一个webview封装的图表组件。基于百度echarts4，相比native-echarts有echarts自带对象支持，例如渐变色等，用法与官网相同用法。

echarts version 4.2.1

注：react-native 最近几个版本 webview 包改动频繁，安装时请注意需要固定webview的版本，要不然会出现web与react-native通信的问题，导致api无反应，请仔细阅读安装步骤。

安装步骤

1. 安装依赖

react-native >= 0.60.2 yarn add react-native-secharts react-native-webview@androidx 或者 npm install react-native-secharts react-native-webview@androidx --save 安装完成后在 android/gradle.properties 文件添加2行配置，确保在项目中启用AndroidX 注：0.60+采用自动link 安装后不需要进行link android.useAndroidX = true android.enableJetifier = true

react-native >= 0.57 && react-native < 0.60.2 yarn add react-native-secharts@1.6.1 react-native-webview@2.14.3 react-native link react-native-webview 或者 npm install react-native-secharts@1.6.1 react-native-webview@2.14.3 --save react-native link react-native-webview

react-native = 0.56 yarn add react-native-secharts@1.5.3 或者 npm install react-native-secharts@1.5.3 --save

react-native < 0.56 yarn add react-native-secharts@1.4.5 或者 npm install react-native-secharts@1.4.5 --save

2. 修复android release bug

组件版本 1.7.0 以上（包含），不需要此步骤，请跳至 步骤3. 引用组件

以上（包含），不需要此步骤，请跳至 在你的项目创建此路径的文件夹 $yourProject/android/app/src/main/assets/echarts ，

， 创建完成后请在你的项目根目录（`$yourProject/） 文件夹下使用命令

以下是 mac && linux

cp node_modules/react-native-secharts/main/dist/index.html android/app/src/main/assets/echarts/ && cp node_modules/react-native-secharts/main/dist/Bmap.html android/app/src/main/assets/echarts/

以下是 windows

copy node_modules/react-native-secharts/main/dist/index.html android/app/src/main/assets/echarts/ && copy node_modules/react-native-secharts/main/dist/Bmap.html android/app/src/main/assets/echarts/

3. 引用组件

import {Echarts, echarts} from 'react-native-secharts' ;

大写开头的 Echarts 是组件

是组件 小写开头的 echarts 是echarts对象

4. 使用组件

<Echarts option={{}} height={ 400 }/>

请看example文件夹中示例代码

链接：https://github.com/shifeng1993/react-native-secharts/tree/master/example

运行示例

$ cd example $ yarn $ react-native run-ios 或者 $ react-native run-android

option具体配置请参考echarts官网api http://echarts.baidu.com/api.html#echarts

官方示例 http://echarts.baidu.com/examples/

props

属性 类型 默认值 备注 option obj null echarts配置项，请参考echarts官网 backgroundColor string 'rgba(0,0,0,0)' 图表画布背景色 width number 'auto' 画布宽度 height number 400 画布高度 renderLoading func ()=><View style={{backgroundColor: 'rgba(0,0,0,0)'}}/> loading时遮罩 onPress func (e)=>{} 点击事件

实例方法

方法名称 参数 备注 setOption (option: Object, notMerge?: boolean, lazyUpdate?: boolean) 参数参考：http://echarts.baidu.com/api.html#echartsInstance.setOption getImage (base64)=>{} 返回函数的参数base64，可结合RNFS写入相册 clear 无 清空echarts画布

历史版本特性

1.6.1 修复文档错误部分

1.5.2 新增了必要的props使用canvas或者svg渲染

1.3.3 新增获取图片getImage方法 ，使用refs获取组件实例进行使用

1.2.0 主分支更新至echarts4

1.1.0 新增刷新option方法 ，使用refs获取组件实例进行使用

1.0.0 上传基础组件，基于echarts3封装，修复了ios android闪白，ios默认移动适配，以及android release路径问题

已知bug 和 需要注意的点

bug

echarts配置项内所有的函数均无法被 new function() 或者 eval() 重新还原为函数, 这个bug只能找到echarts源码内的方法进行修改，后续找到地方会进行修复，请不要在提类似的bug。

注意

实例方法setOption不会保存修改后的option，这意味着在react 执行setState操作后重新render，当前state的状态会重新覆盖webview内setOption的状态，所以不推荐使用。

目前已经修复组件因为onload发生的闪烁，这意味着可以不用组件setOption的实例方法，直接通过修改当容器组件的绑定的state值，setState操作，然后secharts组件会监听 state中option的改变，来进行option修改。当然组件实例方法setOption还是可以使用的，只是有bug，不推荐而已。

constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = { image : '' , option1 : { xAxis : { type : 'category' , boundaryGap : false , data : [ 'Mon' , 'Tue' , 'Wed' , 'Thu' , 'Fri' , 'Sat' , 'Sun' ] }, yAxis : { type : 'value' }, color : l1, series : [{ data : [ 820 , 932 , 901 , 934 , 1290 , 1330 , 1320 ], type : 'line' , areaStyle : {} }] }, flag : false } this .echart1 = React.createRef(); } render() { return ( < View style = {styles.container} > < View > < Echarts ref = {this.echart1} option = {this.state.option1} onPress = {this.onPress} height = {300} /> </ View > < View style = {{padding: 20 , alignItems: " center "}}> < Text > {`当前state内状态: falg = ${this.state.flag.toString()}`} </ Text > </ View > < TouchableOpacity onPress = {this.editOption} > < Text > 点我改变echarts option </ Text > </ TouchableOpacity > < Text numberOfLines = {1} > {!this.state.image ? '这里显示base64格式的img字符串' : this.state.image} </ Text > < TouchableOpacity onPress = {this.getImage} > < Text > 点我获取echarts image </ Text > </ TouchableOpacity > < TouchableOpacity onPress = {() => this.setState({flag: !this.state.flag})}> < Text > 点我测试option 改变后进行setState </ Text > </ TouchableOpacity > </ View > ); } editOption = () => { - this.echart1.current.setOption({ + this.setState({ option1: { ...this.state.option1, series: [ { data: [Math.random() * 100, Math.random() * 100, Math.random() * 100, Math.random() * 100, Math.random() * 100, Math.random() * 100, Math.random() * 100] } ] } }) }

以下是示例图

柱状图

折线图

饼状图