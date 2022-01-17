openbase logo
rns

react-native-secure-key-store

by pradeep singh
2.0.9 (see all)

React Native Library for securely storing keys to iOS KeyChain and Android KeyStore.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

react-native-secure-key-store

React Native Library for securely storing keys to iOS and Android devices in KeyChain and KeyStore respectively

Getting started

$ npm install react-native-secure-key-store --save

or

$ yarn add react-native-secure-key-store

Mostly automatic installation

$ react-native link react-native-secure-key-store

Manual installation

iOS

  1. In XCode, in the project navigator, right click LibrariesAdd Files to [your project's name]
  2. Go to node_modulesreact-native-secure-key-store and add RNSecureKeyStore.xcodeproj
  3. In XCode, in the project navigator, select your project. Add libRNSecureKeyStore.a to your project's Build PhasesLink Binary With Libraries
  4. Run your project (Cmd+R)<

Android

  1. Open up android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainApplication.java
  • Add import com.reactlibrary.securekeystore.RNSecureKeyStorePackage; to the imports at the top of the file
  • Add new RNSecureKeyStorePackage() to the list returned by the getPackages() method
  1. Append the following lines to android/settings.gradle:
    include ':react-native-secure-key-store'
project(':react-native-secure-key-store').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir,     '../node_modules/react-native-secure-key-store/android')
  2. Insert the following lines inside the dependencies block in android/app/build.gradle:
    compile project(':react-native-secure-key-store')

Usage

import RNSecureKeyStore, {ACCESSIBLE} from "react-native-secure-key-store";

// For storing key
RNSecureKeyStore.set("key1", "value1", {accessible: ACCESSIBLE.ALWAYS_THIS_DEVICE_ONLY})
    .then((res) => {
        console.log(res);
    }, (err) => {
        console.log(err);
    });

// For retrieving key
RNSecureKeyStore.get("key1")
    .then((res) => {
        console.log(res);
    }, (err) => {
        console.log(err);
    });

// For removing key
RNSecureKeyStore.remove("key1")
    .then((res) => {
        console.log(res);
    }, (err) => {
        console.log(err);
    });
  • For demo app, checkout example directory.

Options

KeyPlatformDescriptionDefault
accessibleiOS onlyThis dictates when a keychain item is accessible, see possible values in Keychain.ACCESSIBLE.Keychain.ACCESSIBLE.WHEN_UNLOCKED

Keychain.ACCESSIBLE enum

KeyDescription
WHEN_UNLOCKEDThe data in the keychain item can be accessed only while the device is unlocked by the user.
AFTER_FIRST_UNLOCKThe data in the keychain item cannot be accessed after a restart until the device has been unlocked once by the user.
ALWAYSThe data in the keychain item can always be accessed regardless of whether the device is locked.
WHEN_PASSCODE_SET_THIS_DEVICE_ONLYThe data in the keychain can only be accessed when the device is unlocked. Only available if a passcode is set on the device. Items with this attribute never migrate to a new device.
WHEN_UNLOCKED_THIS_DEVICE_ONLYThe data in the keychain item can be accessed only while the device is unlocked by the user. Items with this attribute do not migrate to a new device.
AFTER_FIRST_UNLOCK_THIS_DEVICE_ONLYThe data in the keychain item cannot be accessed after a restart until the device has been unlocked once by the user. Items with this attribute never migrate to a new device.
ALWAYS_THIS_DEVICE_ONLYThe data in the keychain item can always be accessed regardless of whether the device is locked. Items with this attribute never migrate to a new device.

Handle App uninstalls (iOS only)

By default, this library resets the device's Keychain when it detects the app has been uninstalled.

If you don't want this to occur, you can disable this behavior at any given time by doing:

RNSecureKeyStore.setResetOnAppUninstallTo(false)

Testing

For Testing using Jest, add RNSecureKeyStoreMock implementation under your test/mocks folder. This mock implementation makes easy for you to make testing that dependes on react-native-secure-key-store

License

ISC License (ISC) Copyright (c) 2016 pradeep singh

Permission to use, copy, modify, and/or distribute this software for any purpose with or without fee is hereby granted, provided that the above copyright notice and this permission notice appear in all copies.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS" AND THE AUTHOR DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES WITH REGARD TO THIS SOFTWARE INCLUDING ALL IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHOR BE LIABLE FOR ANY SPECIAL, DIRECT, INDIRECT, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES OR ANY DAMAGES WHATSOEVER RESULTING FROM LOSS OF USE, DATA OR PROFITS, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, NEGLIGENCE OR OTHER TORTIOUS ACTION, ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE USE OR PERFORMANCE OF THIS SOFTWARE.

