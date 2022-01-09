openbase logo
rns

react-native-sectioned-multi-select

by Ren
0.8.1 (see all)

a multi (or single) select component with support for sub categories, search, chips.

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

32

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

React Native Multi Select, React Native Autocomplete, React Native Tags

Readme

react-native-sectioned-multi-select

NPM Version

A multi (or single) select component with support for sub categories, search, chips. It's intended for long-ish lists, as it opens in a Modal (I might make this optional in the future).

This is based on https://github.com/toystars/react-native-multiple-select. The problems I had were that I needed it to be in a modal, because of nested ScrollViews not working on Android, and I needed to display categories with sub-categories.

Caveats

  • Currently all ids must be unique. So if you're pulling data from multiple sources, be aware that id clashes will cause (major) problems i.e both items with the same id will get selected. Looking for contributors for this - would require a bit of a refactor (see #33).
  • There is no ajax support.

Preview

preview 1 preview 2 preview 3 preview 4

Usage

You can install this package with the following command: npm i react-native-sectioned-multi-select or yarn add react-native-sectioned-multi-select

Icons

The library uses icon names from react-native-vector-icons/MaterialIcons, however, it no longer imports the react-native-vector-icons library. You should install react-native-vector-icons yourself, then pass the icon to the IconRenderer prop.

import Icon from 'react-native-vector-icons/MaterialIcons`
...
<SectionedMultiSelect IconRenderer={Icon} />

Similarly, for Expo environments you can use:

import {MaterialIcons} from '@expo/vector-icons';
...
<SectionedMultiSelect IconRenderer={MaterialIcons} />

If you prefer to use your own icon images or icon font, the IconRenderer prop can be used to replace the icons used. See an example here: https://github.com/renrizzolo/react-native-sectioned-multi-select/blob/9c5f71852aef7a7ac03e7761d5dd810cd2ccef5d/exampleapp/App.js#L322-L397 (note the switch, you can refer to this to know what to map icon names to e.g if you're just passing in a different RN Vector Icons font).

icons prop

You can now pass your own icons object to map the properties to a different icon library or your own IconRenderer component. For each of these keys, the IconRenderer will be called with the corresponding name and size props. All properties are spread to the IconRenderer, so you can override style or other props your icon component might use.

Here is the default icons object, which uses Material Icons names.

icons: {
  search: {
    name: 'search', // search input
    size: 24
  },
  arrowUp: {
    name: 'keyboard-arrow-up', // dropdown toggle
    size: 22
  },
  arrowDown: {
    name: 'keyboard-arrow-down', // dropdown toggle
    size: 22
  },
  selectArrowDown: {
    name: 'keyboard-arrow-down', // select
    size: 24
  },
  close: {
    name: 'close', // chip close
    size: 16
  },
  check: {
    name: 'check', // selected item
    size: 16
  },
  cancel: {
    name: 'cancel', // cancel button
    size: 18
  }
}

Required props:

items | array
uniqueKey | string
onSelectedItemsChange | function
IconRenderer | function or object

Basic Example

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { View } from 'react-native';
import Icon from 'react-native-vector-icons/MaterialIcons`
import SectionedMultiSelect from 'react-native-sectioned-multi-select';

const items = [
  // this is the parent or 'item'
  {
    name: 'Fruits',
    id: 0,
    // these are the children or 'sub items'
    children: [
      {
        name: 'Apple',
        id: 10,
      },
      {
        name: 'Strawberry',
        id: 17,
      },
      {
        name: 'Pineapple',
        id: 13,
      },
      {
        name: 'Banana',
        id: 14,
      },
      {
        name: 'Watermelon',
        id: 15,
      },
      {
        name: 'Kiwi fruit',
        id: 16,
      },
    ],
  },
  {
    // next parent item
   ...
  },

];

export default class App extends Component {
  constructor() {
    super();
    this.state = {
      selectedItems: [],
    };
  }
  onSelectedItemsChange = (selectedItems) => {
    this.setState({ selectedItems });
  };

  render() {
    return (
      <View>
        <SectionedMultiSelect
          items={items}
          IconRenderer={Icon}
          uniqueKey="id"
          subKey="children"
          selectText="Choose some things..."
          showDropDowns={true}
          readOnlyHeadings={true}
          onSelectedItemsChange={this.onSelectedItemsChange}
          selectedItems={this.state.selectedItems}
        />
      </View>
    );
  }
}

