A multi (or single) select component with support for sub categories, search, chips. It's intended for long-ish lists, as it opens in a Modal (I might make this optional in the future).

This is based on https://github.com/toystars/react-native-multiple-select. The problems I had were that I needed it to be in a modal, because of nested ScrollViews not working on Android, and I needed to display categories with sub-categories.

Caveats

Currently all ids must be unique. So if you're pulling data from multiple sources, be aware that id clashes will cause (major) problems i.e both items with the same id will get selected. Looking for contributors for this - would require a bit of a refactor (see #33).

There is no ajax support.

Preview

Usage

You can install this package with the following command: npm i react-native-sectioned-multi-select or yarn add react-native-sectioned-multi-select

Icons

The library uses icon names from react-native-vector-icons/MaterialIcons , however, it no longer imports the react-native-vector-icons library. You should install react-native-vector-icons yourself, then pass the icon to the IconRenderer prop.

import Icon from 'react-native-vector-icons/MaterialIcons` ... < SectionedMultiSelect IconRenderer = {Icon} />

Similarly, for Expo environments you can use:

import {MaterialIcons} from '@expo/vector-icons' ; ... <SectionedMultiSelect IconRenderer={MaterialIcons} />

If you prefer to use your own icon images or icon font, the IconRenderer prop can be used to replace the icons used. See an example here: https://github.com/renrizzolo/react-native-sectioned-multi-select/blob/9c5f71852aef7a7ac03e7761d5dd810cd2ccef5d/exampleapp/App.js#L322-L397 (note the switch, you can refer to this to know what to map icon names to e.g if you're just passing in a different RN Vector Icons font).

icons prop

You can now pass your own icons object to map the properties to a different icon library or your own IconRenderer component. For each of these keys, the IconRenderer will be called with the corresponding name and size props. All properties are spread to the IconRenderer , so you can override style or other props your icon component might use.

Here is the default icons object, which uses Material Icons names.

icons : { search : { name : 'search' , size : 24 }, arrowUp : { name : 'keyboard-arrow-up' , size : 22 }, arrowDown : { name : 'keyboard-arrow-down' , size : 22 }, selectArrowDown : { name : 'keyboard-arrow-down' , size : 24 }, close : { name : 'close' , size : 16 }, check : { name : 'check' , size : 16 }, cancel : { name : 'cancel' , size : 18 } }

Required props:

items | array

uniqueKey | string

onSelectedItemsChange | function

IconRenderer | function or object

Basic Example

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import { View } from 'react-native' ; import Icon from 'react-native-vector-icons/MaterialIcons` import SectionedMultiSelect from ' react-native-sectioned-multi-select '; const items = [ // this is the parent or ' item ' { name: ' Fruits ', id: 0, // these are the children or ' sub items ' children: [ { name: ' Apple ', id: 10, }, { name: ' Strawberry ', id: 17, }, { name: ' Pineapple ', id: 13, }, { name: ' Banana ', id: 14, }, { name: ' Watermelon ', id: 15, }, { name: ' Kiwi fruit ', id: 16, }, ], }, { // next parent item ... }, ]; export default class App extends Component { constructor() { super(); this.state = { selectedItems: [], }; } onSelectedItemsChange = (selectedItems) => { this.setState({ selectedItems }); }; render() { return ( <View> <SectionedMultiSelect items={items} IconRenderer={Icon} uniqueKey="id" subKey="children" selectText="Choose some things..." showDropDowns={true} readOnlyHeadings={true} onSelectedItemsChange={this.onSelectedItemsChange} selectedItems={this.state.selectedItems} /> </View> ); } }

Refs / internal methods

You can do some programatic operations by setting up a ref to the component and accessing its internal methods:

import React, { useRef } from 'react' const App = () => { const ref = useRef( null ) return ( <SectionedMultiSelect ... ref={ref} /> ) } // class component <SectionedMultiSelect ... ref={SectionedMultiSelect => this.SectionedMultiSelect = SectionedMultiSelect} />

Remove all items:

onPress={() => ref && ref.current && ref.current._removeAllItems()} onPress={() => this .SectionedMultiSelect._removeAllItems()}

Toggle the modal:

onPress={() => ref && ref.current && ref.current._toggleSelector()} onPress={() => this .SectionedMultiSelect._toggleSelector()}

Recipes

See Recipes for more detailed usage examples / customizations.

Items

Your items should have a uniqueKey (default: 'id') and a displayKey (default: 'name'). Any child items of that item should be in subKey , and they will have uniqueKey and displayKey properties. As you can see from the example above, my items all have a unique id property and the child items is an array within the subKey property.

Sub categories are optional, there's no need to have subKey items if you don't want to.

You can also pass in extra options to individual items:

disabled: true - the item will be disabled

- the item will be disabled Icons: the component prop iconKey is the name of the property that individual item icons will be derived from. E.g icon: {uri: ...} . See full example here

Props

Props, there are lots.

