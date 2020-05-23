openbase logo
rns

react-native-securerandom

by Rob Hogan
1.0.0 (see all)

A crypto-secure random bytes generator for react native

Popularity

Downloads/wk

79.8K

GitHub Stars

52

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Average Rating

5.0/5
Readme

react-native-securerandom

A library to generate cryptographically-secure random bytes. Uses SecRandomCopyBytes on iOS, SecureRandom on Android and System.Security.Cryptography.RandomNumberGenerator on Windows.

Usage

The library exports a single function:

generateSecureRandom(length: number) => Promise\<Uint8Array>

Takes a length, the number of bytes to generate, and returns a Promise that resolves with a Uint8Array.

import { generateSecureRandom } from 'react-native-securerandom';

generateSecureRandom(12).then(randomBytes => console.log(randomBytes));

Installation

$ yarn add react-native-securerandom

$ react-native link react-native-securerandom

Manual linking

iOS

With Cocoapods
  1. Add pod 'RNSecureRandom', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-securerandom' to your Podfile (changing your node_modules path as appropriate)
  2. Run pod install from the same directory as your Podfile
Without Cocoapods
  1. In XCode, in the project navigator, right click LibrariesAdd Files to [your project's name]
  2. Go to node_modulesreact-native-securerandom and add RNSecureRandom.xcodeproj
  3. In XCode, in the project navigator, select your project. Add libRNSecureRandom.a to your project's Build PhasesLink Binary With Libraries

Android

  1. Open up android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainActivity.java
  • Add import net.rhogan.rnsecurerandom.RNSecureRandomPackage; to the imports at the top of the file
  • Add new RNSecureRandomPackage() to the list returned by the getPackages() method
  1. Append the following lines to android/settings.gradle:
    include ':react-native-securerandom'
project(':react-native-securerandom').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir,     '../node_modules/react-native-securerandom/android')
  2. Insert the following lines inside the dependencies block in android/app/build.gradle:
      compile project(':react-native-securerandom')

Windows

See react-native-windows

  1. In Visual Studio add node_modules/react-native-securerandom/windows/RNSecureRandom.sln folder to your solution, and reference from your app.
  2. Open up your app's MainPage.cs
  • Add using Net.Rhogan.RNSecureRandom.RNSecureRandom; to the usings at the top of the file
  • Add new RNSecureRandomPackage() to the List<IReactPackage> returned by the Packages method

100
Alexander RussellSaskatoon, Saskatchewan68 Ratings0 Reviews
October 23, 2020

