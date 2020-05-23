A library to generate cryptographically-secure random bytes. Uses SecRandomCopyBytes on iOS, SecureRandom on Android and System.Security.Cryptography.RandomNumberGenerator on Windows.

Usage

The library exports a single function:

Takes a length, the number of bytes to generate, and returns a Promise that resolves with a Uint8Array .

import { generateSecureRandom } from 'react-native-securerandom' ; generateSecureRandom( 12 ).then( randomBytes => console .log(randomBytes));

Installation

$ yarn add react-native-securerandom

Automatic linking with react-native link

$ react-native link react-native-securerandom

Manual linking

iOS

With Cocoapods

Add pod 'RNSecureRandom', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-securerandom' to your Podfile (changing your node_modules path as appropriate) Run pod install from the same directory as your Podfile

Without Cocoapods

In XCode, in the project navigator, right click Libraries ➜ Add Files to [your project's name] Go to node_modules ➜ react-native-securerandom and add RNSecureRandom.xcodeproj In XCode, in the project navigator, select your project. Add libRNSecureRandom.a to your project's Build Phases ➜ Link Binary With Libraries

Android

Open up android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainActivity.java

Add import net.rhogan.rnsecurerandom.RNSecureRandomPackage; to the imports at the top of the file

to the imports at the top of the file Add new RNSecureRandomPackage() to the list returned by the getPackages() method

Append the following lines to android/settings.gradle : include ':react-native-securerandom' project ( ':react-native-securerandom' ) .projectDir = new File(rootProject .projectDir , '../node_modules/react-native-securerandom/android' ) Insert the following lines inside the dependencies block in android/app/build.gradle : compile project ( ':react-native-securerandom' )

Windows

See react-native-windows

In Visual Studio add node_modules/react-native-securerandom/windows/RNSecureRandom.sln folder to your solution, and reference from your app. Open up your app's MainPage.cs