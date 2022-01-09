A multi (or single) select component with support for sub categories, search, chips. It's intended for long-ish lists, as it opens in a Modal (I might make this optional in the future).
This is based on https://github.com/toystars/react-native-multiple-select. The problems I had were that I needed it to be in a modal, because of nested ScrollViews not working on Android, and I needed to display categories with sub-categories.
You can install this package with the following command:
npm i react-native-sectioned-multi-select or
yarn add react-native-sectioned-multi-select
The library uses icon names from
react-native-vector-icons/MaterialIcons, however, it no longer imports the
react-native-vector-icons library.
You should install react-native-vector-icons yourself, then pass the icon to the
IconRenderer prop.
import Icon from 'react-native-vector-icons/MaterialIcons`
...
<SectionedMultiSelect IconRenderer={Icon} />
Similarly, for Expo environments you can use:
import {MaterialIcons} from '@expo/vector-icons';
...
<SectionedMultiSelect IconRenderer={MaterialIcons} />
If you prefer to use your own icon images or icon font, the
IconRenderer prop can be used to replace the icons used.
See an example here: https://github.com/renrizzolo/react-native-sectioned-multi-select/blob/9c5f71852aef7a7ac03e7761d5dd810cd2ccef5d/exampleapp/App.js#L322-L397 (note the switch, you can refer to this to know what to map icon names to e.g if you're just passing in a different RN Vector Icons font).
You can now pass your own
icons object to map the properties to a different icon library or your own
IconRenderer component.
For each of these keys, the
IconRenderer will be called with the corresponding
name and
size props.
All properties are spread to the
IconRenderer, so you can override style or other props your icon component might use.
Here is the default icons object, which uses Material Icons names.
icons: {
search: {
name: 'search', // search input
size: 24
},
arrowUp: {
name: 'keyboard-arrow-up', // dropdown toggle
size: 22
},
arrowDown: {
name: 'keyboard-arrow-down', // dropdown toggle
size: 22
},
selectArrowDown: {
name: 'keyboard-arrow-down', // select
size: 24
},
close: {
name: 'close', // chip close
size: 16
},
check: {
name: 'check', // selected item
size: 16
},
cancel: {
name: 'cancel', // cancel button
size: 18
}
}
items | array
uniqueKey | string
onSelectedItemsChange | function
IconRenderer | function or object
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { View } from 'react-native';
import Icon from 'react-native-vector-icons/MaterialIcons`
import SectionedMultiSelect from 'react-native-sectioned-multi-select';
const items = [
// this is the parent or 'item'
{
name: 'Fruits',
id: 0,
// these are the children or 'sub items'
children: [
{
name: 'Apple',
id: 10,
},
{
name: 'Strawberry',
id: 17,
},
{
name: 'Pineapple',
id: 13,
},
{
name: 'Banana',
id: 14,
},
{
name: 'Watermelon',
id: 15,
},
{
name: 'Kiwi fruit',
id: 16,
},
],
},
{
// next parent item
...
},
];
export default class App extends Component {
constructor() {
super();
this.state = {
selectedItems: [],
};
}
onSelectedItemsChange = (selectedItems) => {
this.setState({ selectedItems });
};
render() {
return (
<View>
<SectionedMultiSelect
items={items}
IconRenderer={Icon}
uniqueKey="id"
subKey="children"
selectText="Choose some things..."
showDropDowns={true}
readOnlyHeadings={true}
onSelectedItemsChange={this.onSelectedItemsChange}
selectedItems={this.state.selectedItems}
/>
</View>
);
}
}
You can do some programatic operations by setting up a ref to the component and accessing its internal methods:
// function component
import React, { useRef } from 'react'
const App = () => {
const ref = useRef(null)
return (
<SectionedMultiSelect
...
ref={ref}
/>
)
}
// class component
<SectionedMultiSelect
...
ref={SectionedMultiSelect => this.SectionedMultiSelect = SectionedMultiSelect}
/>
Remove all items:
// function component
onPress={() => ref && ref.current && ref.current._removeAllItems()}
// class component
onPress={() => this.SectionedMultiSelect._removeAllItems()}
Toggle the modal:
// function component
onPress={() => ref && ref.current && ref.current._toggleSelector()}
// class component
onPress={() => this.SectionedMultiSelect._toggleSelector()}
See Recipes for more detailed usage examples / customizations.
