This package is based on react-native-keychain and implemented a secure storage engine. It is compatiable with redux-persist-sensitive-storage
$ npm install react-native-secure-storage --save
or
$ yarn add react-native-secure-storage
$ react-native link react-native-secure-storage
Libraries ➜
Add Files to [your project's name]
node_modules ➜
react-native-secure-storage and add
RNSecureStorage.xcodeproj
libRNSecureStorage.a to your project's
Build Phases ➜
Link Binary With Libraries
Cmd+R)<
android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainApplication.java
import li.yunqi.rnsecurestorage.RNSecureStoragePackage; to the imports at the top of the file
new RNSecureStoragePackage() to the list returned by the
getPackages() method
android/settings.gradle:
include ':react-native-secure-storage'
project(':react-native-secure-storage').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-secure-storage/android')
android/app/build.gradle:
implementation project(':react-native-secure-storage')
import SecureStorage, { ACCESS_CONTROL, ACCESSIBLE, AUTHENTICATION_TYPE } from 'react-native-secure-storage'
async() => {
const config = {
accessControl: ACCESS_CONTROL.BIOMETRY_ANY_OR_DEVICE_PASSCODE,
accessible: ACCESSIBLE.WHEN_UNLOCKED,
authenticationPrompt: 'auth with yourself',
service: 'example',
authenticateType: AUTHENTICATION_TYPE.BIOMETRICS,
}
const key = 'someKey'
await SecureStorage.setItem(key, 'some value', config)
const got = await SecureStorage.getItem(key, config)
console.log(got)
}
This library has now implemented
getItem,
setItem,
removeItem and
getAllKeys methods of
AsyncStorage from React Native. It doesn't support callback and replaced the
callback param with an
option param.
In addition, this library has a
getSupportedBiometryType() method which Returns one of
BIOMETRY_TYPE indicating which biometry type the device supports, and a
canCheckAuthentication([{ authenticationType }]) method which checks whether the specified authenticationType is available.
|Key
|Platform
|Description
|Default
accessControl
|iOS only
|This dictates how a keychain item may be used, see possible values in
SecureStorage.ACCESS_CONTROL.
|None
accessible
|iOS only
|This dictates when a keychain item is accessible, see possible values in
SecureStorage.ACCESSIBLE.
SecureStorage.ACCESSIBLE.WHEN_UNLOCKED
accessGroup
|iOS only
|In which App Group to share the keychain. Requires additional setup with entitlements.
|None
authenticationPrompt
|iOS only
|What to prompt the user when unlocking the keychain with biometry or device password.
Authenticate to retrieve secret data
authenticationType
|iOS only
|Policies specifying which forms of authentication are acceptable.
SecureStorage.AUTHENTICATION_TYPE.DEVICE_PASSCODE_OR_BIOMETRICS
service
|All
|Qualifier for the service.
|App bundle ID
SecureStorage.ACCESS_CONTROL enum
|Key
|Description
USER_PRESENCE
|Constraint to access an item with either Touch ID or passcode.
BIOMETRY_ANY
|Constraint to access an item with Touch ID for any enrolled fingers.
BIOMETRY_CURRENT_SET
|Constraint to access an item with Touch ID for currently enrolled fingers.
DEVICE_PASSCODE
|Constraint to access an item with a passcode.
APPLICATION_PASSWORD
|Constraint to use an application-provided password for data encryption key generation.
BIOMETRY_ANY_OR_DEVICE_PASSCODE
|Constraint to access an item with Touch ID for any enrolled fingers or passcode.
BIOMETRY_CURRENT_SET_OR_DEVICE_PASSCODE
|Constraint to access an item with Touch ID for currently enrolled fingers or passcode.
SecureStorage.ACCESSIBLE enum
|Key
|Description
WHEN_UNLOCKED
|The data in the keychain item can be accessed only while the device is unlocked by the user.
AFTER_FIRST_UNLOCK
|The data in the keychain item cannot be accessed after a restart until the device has been unlocked once by the user.
ALWAYS
|The data in the keychain item can always be accessed regardless of whether the device is locked.
WHEN_PASSCODE_SET_THIS_DEVICE_ONLY
|The data in the keychain can only be accessed when the device is unlocked. Only available if a passcode is set on the device. Items with this attribute never migrate to a new device.
WHEN_UNLOCKED_THIS_DEVICE_ONLY
|The data in the keychain item can be accessed only while the device is unlocked by the user. Items with this attribute do not migrate to a new device.
AFTER_FIRST_UNLOCK_THIS_DEVICE_ONLY
|The data in the keychain item cannot be accessed after a restart until the device has been unlocked once by the user. Items with this attribute never migrate to a new device.
ALWAYS_THIS_DEVICE_ONLY
|The data in the keychain item can always be accessed regardless of whether the device is locked. Items with this attribute never migrate to a new device.
SecureStorage.AUTHENTICATION_TYPE enum
|Key
|Description
DEVICE_PASSCODE_OR_BIOMETRICS
|Device owner is going to be authenticated by biometry or device passcode.
BIOMETRICS
|Device owner is going to be authenticated using a biometric method (Touch ID or Face ID).
SecureStorage.BIOMETRY_TYPE enum
|Key
|Description
TOUCH_ID
|Device supports authentication with Touch ID.
FACE_ID
|Device supports authentication with Face ID.
FINGERPRINT
|Device supports authentication with Android Fingerprint.