-native-select-dropdown
yarn add react-native-select-dropdown
import SelectDropdown from 'react-native-select-dropdown'
...
const countries = ["Egypt", "Canada", "Australia", "Ireland"]
...
<SelectDropdown
data={countries}
onSelect={(selectedItem, index) => {
console.log(selectedItem, index)
}}
buttonTextAfterSelection={(selectedItem, index) => {
// text represented after item is selected
// if data array is an array of objects then return selectedItem.property to render after item is selected
return selectedItem
}}
rowTextForSelection={(item, index) => {
// text represented for each item in dropdown
// if data array is an array of objects then return item.property to represent item in dropdown
return item
}}
/>
array of data that will be represented in dropdown 'can be array of objects
|Type
|Required
|array
|Yes
function recieves selected item and its index in data array
|Type
|Required
|function
|Yes
default button text when no item is selected
|Type
|Required
|String
|No
function recieves selected item and its index, this function should return a string that will be represented in button after item is selected
|Type
|Required
|function
|Yes "unless you customized button using renderCustomizedButtonChild"
function recieves item and index for each row in dropdown, this function shoud return a string that will be represented in each row in dropdown
|Type
|Required
|function
|Yes "unless you customized button using renderCustomizedRowChild"
default selected item in dropdown ( check examples in Demo1)
|Type
|Required
|any
|No
default selected item index
|Type
|Required
|integer
|No
disable dropdown
|Type
|Required
|boolean
|No
disable auto scroll to selected value
|Type
|Required
|boolean
|No
style object for button
|Type
|Required
|object
|Yes
style object for button text
|Type
|Required
|object
|No
function recieves selected item and its index, this function should return a React component as a child for dropdown button
buttonStyle should be used for parent button view style.
|Type
|Required
|function
|No
function that should return a React component for dropdown icon
|Type
|Required
|function
|No
dropdown icon position "left" || "right"
|Type
|Required
|string
|No
required to set true when statusbar is translucent
(android only)
|Type
|Required
|boolean
|No
style object for dropdown view
|Type
|Required
|object
|No
backdrop color when dropdown is opened
|Type
|Required
|string
|No
background color behind list items when dropdown is opened
|Type
|Required
|string
|No
style object for row
|Type
|Required
|object
|Yes
style object for row text
|Type
|Required
|object
|No
function recieves item and its index, this function should return React component as a child for customized row
rowStyle should be used for parent row view style.
|Type
|Required
|function
|No
|Method
|Description
reset()
|Remove selection & reset it to display
defaultButtonText check https://github.com/AdelRedaa97/react-native-select-dropdown/pull/1#issuecomment-818307624.
openDropdown()
|Open the dropdown.
closeDropdown()
|Close the dropdown.