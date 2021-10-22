Originally branched from react-native-contacts-wrapper
This is a simple wrapper for the native iOS and Android Contact Picker UIs, with some optional help for selecting specific fields from the contact.
yarn add react-native-select-contact
For React Native => 0.59 only:
react-native link react-native-select-contact
Make sure your manifest files includes permission to read contacts
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.READ_CONTACTS" />
selectContact(): Promise<Contact | null>;
selectContactPhone(): Promise<ContactPhoneSelection | null>;
selectContactEmail(): Promise<ContactEmailSelection | null>;
selectContactPostalAddress(): Promise<ContactPostalAddressSelection | null>;
These methods all open up a separate ViewController (on IOS) or Activity (on Android) to select a contact. See Types below.
For
selectContactPhone,
selectContactEmail, or
selectContactPostalAddress, if there are more than one phone or email, an
ActionSheetIOS is
shown for IOS, and the first entry is returned for Android.
A return value
null may be because the user cancelled the contact selection. You shouldn't need to worry about doing
anything if the promise resolves to
null.
You can enable ActionSheet functionality for Android by installing an optional dependency:
yarn add react-native-action-sheet
For React Native => 0.59 only:
react-native link react-native-action-sheet
This will provide an
ActionSheetAndroid native module that this library will pick up on and use
when there are more than one phone number or email on a selected contact.
interface PhoneEntry {
number: string,
type: string
}
interface EmailEntry {
address: string,
type: string
}
interface AddressEntry {
formattedAddress: string, // android only
type: string, // android only
street: string,
city: string,
state: string,
postalCode: string,
isoCountryCode: string
}
interface Contact {
name: string,
phones: PhoneEntry[],
emails: EmailEntry[],
postalAddresses: AddressEntry[]
}
interface ContactPhoneSelection {
contact: Contact,
selectedPhone: PhoneEntry
}
interface ContactEmailSelection {
contact: Contact,
selectedEmail: EmailEntry
}
interface ContactPostalAddressSelection {
contact: Contact,
selectedAddress: AddressEntry
}
import { selectContactPhone } from 'react-native-select-contact';
function getPhoneNumber() {
return selectContactPhone()
.then(selection => {
if (!selection) {
return null;
}
let { contact, selectedPhone } = selection;
console.log(`Selected ${selectedPhone.type} phone number ${selectedPhone.number} from ${contact.name}`);
return selectedPhone.number;
});
}