Refs / internal methods

You can do some programatic operations by setting up a ref to the component and accessing its internal methods:

// function component
import React, { useRef } from 'react'

const App = () => {
const ref = useRef(null)
  return (
    <SectionedMultiSelect
      ...
      ref={ref}
    />
  )
}

// class component
<SectionedMultiSelect
    ...
    ref={SectionedMultiSelect => this.SectionedMultiSelect = SectionedMultiSelect}
/>

Remove all items:

// function component
onPress={() => ref && ref.current && ref.current._removeAllItems()}
// class component
onPress={() => this.SectionedMultiSelect._removeAllItems()}

Toggle the modal:

// function component
onPress={() => ref && ref.current && ref.current._toggleSelector()}
// class component
onPress={() => this.SectionedMultiSelect._toggleSelector()}

Recipes

See Recipes for more detailed usage examples / customizations.

Items

Your items should have a uniqueKey(default: 'id') and a displayKey (default: 'name'). Any child items of that item should be in subKey, and they will have uniqueKey and displayKey properties. As you can see from the example above, my items all have a unique id property and the child items is an array within the subKey property.

Sub categories are optional, there's no need to have subKey items if you don't want to.

You can also pass in extra options to individual items:

  • disabled: true - the item will be disabled
  • Icons: the component prop iconKey is the name of the property that individual item icons will be derived from. E.g icon: {uri: ...}. See full example here

Props

Props, there are lots.

Main

PropDefaulttypeDesc
itemsarraythe items
uniqueKey'id'stringthe unique key for your items
subKey'sub'stringthe array of sub items within items
displayKey'name'stringthe key for the display name / title of the item
iconKeystringthe key for the display icon / bitmap of the item
selectedItems[]arraythe selected items
onSelectedItemsChangefunctionfunction that runs when an item is toggled
onSelectedItemObjectsChangefunctionfunction that returns the selected items as their original objects instead of an array of ids
onCancelfunctionfunction that runs when the cancel button is pressed
onConfirmfunctionfunction that runs when the confirm button is pressed
onToggleSelectorfunctioncallback function that runs when the selector is toggled. receives a boolean for the open/close state of the modal

Options

PropDefaulttypeDesc
loadingfalseboolset the loading state, shows loadingComponent if true
singlefalseboolallow only one selection
showDropDownstrueboolwhether to allow dropdown toggles to show/hide the sub items (if false, sub items are always shown)
expandDropDownsfalseboolwhen using showDropDowns, set to true to expand all the dropdowns on mount
animateDropDownstrueboolwhether to animate toggling of dropdowns
showChipstrueboolwhether to show the chips of the selected items
hideSelectfalseboolhide the select component
hideConfirmfalseboolhide the confirm buttom
showCancelButtonfalseboolShow a cancel button next to the confirm button. Dismisses modal and removes all selected items.
alwaysShowSelectTextfalseboolDon't show number of items selected or the single selected item on the select label (unless single is true).
readOnlyHeadingsfalseboolwhether the parent items can be pressed or not. If true and showDropdowns is true, pressing the parent item will toggle the dropdown
hideSearchfalseboolhide the search bar entirely
selectChildrenfalseboolif true, selecting a parent item will automatically select its children
highlightChildrenfalseboolif true, selecting a parent item will automatically highlight its children (but the child ids won't be broadcast to the selectedItems state)
showRemoveAllfalseboolWhether to show a Remove all chip at the beginning of the selected items chips
modalSupportedOrientations['landscape', 'portrait']arrayThe supportedOrientations of the Modal
modalAnimationType'fade'stringThe animation type of the Modal (fade or slide)
modalWithSafeAreaViewfalseboolIf true uses a <SafeAreaView> component for the backdrop component. Useful for e.g iPhone X notch
modalWithTouchablefalseboolIf true wraps the backdrop component with <TouchableWithoutFeedback> . Closes modal on press (this._closeSelector(); fires onToggleSelector(false)).
parentChipsRemoveChildrenfalseboolIf true, pressing a parent chip's remove button will remove all of its selected children.

