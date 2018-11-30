Address Book library for React Native
install the npm package:
npm install react-native-sectionlist-contacts --save
import SectionListContacts from 'react-native-sectionlist-contacts'
export default class Example extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props)
//name字段必须,其他可有可无
let nameData=[
{name:'阿玛尼',id:'amani',params: ''},
{name:'OK',id:'ok',params: '123'},
{name:'天津饭'},
{name:'%……&'},
{name:'周星驰'},
{name:'习大表哥'},
{name:'不要这样'},
{name:'V字仇杀队'},
{name:'拼车'},
{name:'他妈跌'},
{name:'淫僧'},
{name:'钱学森'},
{name:'宁采臣'},
{name:'史泰龙'},
{name:'恐龙'},
{name:'任达华'},
{name:'妈咪宝贝'},
{name:'ing'},
{name:'康麦隆'},
{name:'刘德华'},
{name:'精忠报国'},
{name:'黄药师'},
{name:'大叔皮'},
{name:'布达拉宫'},
{name:'方世玉'},
{name:'ET外星人'},
{name:'程咬金'},
{name:'**&&&&'},
]
this.state = {
dataArray: nameData,
}
}
render() {
return(
<View style={styles.container}>
<SectionListContacts
ref={s=>this.sectionList=s}
sectionListData={this.state.dataArray}
initialNumToRender={this.state.dataArray.length}
showsVerticalScrollIndicator={false}
SectionListClickCallback={(item,index)=>{
console.log('---SectionListClickCallback--:',item,index)
}}
otherAlphabet="#"
/>
</View>
)
}
}
If you want to custom header,you can do like this:
render(){
<SectionListContacts
...
renderHeader={this._renderHeader}
/>
}
_renderHeader=(params)=>{
console.log('---custom-renderHeader--',params)
return <View><Text>{params.key}</Text></View>
}
If you want to custom section item,you can do like this:
render(){
<SectionListContacts
...
renderItem={this._renderItem}
/>
}
renderItem=(item,index,section)=>{
console.log('---custom-renderItem--',item,index,section)
return <View><Text>{item.name}</Text></View>
}
Issues and contributions are very welcome: bug fixes, features, documentation.