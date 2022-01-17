A react native component with the same concept of react native's SegmantedControlIOS, Primarily built to support both IOS and Android. 💡
npm install react-native-segmented-control-tab --save
This has been made into a controlled component from 3.0. Those who are familiar with 2.0, read below for the updated usage.
import SegmentedControlTab from "react-native-segmented-control-tab";
class ConsumerComponent extends Component {
constructor() {
super();
this.state = {
selectedIndex: 0
};
}
handleIndexChange = index => {
this.setState({
...this.state,
selectedIndex: index
});
};
render() {
return (
<View>
<SegmentedControlTab
values={["First", "Second", "Third"]}
selectedIndex={this.state.selectedIndex}
onTabPress={this.handleIndexChange}
/>
</View>
);
}
}
|Name
|Description
|Default
|Type
|values
|titles of tabs
['One', 'Two', 'Three']
|array
|selectedIndex
|index of tab item to be selected initially
|[0]
|number
|selectedIndices
|Array of indices of tab items to be selected initially - when multiple prop is true else it will take selectedIndex
|[0]
|arrayOf(PropTypes.number)
|enabled
|Boolean to enable or disable the component
|true
|bool
|multiple
|Boolean which enables the multiple selection option
|false
|bool
|borderRadius
|borderRadius of whole tab
|5
|number
|tabsContainerStyle
|external styles can be passed to override the default styles of the segmentedControl wrapper
|base styles added in SegmentedControlTab.js
|object(styles)
|tabsContainerDisableStyle
|Custom style that can be passed when
enable is set to false
|default style
opacity: 0.6
|object(styles)
|tabStyle
|external styles can be passed to override the default styles of the tabs
|base styles added in SegmentedControlTab.js
|object(styles)
|firstTabStyle
|external styles can be passed to override the default styles of the first tab
|base styles added in SegmentedControlTab.js
|object(styles)
|lastTabStyle
|external styles can be passed to override the default styles of the last tab
|base styles added in SegmentedControlTab.js
|object(styles)
|tabTextStyle
|external styles can be passed to override the default styles of the tab title
|base styles added in SegmentedControlTab.js
|object(styles)
|activeTabStyle
|external styles can be passed to override the default styles of the active tab
|base styles added in SegmentedControlTab.js
|object(styles)
|activeTabTextStyle
|external styles can be passed to override the default styles of the active tab text
|base styles added in SegmentedControlTab.js
|object(styles)
|badges
|badges values to display
[1, 2, 3]
|array
|tabBadgeContainerStyle
|external style can be passed to override the default style of the badge container
|base styles added in SegmentedControlTab.js
|object(styles)
|activeTabBadgeContainerStyle
|external style can be passed to override the default style of the active badge container
|base styles added in SegmentedControlTab.js
|object(styles)
|tabBadgeStyle
|external style can be passed to override the default style of the badge text
|base styles added in SegmentedControlTab.js
|object(styles)
|activeTabBadgeStyle
|external style can be passed to override the default style of the active badge text
|base styles added in SegmentedControlTab.js
|object(styles)
|onTabPress
|call-back function when a tab is selected
|() => {}
|func
|allowFontScaling
|whether the segment & badge text should allow font scaling (default matches React Native default)
|true
|bool
|accessible
|enables accessibility for each tab
|true
|bool
|accessibilityLabels
|Reads out the given text on each tab press when voice over is enabled. If not set, uses the text passed in as values in props as a fallback
|['Label 1', 'Label 2', 'Label 3']
|array
|activeTabOpacity
|Opacity value to customize tab press
|1
|number
<SegmentedControlTab
tabsContainerStyle={styles.tabsContainerStyle}
tabStyle={styles.tabStyle}
firstTabStyle={styles.firstTabStyle}
lastTabStyle={styles.lastTabStyle}
tabTextStyle={styles.tabTextStyle}
activeTabStyle={styles.activeTabStyle}
activeTabTextStyle={styles.activeTabTextStyle}
selectedIndex={1}
allowFontScaling={false}
values={["First", "Second", "Third"]}
onTabPress={index => this.setState({ selected: index })}
/>;
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
tabsContainerStyle: {
//custom styles
},
tabStyle: {
//custom styles
},
firstTabStyle: {
//custom styles
},
lastTabStyle: {
//custom styles
},
tabTextStyle: {
//custom styles
},
activeTabStyle: {
//custom styles
},
activeTabTextStyle: {
//custom styles
},
tabBadgeContainerStyle: {
//custom styles
},
activeTabBadgeContainerStyle: {
//custom styles
},
tabBadgeStyle: {
//custom styles
},
activeTabBadgeStyle: {
//custom styles
}
});
🙏 credits to all the other devs who had built the similar concept, had referred some of the their components on the github, to get a fair idea 💡 to build this.😊 If you have any idea in implementing this further, let me know or you can update it and raise a PR.😊🚀
MIT