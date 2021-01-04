React Native Searchable Dropdown

Searchable Dropdown to help you search with in the list ( FlatList ), and you can pick single item and multiple items.

Installation

npm install --save react-native-searchable-dropdown

Properties

Props Description items dropdown items defaultIndex Default selected index of items. (optional) onTextChange on text change you can passs onTextChange and catch the input text. (optional) onItemSelect on item selection you can passs onItemSelect and catch the input item. containerStyle component container style textInputStyle TextInput style itemStyle items on dropdown itemTextStyle item text resetValue reset textInput Value with true and false state placeholder textInput placeholder placeholderTextColor textInput placeholderTextColor itemsContainerStyle items container style you can pass maxHeight to restrict the items dropdown hieght underlineColorAndroid TextInput underline height listProps all supported (FlatList) props example: listProps={ nestedScrollEnabled: true } textInputProps all supported (TextInput) props example: textInputProps={ underlineColorAndroid: 'transparent' } setSort filter data on text changing example: setSort={(item, searchedText)=> item.name.toLowerCase().startsWith(searchedText.toLowerCase())} multi boolean toggle multi selection selectedItems selectedItems of multi selection note: work when if multi prop is true chip boolean toggle chip display mode note: work when if multi prop is true onRemoveItem { (item, index) => { } } note: work when if multi prop is true

Example