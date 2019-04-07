A react-native segment controller for both android and ios. You can define any number of tabs or segemnts and this will automatically adjust according to the wrapped view's width. You can also add badge count to specify any integer to user.

Demo

Installation

yarn add react- native -segment-controller or npm install --save react- native -segment-controller

Usage

import SegmentControl from 'react-native-segment-controller' ; < SegmentControl values = {[ ' One ', ' Two ', ' Three ', ' Four ']} badges = {[0, 5 , 0 , 2 ]} selectedIndex = {0} height = {30} onTabPress = {() => {}} borderRadius={5} />

Prop name Type values list - list of names for Tabs badges list - list of integers matching to defined tab names corresponding to indicate any badge count need to be specified onTabPress function - this returns the selected tab index selectedIndex int - indicates the selected tab index corresponding to given values list tabsContainerStyle int - radius of the container tabBadgeContainerStyle object - styles for view activeTabBadgeContainerStyle object - styles for view tabBadgeStyle object - styles for view activeTabBadgeStyle object - styles for view borderRadius int - radius of the container tabStyle object - styles for view activeTabStyle object - styles for view tabTextStyle object - styles for Text activeTabTextStyle object - styles for Text height int - height in number of pixels

Example

checkout sample directory and findout a react-native app. First run npm install or yarn

then run

react- native run-android or react- native run-ios

Created by @ Chanaka Athurugiriya