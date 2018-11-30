Address Book library for React Native

Installation

install the npm package:

npm install react- native -sectionlist-contacts --save

Basic usage

import SectionListContacts from 'react-native-sectionlist-contacts' export default class Example extends React.Component { constructor(props) { super(props) // name 字段必须,其他可有可无 let nameData=[ { name : '阿玛尼' ,id: 'amani' ,params: '' }, { name : 'OK' ,id: 'ok' ,params: '123' }, { name : '天津饭' }, { name : '%……&' }, { name : '周星驰' }, { name : '习大表哥' }, { name : '不要这样' }, { name : 'V字仇杀队' }, { name : '拼车' }, { name : '他妈跌' }, { name : '淫僧' }, { name : '钱学森' }, { name : '宁采臣' }, { name : '史泰龙' }, { name : '恐龙' }, { name : '任达华' }, { name : '妈咪宝贝' }, { name : 'ing' }, { name : '康麦隆' }, { name : '刘德华' }, { name : '精忠报国' }, { name : '黄药师' }, { name : '大叔皮' }, { name : '布达拉宫' }, { name : '方世玉' }, { name : 'ET外星人' }, { name : '程咬金' }, { name : '**&&&&' }, ] this.state = { dataArray: nameData, } } render() { return ( < View style={styles.container}> <SectionListContacts ref ={s=>this.sectionList=s} sectionListData={this.state.dataArray} initialNumToRender={this.state.dataArray.length} showsVerticalScrollIndicator={ false } SectionListClickCallback={(item, index )=>{ console.log( '---SectionListClickCallback--:' ,item, index ) }} otherAlphabet="#" /> </ View > ) } }

Props

sectionListData (Array) required- data to display

(Integer) optional- height of the section item (Default: 50)

(Integer) optional- height of the section header (Default: 25)

(Integer) optional- initial num of item to render

(Bool)optional - When false, Alphabet will not be displayed , default is true

(Function(item, index)) optional- Callback when each item is pressed

(Text.propTypes.style) optional- style of the section header text

(View.propTypes.style) optional- style of the section item View

(Text.propTypes.style) optional- style of the section item text

(View.propTypes.style) optional- style of right alphabet view

(Text.propTypes.style) optional- style of right alphabet text

(Bool)optional - (Default: false)

(Function:ReactComponent) optional- Custom header component, accept 1 argument props and should return a component to use as the header.

(Function:ReactComponent) optional- Custom section item component,accept 2 argument props and should return a component to use as the ssction item.

(String) optional- the other alphabet

Advanced Usage

If you want to custom header,you can do like this:

render(){ <SectionListContacts ... renderHeader={ this ._renderHeader} /> } _renderHeader= ( params )=> { console .log( '---custom-renderHeader--' ,params) return < View > < Text > {params.key} </ Text > </ View > }

If you want to custom section item,you can do like this:

render(){ <SectionListContacts ... renderItem={ this ._renderItem} /> } renderItem= ( item,index,section )=> { console .log( '---custom-renderItem--' ,item,index,section) return < View > < Text > {item.name} </ Text > </ View > }

Contribution

Issues and contributions are very welcome: bug fixes, features, documentation.