Your items should have a
uniqueKey(default: 'id') and a
displayKey (default: 'name').
Any child items of that item should be in
subKey, and they will have
uniqueKey and
displayKey properties. As you can see from the example above, my items all have a unique
id property and the child items is an array within the
subKey property.
Sub categories are optional, there's no need to have
subKey items if you don't want to.
You can also pass in extra options to individual items:
disabled: true - the item will be disabled
iconKey is the name of the property that individual item icons will be derived from. E.g
icon: {uri: ...}. See full example here
Props, there are lots.
|Prop
|Default
|type
|Desc
|items
|array
|the items
|uniqueKey
|'id'
|string
|the unique key for your items
|subKey
|'sub'
|string
|the array of sub items within items
|displayKey
|'name'
|string
|the key for the display name / title of the item
|iconKey
|string
|the key for the display icon / bitmap of the item
|selectedItems
|[]
|array
|the selected items
|onSelectedItemsChange
|function
|function that runs when an item is toggled
|onSelectedItemObjectsChange
|function
|function that returns the selected items as their original objects instead of an array of ids
|onCancel
|function
|function that runs when the cancel button is pressed
|onConfirm
|function
|function that runs when the confirm button is pressed
|onToggleSelector
|function
|callback function that runs when the selector is toggled. receives a boolean for the open/close state of the modal
|Prop
|Default
|type
|Desc
|loading
|false
|bool
|set the loading state, shows
loadingComponent if true
|single
|false
|bool
|allow only one selection
|showDropDowns
|true
|bool
|whether to allow dropdown toggles to show/hide the sub items (if false, sub items are always shown)
|expandDropDowns
|false
|bool
|when using
showDropDowns, set to true to expand all the dropdowns on mount
|animateDropDowns
|true
|bool
|whether to animate toggling of dropdowns
|showChips
|true
|bool
|whether to show the chips of the selected items
|hideSelect
|false
|bool
|hide the select component
|hideConfirm
|false
|bool
|hide the confirm buttom
|showCancelButton
|false
|bool
|Show a cancel button next to the confirm button. Dismisses modal and removes all selected items.
|alwaysShowSelectText
|false
|bool
|Don't show number of items selected or the single selected item on the select label (unless
single is true).
|readOnlyHeadings
|false
|bool
|whether the parent items can be pressed or not. If true and
showDropdowns is true, pressing the parent item will toggle the dropdown
|hideSearch
|false
|bool
|hide the search bar entirely
|selectChildren
|false
|bool
|if true, selecting a parent item will automatically select its children
|highlightChildren
|false
|bool
|if true, selecting a parent item will automatically highlight its children (but the child ids won't be broadcast to the selectedItems state)
|showRemoveAll
|false
|bool
|Whether to show a Remove all chip at the beginning of the selected items chips
|modalSupportedOrientations
|['landscape', 'portrait']
|array
|The supportedOrientations of the Modal
|modalAnimationType
|'fade'
|string
|The animation type of the Modal (fade or slide)
|modalWithSafeAreaView
|false
|bool
|If true uses a
<SafeAreaView> component for the backdrop component. Useful for e.g iPhone X notch
|modalWithTouchable
|false
|bool
|If true wraps the backdrop component with
<TouchableWithoutFeedback> . Closes modal on press (
this._closeSelector(); fires
onToggleSelector(false)).
|parentChipsRemoveChildren
|false
|bool
|If true, pressing a parent chip's remove button will remove all of its selected children.
|Prop
|Default
|type
|Desc
|selectText
|'Select'
|string
|the text for the select component
|confirmText
|'Confirm'
|string
|the text for the confirm button
|selectedText
|'selected'
|string OR function
|the text that follows the number of items selected
|renderSelectText
|function
|Function that allows you to set custom Select Text given access to component's
props
|searchPlaceholderText
|'Search categories...'
|string
|the placeholder text for the search input
|searchAdornment
|function
|receives search input text and is output on the right side of the search input
|removeAllText
|'Remove all'
|string
|Text for optional remove all button
|filterItems
|null
|function
|Use a custom filtering function for the search: receives searchText, items, props. Should return an array of item objects.
