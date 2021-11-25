A simple React Native component that takes an array of data and renders a SectionList with alphabetically (or custom) sorted data.

Motivation

Unlike alternatives, this package takes an array of data rather than an object with letters as keys.

For example,

Other packages

const data = { A : [{...}, ...], B : [{...}, ...], C : [{...}, ...], ... }

This package

const data = [{...}, {...}, {...}, ...]

For react-native-section-alphabet-list, the data does not need to be pre-formatted and sorted before use. The component handles all this logic internally. You can also provide an array of characters to sort your sections in a custom order.

Installation

Using npm:

npm install react-native-section-alphabet-list

or with yarn:

yarn add react-native-section-alphabet-list

Basic Usage

import { AlphabetList } from "react-native-section-alphabet-list" ; const data = [ { value : 'Lillie-Mai Allen' , key : 'lCUTs2' }, { value : 'Emmanuel Goldstein' , key : 'TXdL0c' }, { value : 'Winston Smith' , key : 'zqsiEw' }, { value : 'William Blazkowicz' , key : 'psg2PM' }, { value : 'Gordon Comstock' , key : '1K6I18' }, { value : 'Philip Ravelston' , key : 'NVHSkA' }, { value : 'Rosemary Waterlow' , key : 'SaHqyG' }, { value : 'Julia Comstock' , key : 'iaT1Ex' }, { value : 'Mihai Maldonado' , key : 'OvMd5e' }, { value : 'Murtaza Molina' , key : '25zqAO' }, { value : 'Peter Petigrew' , key : '8cWuu3' }, ] render() { return ( < AlphabetList data = {data} indexLetterStyle = {{ color: ' blue ', fontSize: 15 , }} renderCustomItem = {(item) => ( < View style = {styles.listItemContainer} > < Text style = {styles.listItemLabel} > {item.value} </ Text > </ View > )} renderCustomSectionHeader={(section) => ( < View style = {styles.sectionHeaderContainer} > < Text style = {styles.sectionHeaderLabel} > {section.title} </ Text > </ View > )} /> ) }

API

Props

Prop Description Type Signature (func) Default data List of objects to be sorted and rendered in the SectionList . Each item must have both a value property and unique a key property. array index (optional) The characters used to sort each item into sections. These characters are rendered on the right-hand side and clicking on each item scrolls the user to its respective section. The default is the letters of the alphabet. array ['a', 'b', 'c', 'd', 'e', 'f', ...] (see DEFAULT_CHAR_INDEX here) renderCustomItem (optional) Render a row in the SectionList. Should return a valid React Element. func { item: { value: string, key: string } } : ReactElement renderCustomSectionHeader (optional) Render a section header in the SectionList. Should return a valid React Element. func { section: { title: string, index: number, data: array } } : ReactElement renderCustomListHeader (optional) Render a list header in the SectionList. Should return a valid React Element. func renderCustomIndexLetter (optional) Render a custom index letter element. Should return a valid React Element. func { item: { title: string, index: number, data: array }, index: number, onPress: func } : ReactElement getItemHeight (optional) For sectionListGetItemLayout . This may be necessary if each item has a dynamic height. This allows for smooth scrolling and accurate positioning when scrolling to a section. func { sectionIndex: number, rowIndex: number } : number sectionHeaderHeight (optional) The height of the section header. number 40 listHeaderHeight (optional) The height of the list header. number 0 letterListContainerStyle (optional) Override the style of the letter list container. object undefined indexContainerStyle (optional) Override the style of the list index container. object undefined indexLetterStyle (optional) Override the style of the list letter index text. object undefined indexLetterContainerStyle (optional) Override the style of the list letter index container. object undefined uncategorizedAtTop (optional) If true , the uncategorised items (the # section) is moved to the top of the list. boolean false

You can also provide any valid SectionList props. A list of available props can be found here.

Custom index

You can provide a custom array of characters to the component using the index prop. For example, if we wanted to sort alphabetically in-reverse, we could do:

const customIndex = [ 'z' , 'y' , 'x' , 'w' , ... ] <AlphabetList ... index={customIndex} />

Contributing

Pull requests are welcome. For major changes, please open an issue first to discuss what you would like to change.

Please make sure to update the tests as appropriate.

License

MIT