一个webview封装的图表组件。基于百度echarts4，相比native-echarts有echarts自带对象支持，例如渐变色等，用法与官网相同用法。
echarts version 4.2.1
注：react-native 最近几个版本 webview 包改动频繁，安装时请注意需要固定webview的版本，要不然会出现web与react-native通信的问题，导致api无反应，请仔细阅读安装步骤。
react-native >= 0.60.2
yarn add react-native-secharts react-native-webview@androidx
或者
npm install react-native-secharts react-native-webview@androidx --save
安装完成后在
android/gradle.properties文件添加2行配置，确保在项目中启用AndroidX
注：0.60+采用自动link 安装后不需要进行link
android.useAndroidX=true
android.enableJetifier=true
react-native >= 0.57 && react-native < 0.60.2
yarn add react-native-secharts@1.6.1 react-native-webview@2.14.3
react-native link react-native-webview
或者
npm install react-native-secharts@1.6.1 react-native-webview@2.14.3 --save
react-native link react-native-webview
react-native = 0.56
yarn add react-native-secharts@1.5.3
或者
npm install react-native-secharts@1.5.3 --save
react-native < 0.56
yarn add react-native-secharts@1.4.5
或者
npm install react-native-secharts@1.4.5 --save
1.7.0以上（包含），不需要此步骤，请跳至
步骤3. 引用组件
$yourProject/android/app/src/main/assets/echarts，
cp node_modules/react-native-secharts/main/dist/index.html android/app/src/main/assets/echarts/ && cp node_modules/react-native-secharts/main/dist/Bmap.html android/app/src/main/assets/echarts/
copy node_modules/react-native-secharts/main/dist/index.html android/app/src/main/assets/echarts/ && copy node_modules/react-native-secharts/main/dist/Bmap.html android/app/src/main/assets/echarts/
import {Echarts, echarts} from 'react-native-secharts';
Echarts是组件
echarts是echarts对象
<Echarts option={{}} height={400}/>
请看example文件夹中示例代码
链接：https://github.com/shifeng1993/react-native-secharts/tree/master/example
运行示例
$ cd example
$ yarn
$ react-native run-ios 或者 $ react-native run-android
option具体配置请参考echarts官网api http://echarts.baidu.com/api.html#echarts
官方示例 http://echarts.baidu.com/examples/
|属性
|类型
|默认值
|备注
|option
|obj
|null
|echarts配置项，请参考echarts官网
|backgroundColor
|string
|'rgba(0,0,0,0)'
|图表画布背景色
|width
|number
|'auto'
|画布宽度
|height
|number
|400
|画布高度
|renderLoading
|func
|()=><View style={{backgroundColor: 'rgba(0,0,0,0)'}}/>
|loading时遮罩
|onPress
|func
|(e)=>{}
|点击事件
|方法名称
|参数
|备注
|setOption
|(option: Object, notMerge?: boolean, lazyUpdate?: boolean)
|参数参考：http://echarts.baidu.com/api.html#echartsInstance.setOption
|getImage
|(base64)=>{}
|返回函数的参数base64，可结合RNFS写入相册
|clear
|无
|清空echarts画布
new function() 或者
eval()重新还原为函数, 这个bug只能找到echarts源码内的方法进行修改，后续找到地方会进行修复，请不要在提类似的bug。
实例方法setOption不会保存修改后的option，这意味着在react 执行setState操作后重新render，当前state的状态会重新覆盖webview内setOption的状态，所以不推荐使用。
目前已经修复组件因为onload发生的闪烁，这意味着可以不用组件setOption的实例方法，直接通过修改当容器组件的绑定的state值，setState操作，然后secharts组件会监听 state中option的改变，来进行option修改。当然组件实例方法setOption还是可以使用的，只是有bug，不推荐而已。
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
image: '',
option1: {
xAxis: {
type: 'category',
boundaryGap: false,
data: ['Mon', 'Tue', 'Wed', 'Thu', 'Fri', 'Sat', 'Sun']
},
yAxis: {
type: 'value'
},
color: l1,
series: [{
data: [820, 932, 901, 934, 1290, 1330, 1320],
type: 'line',
areaStyle: {}
}]
},
flag: false // 这个布尔值是为了测试option1在setstate操作后不会被重置成初始状态。
}
this.echart1 = React.createRef();
}
render() {
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<View><Echarts ref={this.echart1} option={this.state.option1} onPress={this.onPress} height={300} /></View>
<View style={{padding: 20, alignItems: "center"}}><Text>{`当前state内状态: falg = ${this.state.flag.toString()}`}</Text></View>
<TouchableOpacity onPress={this.editOption}>
<Text>点我改变echarts option</Text>
</TouchableOpacity>
<Text numberOfLines={1}>{!this.state.image ? '这里显示base64格式的img字符串' : this.state.image}</Text>
<TouchableOpacity onPress={this.getImage}>
<Text>点我获取echarts image</Text>
</TouchableOpacity>
<TouchableOpacity onPress={() => this.setState({flag: !this.state.flag})}>
<Text>点我测试option 改变后进行setState</Text>
</TouchableOpacity>
</View>
);
}
editOption = () => {
- this.echart1.current.setOption({
+ this.setState({
option1: {
...this.state.option1,
series: [
{
data: [Math.random() * 100, Math.random() * 100, Math.random() * 100, Math.random() * 100, Math.random() * 100, Math.random() * 100, Math.random() * 100]
}
]
}
})
}