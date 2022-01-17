React Native Library for securely storing keys to iOS and Android devices in KeyChain and KeyStore respectively
$ npm install react-native-secure-key-store --save
or
$ yarn add react-native-secure-key-store
$ react-native link react-native-secure-key-store
android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainApplication.java
import com.reactlibrary.securekeystore.RNSecureKeyStorePackage; to the imports at the top of the file
new RNSecureKeyStorePackage() to the list returned by the
getPackages() method
android/settings.gradle:
include ':react-native-secure-key-store'
project(':react-native-secure-key-store').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-secure-key-store/android')
android/app/build.gradle:
compile project(':react-native-secure-key-store')
import RNSecureKeyStore, {ACCESSIBLE} from "react-native-secure-key-store";
// For storing key
RNSecureKeyStore.set("key1", "value1", {accessible: ACCESSIBLE.ALWAYS_THIS_DEVICE_ONLY})
.then((res) => {
console.log(res);
}, (err) => {
console.log(err);
});
// For retrieving key
RNSecureKeyStore.get("key1")
.then((res) => {
console.log(res);
}, (err) => {
console.log(err);
});
// For removing key
RNSecureKeyStore.remove("key1")
.then((res) => {
console.log(res);
}, (err) => {
console.log(err);
});
|Key
|Platform
|Description
|Default
accessible
|iOS only
|This dictates when a keychain item is accessible, see possible values in
Keychain.ACCESSIBLE.
Keychain.ACCESSIBLE.WHEN_UNLOCKED
Keychain.ACCESSIBLE enum
|Key
|Description
WHEN_UNLOCKED
|The data in the keychain item can be accessed only while the device is unlocked by the user.
AFTER_FIRST_UNLOCK
|The data in the keychain item cannot be accessed after a restart until the device has been unlocked once by the user.
ALWAYS
|The data in the keychain item can always be accessed regardless of whether the device is locked.
WHEN_PASSCODE_SET_THIS_DEVICE_ONLY
|The data in the keychain can only be accessed when the device is unlocked. Only available if a passcode is set on the device. Items with this attribute never migrate to a new device.
WHEN_UNLOCKED_THIS_DEVICE_ONLY
|The data in the keychain item can be accessed only while the device is unlocked by the user. Items with this attribute do not migrate to a new device.
AFTER_FIRST_UNLOCK_THIS_DEVICE_ONLY
|The data in the keychain item cannot be accessed after a restart until the device has been unlocked once by the user. Items with this attribute never migrate to a new device.
ALWAYS_THIS_DEVICE_ONLY
|The data in the keychain item can always be accessed regardless of whether the device is locked. Items with this attribute never migrate to a new device.
By default, this library resets the device's Keychain when it detects the app has been uninstalled.
If you don't want this to occur, you can disable this behavior at any given time by doing:
RNSecureKeyStore.setResetOnAppUninstallTo(false)
For Testing using Jest, add RNSecureKeyStoreMock implementation under your test/mocks folder. This mock implementation makes easy for you to make testing that dependes on react-native-secure-key-store
ISC License (ISC) Copyright (c) 2016 pradeep singh
Permission to use, copy, modify, and/or distribute this software for any purpose with or without fee is hereby granted, provided that the above copyright notice and this permission notice appear in all copies.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS" AND THE AUTHOR DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES WITH REGARD TO THIS SOFTWARE INCLUDING ALL IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHOR BE LIABLE FOR ANY SPECIAL, DIRECT, INDIRECT, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES OR ANY DAMAGES WHATSOEVER RESULTING FROM LOSS OF USE, DATA OR PROFITS, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, NEGLIGENCE OR OTHER TORTIOUS ACTION, ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE USE OR PERFORMANCE OF THIS SOFTWARE.