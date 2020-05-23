A library to generate cryptographically-secure random bytes. Uses
SecRandomCopyBytes on iOS,
SecureRandom on Android and
System.Security.Cryptography.RandomNumberGenerator on Windows.
The library exports a single function:
Takes a length, the number of bytes to generate, and returns a
Promise that resolves with a
Uint8Array.
import { generateSecureRandom } from 'react-native-securerandom';
generateSecureRandom(12).then(randomBytes => console.log(randomBytes));
$ yarn add react-native-securerandom
$ react-native link react-native-securerandom
pod 'RNSecureRandom', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-securerandom' to your
Podfile (changing your
node_modules path as appropriate)
pod install from the same directory as your
Podfile
Libraries ➜
Add Files to [your project's name]
node_modules ➜
react-native-securerandom and add
RNSecureRandom.xcodeproj
libRNSecureRandom.a to your project's
Build Phases ➜
Link Binary With Libraries
android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainActivity.java
import net.rhogan.rnsecurerandom.RNSecureRandomPackage; to the imports at the top of the file
new RNSecureRandomPackage() to the list returned by the
getPackages() method
android/settings.gradle:
include ':react-native-securerandom'
project(':react-native-securerandom').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-securerandom/android')
android/app/build.gradle:
compile project(':react-native-securerandom')
node_modules/react-native-securerandom/windows/RNSecureRandom.sln folder to your solution, and reference from your app.
MainPage.cs
using Net.Rhogan.RNSecureRandom.RNSecureRandom; to the usings at the top of the file
new RNSecureRandomPackage() to the
List<IReactPackage> returned by the
Packages method