Customization

PropDefaulttypeDesc
selectText'Select'stringthe text for the select component
confirmText'Confirm'stringthe text for the confirm button
selectedText'selected'string OR functionthe text that follows the number of items selected
renderSelectTextfunctionFunction that allows you to set custom Select Text given access to component's props
searchPlaceholderText'Search categories...'stringthe placeholder text for the search input
searchAdornmentfunctionreceives search input text and is output on the right side of the search input
removeAllText'Remove all'stringText for optional remove all button
filterItemsnullfunctionUse a custom filtering function for the search: receives searchText, items, props. Should return an array of item objects.
headerComponentundefinedobjectoptional component to display above the search bar
footerComponentundefinedobjectoptional component to display below the confirm button
stickyFooterComponentundefinedobjectoptional component to display below the confirm button, but outside of the scroll view
noResultsComponentSorry, no resultsobjectthe component to display when the search results are empty
loadingComponentActivityIndicatorobjectthe component to display when loading is set to true
noItemsComponentNo ItemsobjectShown when the items array is empty / null
selectToggleIconComponentMaterial keyboard-arrow-downobjectThe icon to the right of the dropdown in its initial state )
searchIconComponentMaterial searchobjectThe search input icon (default Magnifying glass)
selectedIconComponentMaterial checkobjectThe icon component to the left of the selected item (default Checkmark)
unselectedIconComponentobjectThe icon component to the left of the unselected item
dropDownToggleIconUpComponentMaterial keyboard-arrow-upobjectThe parent dropdown icon in closed state
dropDownToggleIconDownComponentMaterial keyboard-arrow-downobjectThe parent dropdown icon in opened state
cancelIconComponentMaterial cancelobjectThe cancel button's inner component
customChipsRendererfunctionUse a custom render function for custom chips: receives uniqueKey, subKey, displayKey, items, selectedItems, colors, styles. should return valid jsx
chipRemoveIconComponentMaterial closeobjectThe chip remove button's icon component
styles{}objectStyles object - see styles section
colors{...}objectcolors object - see colors section
itemFontFamilyAvenir / normal - boldobjectfont family for the parent items. Can be a regular style object
subItemFontFamilyAvenir / normal - 200objectfont family for the sub items. Can be a regular style object
searchTextFontFamilyAvenir / normal - 200objectfont family for the search input. Can be a regular style object
confirmFontFamilyAvenir / normal - boldobjectfont family for the confirm button.
itemNumberOfLinesnullnumbernumberOfLines for item text
selectLabelNumberOfLines1numbernumberOfLines for select label text
customLayoutAnimationeaseInEaseOutobjectdefine your own LayoutAnimation preset or custom animation
IconRendererfunction OR objectThe icon component to use. Receives name, size (in some cases), and style props
itemsFlatListProps{}objectextra props to add to / override the FlatList of parent items
subItemsFlatListProps{}objectextra props to add to / override the parent items' sub items FlatList

Colors

You can pass a colors object to theme it how you like.

These are the available colors and their defaults:

NameDefaultDescription
primary#3f51b5used for the dropdown toggle icon, the no results text and the background of the confirm button.
success#4caf50used for the selected checkmark icon.
cancel#1A1A1Aused for the cancel button background
text#2e2e2eParent item text color
subText#848787Sub item text color
selectToggleTextColor#333Select button text color
searchPlaceholderTextColor#999Search input placeholder text color
searchSelectionColorrgba(0,0,0,0.2)Search input text selection color
itemBackground#fffparent item background color
subItemBackground#ffffffsub item background color
chipColor#848787chip color
disabled#d7d7d7Selected icon color for sub items when highlight children is used

Styles

You can pass a styles object to style it how you like.

These are the styles you can change:
container modalWrapper backdrop listContainer
selectToggle
selectToggleText
item
selectedItem
subItem
itemText selectedItemText
selectedSubItemText selectedSubItem subItemText
searchBar
center
separator
subSeparator
chipsWrapper
chipContainer parentChipContainer parentChipText chipText
chipIcon
searchTextInput
scrollView
button
confirmText
cancelButton
itemIconStyle

Changelog

View changelog.

