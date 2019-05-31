openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rns

react-native-secure-storage

by Yunqi Ouyang
0.1.2 (see all)

A secure AsyncStorage implementation

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4K

GitHub Stars

67

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-secure-storage

This package is based on react-native-keychain and implemented a secure storage engine. It is compatiable with redux-persist-sensitive-storage

Getting started

$ npm install react-native-secure-storage --save

or

$ yarn add react-native-secure-storage

Mostly automatic installation

$ react-native link react-native-secure-storage

Manual installation

iOS

  1. In XCode, in the project navigator, right click LibrariesAdd Files to [your project's name]
  2. Go to node_modulesreact-native-secure-storage and add RNSecureStorage.xcodeproj
  3. In XCode, in the project navigator, select your project. Add libRNSecureStorage.a to your project's Build PhasesLink Binary With Libraries
  4. Run your project (Cmd+R)<

Android

  1. Open up android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainApplication.java
  • Add import li.yunqi.rnsecurestorage.RNSecureStoragePackage; to the imports at the top of the file
  • Add new RNSecureStoragePackage() to the list returned by the getPackages() method
  1. Append the following lines to android/settings.gradle:
    include ':react-native-secure-storage'
project(':react-native-secure-storage').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir,   '../node_modules/react-native-secure-storage/android')
  2. Insert the following lines inside the dependencies block in android/app/build.gradle:
      implementation project(':react-native-secure-storage')

Usage

import SecureStorage, { ACCESS_CONTROL, ACCESSIBLE, AUTHENTICATION_TYPE } from 'react-native-secure-storage'

async() => {
  const config = {
    accessControl: ACCESS_CONTROL.BIOMETRY_ANY_OR_DEVICE_PASSCODE,
    accessible: ACCESSIBLE.WHEN_UNLOCKED,
    authenticationPrompt: 'auth with yourself',
    service: 'example',
    authenticateType: AUTHENTICATION_TYPE.BIOMETRICS,
  }
  const key = 'someKey'
  await SecureStorage.setItem(key, 'some value', config)
  const got = await SecureStorage.getItem(key, config)
  console.log(got)
}

Methods

This library has now implemented getItem, setItem, removeItem and getAllKeys methods of AsyncStorage from React Native. It doesn't support callback and replaced the callback param with an option param.

In addition, this library has a getSupportedBiometryType() method which Returns one of BIOMETRY_TYPE indicating which biometry type the device supports, and a canCheckAuthentication([{ authenticationType }]) method which checks whether the specified authenticationType is available.

Options

KeyPlatformDescriptionDefault
accessControliOS onlyThis dictates how a keychain item may be used, see possible values in SecureStorage.ACCESS_CONTROL.None
accessibleiOS onlyThis dictates when a keychain item is accessible, see possible values in SecureStorage.ACCESSIBLE.SecureStorage.ACCESSIBLE.WHEN_UNLOCKED
accessGroupiOS onlyIn which App Group to share the keychain. Requires additional setup with entitlements.None
authenticationPromptiOS onlyWhat to prompt the user when unlocking the keychain with biometry or device password.Authenticate to retrieve secret data
authenticationTypeiOS onlyPolicies specifying which forms of authentication are acceptable.SecureStorage.AUTHENTICATION_TYPE.DEVICE_PASSCODE_OR_BIOMETRICS
serviceAllQualifier for the service.App bundle ID

SecureStorage.ACCESS_CONTROL enum

KeyDescription
USER_PRESENCEConstraint to access an item with either Touch ID or passcode.
BIOMETRY_ANYConstraint to access an item with Touch ID for any enrolled fingers.
BIOMETRY_CURRENT_SETConstraint to access an item with Touch ID for currently enrolled fingers.
DEVICE_PASSCODEConstraint to access an item with a passcode.
APPLICATION_PASSWORDConstraint to use an application-provided password for data encryption key generation.
BIOMETRY_ANY_OR_DEVICE_PASSCODEConstraint to access an item with Touch ID for any enrolled fingers or passcode.
BIOMETRY_CURRENT_SET_OR_DEVICE_PASSCODEConstraint to access an item with Touch ID for currently enrolled fingers or passcode.

SecureStorage.ACCESSIBLE enum

KeyDescription
WHEN_UNLOCKEDThe data in the keychain item can be accessed only while the device is unlocked by the user.
AFTER_FIRST_UNLOCKThe data in the keychain item cannot be accessed after a restart until the device has been unlocked once by the user.
ALWAYSThe data in the keychain item can always be accessed regardless of whether the device is locked.
WHEN_PASSCODE_SET_THIS_DEVICE_ONLYThe data in the keychain can only be accessed when the device is unlocked. Only available if a passcode is set on the device. Items with this attribute never migrate to a new device.
WHEN_UNLOCKED_THIS_DEVICE_ONLYThe data in the keychain item can be accessed only while the device is unlocked by the user. Items with this attribute do not migrate to a new device.
AFTER_FIRST_UNLOCK_THIS_DEVICE_ONLYThe data in the keychain item cannot be accessed after a restart until the device has been unlocked once by the user. Items with this attribute never migrate to a new device.
ALWAYS_THIS_DEVICE_ONLYThe data in the keychain item can always be accessed regardless of whether the device is locked. Items with this attribute never migrate to a new device.

SecureStorage.AUTHENTICATION_TYPE enum

KeyDescription
DEVICE_PASSCODE_OR_BIOMETRICSDevice owner is going to be authenticated by biometry or device passcode.
BIOMETRICSDevice owner is going to be authenticated using a biometric method (Touch ID or Face ID).

SecureStorage.BIOMETRY_TYPE enum

KeyDescription
TOUCH_IDDevice supports authentication with Touch ID.
FACE_IDDevice supports authentication with Face ID.
FINGERPRINTDevice supports authentication with Android Fingerprint.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial