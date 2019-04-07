A react-native segment controller for both android and ios. You can define any number of tabs or segemnts and this will automatically adjust according to the wrapped view's width. You can also add badge count to specify any integer to user.
yarn add react-native-segment-controller or npm install --save react-native-segment-controller
import SegmentControl from 'react-native-segment-controller';
<SegmentControl
values={['One', 'Two', 'Three', 'Four']}
badges={[0, 5, 0, 2]}
selectedIndex={0}
height={30}
onTabPress={() => {}}
borderRadius={5}
/>
|Prop name
|Type
|values
|list - list of names for Tabs
|badges
|list - list of integers matching to defined tab names corresponding to indicate any badge count need to be specified
|onTabPress
|function - this returns the selected tab index
|selectedIndex
|int - indicates the selected tab index corresponding to given values list
|tabsContainerStyle
|int - radius of the container
|tabBadgeContainerStyle
|object - styles for view
|activeTabBadgeContainerStyle
|object - styles for view
|tabBadgeStyle
|object - styles for view
|activeTabBadgeStyle
|object - styles for view
|borderRadius
|int - radius of the container
|tabStyle
|object - styles for view
|activeTabStyle
|object - styles for view
|tabTextStyle
|object - styles for Text
|activeTabTextStyle
|object - styles for Text
|height
|int - height in number of pixels
checkout sample directory and findout a react-native app.
First run
npm install or yarn
then run
react-native run-android or react-native run-ios
Created by @ Chanaka Athurugiriya