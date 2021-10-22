openbase logo
react-native-select-contact

by streem
1.6.3 (see all)

A cross-platform contact selection library for react-native

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.2K

GitHub Stars

71

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Contacts

Reviews

Average Rating

4.5/52
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
1Highly Customizable

Readme

react-native-select-contact

Originally branched from react-native-contacts-wrapper

This is a simple wrapper for the native iOS and Android Contact Picker UIs, with some optional help for selecting specific fields from the contact.

Installation

yarn add react-native-select-contact

For React Native => 0.59 only:

react-native link react-native-select-contact

Make sure your manifest files includes permission to read contacts

<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.READ_CONTACTS" />

API

Methods

selectContact(): Promise<Contact | null>;
selectContactPhone(): Promise<ContactPhoneSelection | null>;
selectContactEmail(): Promise<ContactEmailSelection | null>;
selectContactPostalAddress(): Promise<ContactPostalAddressSelection | null>;

These methods all open up a separate ViewController (on IOS) or Activity (on Android) to select a contact. See Types below.

For selectContactPhone, selectContactEmail, or selectContactPostalAddress, if there are more than one phone or email, an ActionSheetIOS is shown for IOS, and the first entry is returned for Android.

A return value null may be because the user cancelled the contact selection. You shouldn't need to worry about doing anything if the promise resolves to null.

Optional Android ActionSheet

You can enable ActionSheet functionality for Android by installing an optional dependency:

yarn add react-native-action-sheet

For React Native => 0.59 only:

react-native link react-native-action-sheet

This will provide an ActionSheetAndroid native module that this library will pick up on and use when there are more than one phone number or email on a selected contact.

Types

interface PhoneEntry {
    number: string,
    type: string
}

interface EmailEntry {
    address: string,
    type: string
}

interface AddressEntry {
    formattedAddress: string, // android only
    type: string, // android only
    street: string,
    city: string,
    state: string,
    postalCode: string,
    isoCountryCode: string
}

interface Contact {
    name: string,
    phones: PhoneEntry[],
    emails: EmailEntry[],
    postalAddresses: AddressEntry[]
}

interface ContactPhoneSelection {
    contact: Contact,
    selectedPhone: PhoneEntry
}

interface ContactEmailSelection {
    contact: Contact,
    selectedEmail: EmailEntry
}

interface ContactPostalAddressSelection {
    contact: Contact,
    selectedAddress: AddressEntry
}

Example


import { selectContactPhone } from 'react-native-select-contact';

function getPhoneNumber() {
    return selectContactPhone()
        .then(selection => {
            if (!selection) {
                return null;
            }
            
            let { contact, selectedPhone } = selection;
            console.log(`Selected ${selectedPhone.type} phone number ${selectedPhone.number} from ${contact.name}`);
            return selectedPhone.number;
        });  
}

