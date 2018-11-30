openbase logo
rns

react-native-sectionlist-contacts

by Roy
1.1.3 (see all)

Address Book library for React Native

Popularity

Downloads/wk

30

GitHub Stars

69

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Contacts

Readme

react-native-sectionlist-contacts

Address Book library for React Native

Installation

install the npm package:

npm install react-native-sectionlist-contacts --save

Basic usage

import SectionListContacts from 'react-native-sectionlist-contacts'

export default class Example extends React.Component {

 constructor(props) {
      super(props)

      //name字段必须,其他可有可无
    let nameData=[
        {name:'阿玛尼',id:'amani',params: ''},
        {name:'OK',id:'ok',params: '123'},
        {name:'天津饭'},
        {name:'%……&'},
        {name:'周星驰'},
        {name:'习大表哥'},
        {name:'不要这样'},
        {name:'V字仇杀队'},
        {name:'拼车'},
        {name:'他妈跌'},
        {name:'淫僧'},
        {name:'钱学森'},
        {name:'宁采臣'},
        {name:'史泰龙'},
        {name:'恐龙'},
        {name:'任达华'},
        {name:'妈咪宝贝'},
        {name:'ing'},
        {name:'康麦隆'},
        {name:'刘德华'},
        {name:'精忠报国'},
        {name:'黄药师'},
        {name:'大叔皮'},
        {name:'布达拉宫'},
        {name:'方世玉'},
        {name:'ET外星人'},
        {name:'程咬金'},
        {name:'**&&&&'},
    ]
    
      this.state = {
          dataArray: nameData,
      }
  }

  render() {
        return(
            <View style={styles.container}>
                <SectionListContacts
                    ref={s=>this.sectionList=s}
                    sectionListData={this.state.dataArray}
                    initialNumToRender={this.state.dataArray.length}
                    showsVerticalScrollIndicator={false}
                    SectionListClickCallback={(item,index)=>{
                       console.log('---SectionListClickCallback--:',item,index)
                    }}
                    otherAlphabet="#"
                />
            </View>
        )
    }
}

Props

  • sectionListData (Array) required- data to display
  • sectionHeight (Integer) optional- height of the section item (Default: 50)
  • sectionHeaderHeight (Integer) optional- height of the section header (Default: 25)
  • initialNumToRender (Integer) optional- initial num of item to render
  • showAlphabet (Bool)optional - When false, Alphabet will not be displayed , default is true
  • SectionListClickCallback (Function(item, index)) optional- Callback when each item is pressed
  • sectionHeaderTextStyle (Text.propTypes.style) optional- style of the section header text
  • sectionItemViewStyle (View.propTypes.style) optional- style of the section item View
  • sectionItemTextStyle (Text.propTypes.style) optional- style of the section item text
  • letterViewStyle (View.propTypes.style) optional- style of right alphabet view
  • letterTextStyle (Text.propTypes.style) optional- style of right alphabet text
  • scrollAnimation (Bool)optional - (Default: false)
  • renderHeader(Function:ReactComponent) optional- Custom header component, accept 1 argument props and should return a component to use as the header.
  • renderItem (Function:ReactComponent) optional- Custom section item component,accept 2 argument props and should return a component to use as the ssction item.
  • otherAlphabet (String) optional- the other alphabet

Advanced Usage

If you want to custom header,you can do like this:

render(){
     <SectionListContacts
        ...
        renderHeader={this._renderHeader}
    />
}

_renderHeader=(params)=>{
    console.log('---custom-renderHeader--',params)
    return <View><Text>{params.key}</Text></View>
}

If you want to custom section item,you can do like this:

render(){
     <SectionListContacts
        ...
       renderItem={this._renderItem}
    />
}

renderItem=(item,index,section)=>{
    console.log('---custom-renderItem--',item,index,section)
    return <View><Text>{item.name}</Text></View>
}

Contribution

Issues and contributions are very welcome: bug fixes, features, documentation.

