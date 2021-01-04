Searchable Dropdown to help you search with in the list (
FlatList), and you can pick single item and multiple items.
npm install --save react-native-searchable-dropdown
|Props
|Description
|items
|dropdown items
|defaultIndex
|Default selected index of items. (optional)
|onTextChange
|on text change you can passs onTextChange and catch the input text. (optional)
|onItemSelect
|on item selection you can passs onItemSelect and catch the input item.
|containerStyle
|component container style
|textInputStyle
|TextInput style
|itemStyle
|items on dropdown
|itemTextStyle
|item text
|resetValue
|reset textInput Value with true and false state
|placeholder
|textInput placeholder
|placeholderTextColor
|textInput placeholderTextColor
|itemsContainerStyle
|items container style you can pass maxHeight to restrict the items dropdown hieght
|underlineColorAndroid
|TextInput underline height
|listProps
|all supported (FlatList) props example: listProps={ nestedScrollEnabled: true }
|textInputProps
|all supported (TextInput) props example: textInputProps={ underlineColorAndroid: 'transparent' }
|setSort
|filter data on text changing example: setSort={(item, searchedText)=> item.name.toLowerCase().startsWith(searchedText.toLowerCase())}
|multi
|boolean toggle multi selection
|selectedItems
|selectedItems of multi selection note: work when if multi prop is true
|chip
|boolean toggle chip display mode note: work when if multi prop is true
|onRemoveItem
|{ (item, index) => { } } note: work when if multi prop is true
import React, { Component, Fragment } from 'react';
import SearchableDropdown from 'react-native-searchable-dropdown';
var items = [
{
id: 1,
name: 'JavaScript',
},
{
id: 2,
name: 'Java',
},
{
id: 3,
name: 'Ruby',
},
{
id: 4,
name: 'React Native',
},
{
id: 5,
name: 'PHP',
},
{
id: 6,
name: 'Python',
},
{
id: 7,
name: 'Go',
},
{
id: 8,
name: 'Swift',
},
];
class App extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
selectedItems: [
{
id: 7,
name: 'Go',
},
{
id: 8,
name: 'Swift',
}
]
}
}
render() {
return (
<Fragment>
{/* Multi */}
<SearchableDropdown
multi={true}
selectedItems={this.state.selectedItems}
onItemSelect={(item) => {
const items = this.state.selectedItems;
items.push(item)
this.setState({ selectedItems: items });
}}
containerStyle={{ padding: 5 }}
onRemoveItem={(item, index) => {
const items = this.state.selectedItems.filter((sitem) => sitem.id !== item.id);
this.setState({ selectedItems: items });
}}
itemStyle={{
padding: 10,
marginTop: 2,
backgroundColor: '#ddd',
borderColor: '#bbb',
borderWidth: 1,
borderRadius: 5,
}}
itemTextStyle={{ color: '#222' }}
itemsContainerStyle={{ maxHeight: 140 }}
items={items}
defaultIndex={2}
chip={true}
resetValue={false}
textInputProps={
{
placeholder: "placeholder",
underlineColorAndroid: "transparent",
style: {
padding: 12,
borderWidth: 1,
borderColor: '#ccc',
borderRadius: 5,
},
onTextChange: text => alert(text)
}
}
listProps={
{
nestedScrollEnabled: true,
}
}
/>
{/* Single */}
<SearchableDropdown
onItemSelect={(item) => {
const items = this.state.selectedItems;
items.push(item)
this.setState({ selectedItems: items });
}}
containerStyle={{ padding: 5 }}
onRemoveItem={(item, index) => {
const items = this.state.selectedItems.filter((sitem) => sitem.id !== item.id);
this.setState({ selectedItems: items });
}}
itemStyle={{
padding: 10,
marginTop: 2,
backgroundColor: '#ddd',
borderColor: '#bbb',
borderWidth: 1,
borderRadius: 5,
}}
itemTextStyle={{ color: '#222' }}
itemsContainerStyle={{ maxHeight: 140 }}
items={items}
defaultIndex={2}
resetValue={false}
textInputProps={
{
placeholder: "placeholder",
underlineColorAndroid: "transparent",
style: {
padding: 12,
borderWidth: 1,
borderColor: '#ccc',
borderRadius: 5,
},
onTextChange: text => alert(text)
}
}
listProps={
{
nestedScrollEnabled: true,
}
}
/>
</Fragment>
);
}
}