Show a "read more", "see more", "read less", "see less" inline with your text in React Native
My motivation of building this was that I couldn't find any library/implementation that would place the "see more" link inline with the text. All the other implementations I found would place the link under the text. This package uses text width, and using a simple binary search it (almost) accurately calculates where it should place the "see more" link.
react-native-text-size v4.0.0-rc.1
yarn add react-native-see-more-inline or
npm install --save react-native-see-more-inline
Note: This package will not work with expo managed projects. The dependency
react-native-text-sizelinks natively. Till we have a dependency on this package to measure the text width, this limitation will remain.
import SeeMore from 'react-native-see-more-inline';
<SeeMore numberOfLines={2}>
{VERY_LARGE_TEXT}
</SeeMore>
<SeeMore numberOfLines={2} linkStyle={{ fontWeight: '500' }}>
{VERY_LARGE_TEXT}
</SeeMore>
|Prop
|Default Value
|Required
|Type
|numberOfLines
|-
|yes
|number
|linkColor
|'#2E75F0'
|no
|string
|linkPressedColor
|'#163772'
|no
|string
|linkStyle
|undefined
|no
|array/object
|seeMoreText
|'see more'
|no
|string
|seeLessText
|'see less'
|no
|string
|style
{ fontFamily: undefined, fontSize: 14, fontWeight: '300' }
|no
|array/object
cd example
yarn install
yarn start
yarn run wml
yarn run ios /
yarn run android