Main

Prop Default type Desc items array the items uniqueKey 'id' string the unique key for your items subKey 'sub' string the array of sub items within items displayKey 'name' string the key for the display name / title of the item iconKey string the key for the display icon / bitmap of the item selectedItems [] array the selected items onSelectedItemsChange function function that runs when an item is toggled onSelectedItemObjectsChange function function that returns the selected items as their original objects instead of an array of ids onCancel function function that runs when the cancel button is pressed onConfirm function function that runs when the confirm button is pressed onToggleSelector function callback function that runs when the selector is toggled. receives a boolean for the open/close state of the modal

Options

Prop Default type Desc loading false bool set the loading state, shows loadingComponent if true single false bool allow only one selection showDropDowns true bool whether to allow dropdown toggles to show/hide the sub items (if false, sub items are always shown) expandDropDowns false bool when using showDropDowns , set to true to expand all the dropdowns on mount animateDropDowns true bool whether to animate toggling of dropdowns showChips true bool whether to show the chips of the selected items hideSelect false bool hide the select component hideConfirm false bool hide the confirm buttom showCancelButton false bool Show a cancel button next to the confirm button. Dismisses modal and removes all selected items. alwaysShowSelectText false bool Don't show number of items selected or the single selected item on the select label (unless single is true). readOnlyHeadings false bool whether the parent items can be pressed or not. If true and showDropdowns is true, pressing the parent item will toggle the dropdown hideSearch false bool hide the search bar entirely selectChildren false bool if true, selecting a parent item will automatically select its children highlightChildren false bool if true, selecting a parent item will automatically highlight its children (but the child ids won't be broadcast to the selectedItems state) showRemoveAll false bool Whether to show a Remove all chip at the beginning of the selected items chips modalSupportedOrientations ['landscape', 'portrait'] array The supportedOrientations of the Modal modalAnimationType 'fade' string The animation type of the Modal (fade or slide) modalWithSafeAreaView false bool If true uses a <SafeAreaView> component for the backdrop component. Useful for e.g iPhone X notch modalWithTouchable false bool If true wraps the backdrop component with <TouchableWithoutFeedback> . Closes modal on press ( this._closeSelector() ; fires onToggleSelector(false) ). parentChipsRemoveChildren false bool If true, pressing a parent chip's remove button will remove all of its selected children.

Customization

Prop Default type Desc selectText 'Select' string the text for the select component confirmText 'Confirm' string the text for the confirm button selectedText 'selected' string OR function the text that follows the number of items selected renderSelectText function Function that allows you to set custom Select Text given access to component's props searchPlaceholderText 'Search categories...' string the placeholder text for the search input searchAdornment function receives search input text and is output on the right side of the search input removeAllText 'Remove all' string Text for optional remove all button filterItems null function Use a custom filtering function for the search: receives searchText, items, props. Should return an array of item objects. headerComponent undefined object optional component to display above the search bar footerComponent undefined object optional component to display below the confirm button stickyFooterComponent undefined object optional component to display below the confirm button, but outside of the scroll view noResultsComponent Sorry, no results object the component to display when the search results are empty loadingComponent ActivityIndicator object the component to display when loading is set to true noItemsComponent No Items object Shown when the items array is empty / null selectToggleIconComponent Material keyboard-arrow-down object The icon to the right of the dropdown in its initial state ) searchIconComponent Material search object The search input icon (default Magnifying glass) selectedIconComponent Material check object The icon component to the left of the selected item (default Checkmark) unselectedIconComponent object The icon component to the left of the unselected item dropDownToggleIconUpComponent Material keyboard-arrow-up object The parent dropdown icon in closed state dropDownToggleIconDownComponent Material keyboard-arrow-down object The parent dropdown icon in opened state cancelIconComponent Material cancel object The cancel button's inner component customChipsRenderer function Use a custom render function for custom chips: receives uniqueKey, subKey, displayKey, items, selectedItems, colors, styles. should return valid jsx chipRemoveIconComponent Material close object The chip remove button's icon component styles {} object Styles object - see styles section colors {...} object colors object - see colors section itemFontFamily Avenir / normal - bold object font family for the parent items. Can be a regular style object subItemFontFamily Avenir / normal - 200 object font family for the sub items. Can be a regular style object searchTextFontFamily Avenir / normal - 200 object font family for the search input. Can be a regular style object confirmFontFamily Avenir / normal - bold object font family for the confirm button. itemNumberOfLines null number numberOfLines for item text selectLabelNumberOfLines 1 number numberOfLines for select label text customLayoutAnimation easeInEaseOut object define your own LayoutAnimation preset or custom animation IconRenderer function OR object The icon component to use. Receives name, size (in some cases), and style props itemsFlatListProps {} object extra props to add to / override the FlatList of parent items subItemsFlatListProps {} object extra props to add to / override the parent items' sub items FlatList

Colors

You can pass a colors object to theme it how you like.

These are the available colors and their defaults:

Name Default Description primary #3f51b5 used for the dropdown toggle icon, the no results text and the background of the confirm button. success #4caf50 used for the selected checkmark icon. cancel #1A1A1A used for the cancel button background text #2e2e2e Parent item text color subText #848787 Sub item text color selectToggleTextColor #333 Select button text color searchPlaceholderTextColor #999 Search input placeholder text color searchSelectionColor rgba(0,0,0,0.2) Search input text selection color itemBackground #fff parent item background color subItemBackground #ffffff sub item background color chipColor #848787 chip color disabled #d7d7d7 Selected icon color for sub items when highlight children is used

Styles

You can pass a styles object to style it how you like.

These are the styles you can change:

container modalWrapper backdrop listContainer

selectToggle

selectToggleText

item

selectedItem

subItem

itemText selectedItemText

selectedSubItemText selectedSubItem subItemText

searchBar

center

separator

subSeparator

chipsWrapper

chipContainer parentChipContainer parentChipText chipText

chipIcon

searchTextInput

scrollView

button

confirmText

cancelButton

itemIconStyle

Changelog

View changelog.