|headerComponent
|undefined
|object
|optional component to display above the search bar
|footerComponent
|undefined
|object
|optional component to display below the confirm button
|stickyFooterComponent
|undefined
|object
|optional component to display below the confirm button, but outside of the scroll view
|noResultsComponent
|Sorry, no results
|object
|the component to display when the search results are empty
|loadingComponent
ActivityIndicator
|object
|the component to display when
loading is set to true
|noItemsComponent
|No Items
|object
|Shown when the items array is empty / null
|selectToggleIconComponent
|Material
keyboard-arrow-down
|object
|The icon to the right of the dropdown in its initial state )
|searchIconComponent
|Material
search
|object
|The search input icon (default Magnifying glass)
|selectedIconComponent
|Material
check
|object
|The icon component to the left of the selected item (default Checkmark)
|unselectedIconComponent
|object
|The icon component to the left of the unselected item
|dropDownToggleIconUpComponent
|Material
keyboard-arrow-up
|object
|The parent dropdown icon in closed state
|dropDownToggleIconDownComponent
|Material
keyboard-arrow-down
|object
|The parent dropdown icon in opened state
|cancelIconComponent
|Material
cancel
|object
|The cancel button's inner component
|customChipsRenderer
|function
|Use a custom render function for custom chips: receives uniqueKey, subKey, displayKey, items, selectedItems, colors, styles. should return valid jsx
|chipRemoveIconComponent
|Material
close
|object
|The chip remove button's icon component
|styles
|{}
|object
|Styles object - see styles section
|colors
|{...}
|object
|colors object - see colors section
|itemFontFamily
|Avenir / normal - bold
|object
|font family for the parent items. Can be a regular style object
|subItemFontFamily
|Avenir / normal - 200
|object
|font family for the sub items. Can be a regular style object
|searchTextFontFamily
|Avenir / normal - 200
|object
|font family for the search input. Can be a regular style object
|confirmFontFamily
|Avenir / normal - bold
|object
|font family for the confirm button.
|itemNumberOfLines
|null
|number
|numberOfLines for item text
|selectLabelNumberOfLines
|1
|number
|numberOfLines for select label text
|customLayoutAnimation
|easeInEaseOut
|object
|define your own
LayoutAnimation preset or custom animation
|IconRenderer
|function OR object
|The icon component to use. Receives name, size (in some cases), and style props
|itemsFlatListProps
|{}
|object
|extra props to add to / override the FlatList of parent items
|subItemsFlatListProps
|{}
|object
|extra props to add to / override the parent items' sub items FlatList
You can pass a colors object to theme it how you like.
These are the available colors and their defaults:
|Name
|Default
|Description
|primary
|#3f51b5
|used for the dropdown toggle icon, the no results text and the background of the confirm button.
|success
|#4caf50
|used for the selected checkmark icon.
|cancel
|#1A1A1A
|used for the cancel button background
|text
|#2e2e2e
|Parent item text color
|subText
|#848787
|Sub item text color
|selectToggleTextColor
|#333
|Select button text color
|searchPlaceholderTextColor
|#999
|Search input placeholder text color
|searchSelectionColor
|rgba(0,0,0,0.2)
|Search input text selection color
|itemBackground
|#fff
|parent item background color
|subItemBackground
|#ffffff
|sub item background color
|chipColor
|#848787
|chip color
|disabled
|#d7d7d7
|Selected icon color for sub items when highlight children is used
You can pass a
styles object to style it how you like.
These are the styles you can change:
container
modalWrapper
backdrop
listContainer
selectToggle
selectToggleText
item
selectedItem
subItem
itemText
selectedItemText
selectedSubItemText
selectedSubItem
subItemText
searchBar
center
separator
subSeparator
chipsWrapper
chipContainer
parentChipContainer
parentChipText
chipText
chipIcon
searchTextInput
scrollView
button
confirmText
cancelButton
itemIconStyle
View changelog.
It's exactly what I needed. I was surprised that I couldn't find any multiple selection with sections. I'm quite new to RN and React in general. Thank you so much!