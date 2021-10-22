Originally branched from react-native-contacts-wrapper

This is a simple wrapper for the native iOS and Android Contact Picker UIs, with some optional help for selecting specific fields from the contact.

Installation

yarn add react-native- select -contact

For React Native => 0.59 only:

react- native link react- native -select-contact

Make sure your manifest files includes permission to read contacts

< uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.READ_CONTACTS" />

API

Methods

selectContact(): Promise <Contact | null >; selectContactPhone(): Promise <ContactPhoneSelection | null >; selectContactEmail(): Promise <ContactEmailSelection | null >; selectContactPostalAddress(): Promise <ContactPostalAddressSelection | null >;

These methods all open up a separate ViewController (on IOS) or Activity (on Android) to select a contact. See Types below.

For selectContactPhone , selectContactEmail , or selectContactPostalAddress , if there are more than one phone or email, an ActionSheetIOS is shown for IOS, and the first entry is returned for Android.

A return value null may be because the user cancelled the contact selection. You shouldn't need to worry about doing anything if the promise resolves to null .

Optional Android ActionSheet

You can enable ActionSheet functionality for Android by installing an optional dependency:

yarn add react- native -action-sheet

For React Native => 0.59 only:

react- native link react- native -action-sheet

This will provide an ActionSheetAndroid native module that this library will pick up on and use when there are more than one phone number or email on a selected contact.

Types

interface PhoneEntry { number : string , type : string } interface EmailEntry { address: string , type : string } interface AddressEntry { formattedAddress: string , type : string , street: string , city: string , state: string , postalCode: string , isoCountryCode: string } interface Contact { name: string , phones: PhoneEntry[], emails: EmailEntry[], postalAddresses: AddressEntry[] } interface ContactPhoneSelection { contact: Contact, selectedPhone: PhoneEntry } interface ContactEmailSelection { contact: Contact, selectedEmail: EmailEntry } interface ContactPostalAddressSelection { contact: Contact, selectedAddress: AddressEntry }

