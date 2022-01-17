A react native component with the same concept of react native's SegmantedControlIOS, Primarily built to support both IOS and Android. 💡

ScreenShots

Android

iOS

Install

npm install react-native-segmented-control-tab --save

Usage

IMPORTANT

This has been made into a controlled component from 3.0. Those who are familiar with 2.0, read below for the updated usage.

import SegmentedControlTab from "react-native-segmented-control-tab" ; class ConsumerComponent extends Component { constructor () { super (); this .state = { selectedIndex : 0 }; } handleIndexChange = index => { this .setState({ ...this.state, selectedIndex : index }); }; render() { return ( < View > < SegmentedControlTab values = {[ " First ", " Second ", " Third "]} selectedIndex = {this.state.selectedIndex} onTabPress = {this.handleIndexChange} /> </ View > ); } }

Props

Name Description Default Type values titles of tabs ['One', 'Two', 'Three'] array selectedIndex index of tab item to be selected initially [0] number selectedIndices Array of indices of tab items to be selected initially - when multiple prop is true else it will take selectedIndex [0] arrayOf(PropTypes.number) enabled Boolean to enable or disable the component true bool multiple Boolean which enables the multiple selection option false bool borderRadius borderRadius of whole tab 5 number tabsContainerStyle external styles can be passed to override the default styles of the segmentedControl wrapper base styles added in SegmentedControlTab.js object(styles) tabsContainerDisableStyle Custom style that can be passed when enable is set to false default style opacity: 0.6 object(styles) tabStyle external styles can be passed to override the default styles of the tabs base styles added in SegmentedControlTab.js object(styles) firstTabStyle external styles can be passed to override the default styles of the first tab base styles added in SegmentedControlTab.js object(styles) lastTabStyle external styles can be passed to override the default styles of the last tab base styles added in SegmentedControlTab.js object(styles) tabTextStyle external styles can be passed to override the default styles of the tab title base styles added in SegmentedControlTab.js object(styles) activeTabStyle external styles can be passed to override the default styles of the active tab base styles added in SegmentedControlTab.js object(styles) activeTabTextStyle external styles can be passed to override the default styles of the active tab text base styles added in SegmentedControlTab.js object(styles) badges badges values to display [1, 2, 3] array tabBadgeContainerStyle external style can be passed to override the default style of the badge container base styles added in SegmentedControlTab.js object(styles) activeTabBadgeContainerStyle external style can be passed to override the default style of the active badge container base styles added in SegmentedControlTab.js object(styles) tabBadgeStyle external style can be passed to override the default style of the badge text base styles added in SegmentedControlTab.js object(styles) activeTabBadgeStyle external style can be passed to override the default style of the active badge text base styles added in SegmentedControlTab.js object(styles) onTabPress call-back function when a tab is selected () => {} func allowFontScaling whether the segment & badge text should allow font scaling (default matches React Native default) true bool accessible enables accessibility for each tab true bool accessibilityLabels Reads out the given text on each tab press when voice over is enabled. If not set, uses the text passed in as values in props as a fallback ['Label 1', 'Label 2', 'Label 3'] array activeTabOpacity Opacity value to customize tab press 1 number

Custom styling

<SegmentedControlTab tabsContainerStyle={styles.tabsContainerStyle} tabStyle={styles.tabStyle} firstTabStyle={styles.firstTabStyle} lastTabStyle={styles.lastTabStyle} tabTextStyle={styles.tabTextStyle} activeTabStyle={styles.activeTabStyle} activeTabTextStyle={styles.activeTabTextStyle} selectedIndex={ 1 } allowFontScaling={ false } values={[ "First" , "Second" , "Third" ]} onTabPress={index => this .setState({ selected : index })} />; const styles = StyleSheet.create({ tabsContainerStyle : { }, tabStyle : { }, firstTabStyle : { }, lastTabStyle : { }, tabTextStyle : { }, activeTabStyle : { }, activeTabTextStyle : { }, tabBadgeContainerStyle : { }, activeTabBadgeContainerStyle : { }, tabBadgeStyle : { }, activeTabBadgeStyle : { } });

🙏 credits to all the other devs who had built the similar concept, had referred some of the their components on the github, to get a fair idea 💡 to build this.😊 If you have any idea in implementing this further, let me know or you can update it and raise a PR.😊🚀

License

MIT