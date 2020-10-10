A cross platform implementation of UIPickerView for creating dynamic, multi-dimensional picklists.
$ yarn add react-native-segmented-picker
# or
# $ npm install --save react-native-segmented-picker
You may also setup the Native iOS Extension at this time, but this is not mandatory.
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import SegmentedPicker from 'react-native-segmented-picker';
class Example extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.segmentedPicker = React.createRef();
}
componentDidMount() {
// Can alternatively be shown with the `visible` prop for redux etc.
this.segmentedPicker.current.show();
}
onConfirm = (selections) => {
console.info(selections);
// => { col_1: "option_1", col_2: "option_3" }
}
render() {
return (
<SegmentedPicker
ref={this.segmentedPicker}
onConfirm={this.onConfirm}
options={[
{
key: 'col_1',
items: [
{ label: 'Option 1', value: 'option_1' },
{ label: 'Option 2', value: 'option_2' },
],
},
{
key: 'col_2',
items: [
{ label: 'Option 3', value: 'option_3' },
],
},
]}
/>
);
}
}
Further examples can be found in ./examples/src.
|Prop
|Description
|Default
visible
|Not used by default. Set to
true or
false to manually handle visibility.
options
|An array of columns:
[{ key: '', flex?: 1, testID?: '', items: [{ label: '', value: '', key?: '', testID?: '' }] }]
[]
defaultSelections
|Eg:
{column: 'value', ...}
{}
native
|Use the native UIPickerView component on iOS. Requires additional setup.
false
nativeTestID
|Accessibility identifier of the native component for E2E testing.
''
size
|Floating point between 0 and 1 representing the percentage of screen to take up.
0.45
confirmText
|Text displayed in the top right hand corner.
'Done'
confirmTextColor
|Color of the
confirmText button.
'#0A84FF'
toolbarBackgroundColor
|Background color of the top container where the
confirmText is displayed.
'#FAFAF8'
toolbarBorderColor
|Bottom border color of the
toolbarContainer.
'#E7E7E7'
pickerItemTextColor
|Color of the text for each item in the picklist.
'#282828'
selectionBackgroundColor
|Background color of the box which shows selected items.
'#F8F8F8'
selectionBorderColor
|Border color (top and bottom) of the selection mask.
'#DCDCDC'
backgroundColor
|Background color of the inner SegmentedPicker container.
'#FFFFFF'
|Event Prop
|When and how?
onValueChange={({ column, value }) => ...}
|Emitted each time a picklist value is modified by a user.
onCancel={(selections) => ...}
|Emitted when a user touches out of the modal, or presses the hardware back button on Android.
onConfirm={(selections) => ...}
|Emitted when a user presses the confirm text button.
Remember that you will need to set a ref for the
<SegmentedPicker /> component in order to use the methods outlined below.
Display the Segmented Picker modal over all other content on the screen. This is the preferred method of showing a
<SegmentedPicker /> so that you don't have to manually hide the component after listening to the
onCancel and
onConfirm events.
Note that this method will have no effect if the
visible prop is set.
Hide the Segmented Picker modal from the screen. Generally should not be required, as this method is automatically called by this library after events where visibility should be toggled off.
Programmatically select a picker item by it's
label while the component is displaying.
{string} label: Eg 'Option 1'
{string} columnId: Eg 'column1'
{boolean=true} animated: Scroll or snap to the item?
{boolean=true} emitEvent: Specify whether to emit the
onValueChange event.
{boolean=false} zeroFallback Select the first list item if not found.
Same as above, except it filters using the
value of a picker item instead of
label.
Programmatically select an array index from a list column while the component is displaying. This method will give you better performance than the above methods if you already know the index of the item that you want to select.
{number} index: Eg 0
{string} columnId: Eg 'column1'
{boolean=true} animated: Scroll or snap to the item?
{boolean=true} emitEvent: Specify whether to emit the
onValueChange event.
Returns the current selected items as they appear in the UI. This is the same method that's used internally when the
onCancel and
onConfirm events are fired.
This section contains some code examples of common requirements and frequently asked questions.
A common use case is to have one of your columns change it's list options based off the selection in another column. In other words, implementing
Column B as a function of
Column A. The below example shows one possible way to achieve this using the
onValueChange() event.
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import SegmentedPicker from 'react-native-segmented-picker';
const options = {
categories: [{ label: 'Fruits', value: 'fruits' }, { label: 'Vegetables', value: 'vegetables' }],
foods: {
fruits: [{ label: 'Apples', value: 'apples' }, { label: 'Oranges', value: 'oranges' }],
vegetables: [{ label: 'Carrots', value: 'carrots', }, { label: 'Potatoes', value: 'potatoes' }],
},
};
class Demo extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
selections: {
category: options.categories[0].value,
food: undefined,
},
};
}
onValueChange = ({ column, value }) => {
this.setState((prevState) => ({
selections: {
...prevState.selections,
[column]: value,
},
}));
};
generateOptions = () => {
const { categories, foods } = options;
const { selections } = this.state;
return [
{
key: 'category',
items: categories,
},
{
key: 'food',
items: foods[selections.category],
},
];
};
render() {
return (
<SegmentedPicker
options={this.generateOptions()}
onValueChange={this.onValueChange}
defaultSelections={this.state.selections}
/>
);
}
}
You can customise the relative width of picker segments by using
flex notation in your column data. This integer acts as a ratio - the larger the number, the bigger it grows.
{/* All widths equal (default): */}
<SegmentedPicker
options={[
{ key: 'col_1', flex: 1, items: [] },
{ key: 'col_2', flex: 1, items: [] },
{ key: 'col_3', flex: 1, items: [] },
]}
/>
{/* Small middle column: */}
<SegmentedPicker
options={[
{ key: 'col_1', flex: 3, items: [] },
{ key: 'col_2', flex: 1, items: [] },
{ key: 'col_3', flex: 3, items: [] },
]}
/>
This library fully supports E2E testing (using tools such as Detox).
<SegmentedPicker
options=[
{
key: 'col_1',
testID: 'col_1',
items: [
{ label: 'Option 1', value: 'option_1', testID: 'col_1_option_1' },
],
},
]
/>
// Detox Example:
await expect(element(by.id('col_1'))).toBeVisible();
await element(by.id('col_1_option_1')).tap();
You can see full examples in our own testing suite here. Keep in mind there are also a small number of
testID attributes which are automatically set on fixed elements for your convenience.
import { TEST_IDS } from 'react-native-segmented-picker';
TEST_IDS.PICKER: The entire segmented picker container (useful to check if visible).
TEST_IDS.CONFIRM_BUTTON: "Done" confirmation button in the top right hand corner.
TEST_IDS.CLOSE_AREA: Darkened area outside of the picker which hides the component when tapped.
This is an open source project. Bug fixes, improvements and the addition of useful new features to this package are greatly appreciated.
yarn install.
feature/my-thing or
bugfix/terrible-thing.
yarn test still passes.
master outlining what your change is and how you tested it.
Made with love in Melbourne by Adam McArthur.