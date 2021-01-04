openbase logo
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.5K

GitHub Stars

120

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Autocomplete

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Top Feedback

1Abandoned

Readme

npm license

React Native Searchable Dropdown

Searchable Dropdown to help you search with in the list (FlatList), and you can pick single item and multiple items.

example example

Installation

npm install --save react-native-searchable-dropdown

Properties

Props Description
items dropdown items
defaultIndex Default selected index of items. (optional)
onTextChange on text change you can passs onTextChange and catch the input text. (optional)
onItemSelect on item selection you can passs onItemSelect and catch the input item.
containerStyle component container style
textInputStyle TextInput style
itemStyle items on dropdown
itemTextStyle item text
resetValue reset textInput Value with true and false state
placeholder textInput placeholder
placeholderTextColor textInput placeholderTextColor
itemsContainerStyle items container style you can pass maxHeight to restrict the items dropdown hieght
underlineColorAndroid TextInput underline height
listProps all supported (FlatList) props example: listProps={ nestedScrollEnabled: true }
textInputProps all supported (TextInput) props example: textInputProps={ underlineColorAndroid: 'transparent' }
setSort filter data on text changing example: setSort={(item, searchedText)=> item.name.toLowerCase().startsWith(searchedText.toLowerCase())}
multi boolean toggle multi selection
selectedItems selectedItems of multi selection note: work when if multi prop is true
chip boolean toggle chip display mode note: work when if multi prop is true
onRemoveItem { (item, index) => { } } note: work when if multi prop is true

Example

import React, { Component, Fragment } from 'react';
import SearchableDropdown from 'react-native-searchable-dropdown';

var items = [
  {
    id: 1,
    name: 'JavaScript',
  },
  {
    id: 2,
    name: 'Java',
  },
  {
    id: 3,
    name: 'Ruby',
  },
  {
    id: 4,
    name: 'React Native',
  },
  {
    id: 5,
    name: 'PHP',
  },
  {
    id: 6,
    name: 'Python',
  },
  {
    id: 7,
    name: 'Go',
  },
  {
    id: 8,
    name: 'Swift',
  },
];
class App extends React.Component {
  constructor(props) {
    super(props);
    this.state = {
      selectedItems: [
        {
          id: 7,
          name: 'Go',
        },
        {
          id: 8,
          name: 'Swift',
        }
      ]
    }
  }
  render() {
  return (
        <Fragment>
          {/* Multi */}
          <SearchableDropdown
            multi={true}
            selectedItems={this.state.selectedItems}
            onItemSelect={(item) => {
              const items = this.state.selectedItems;
              items.push(item)
              this.setState({ selectedItems: items });
            }}
            containerStyle={{ padding: 5 }}
            onRemoveItem={(item, index) => {
              const items = this.state.selectedItems.filter((sitem) => sitem.id !== item.id);
              this.setState({ selectedItems: items });
            }}
            itemStyle={{
              padding: 10,
              marginTop: 2,
              backgroundColor: '#ddd',
              borderColor: '#bbb',
              borderWidth: 1,
              borderRadius: 5,
            }}
            itemTextStyle={{ color: '#222' }}
            itemsContainerStyle={{ maxHeight: 140 }}
            items={items}
            defaultIndex={2}
            chip={true}
            resetValue={false}
            textInputProps={
              {
                placeholder: "placeholder",
                underlineColorAndroid: "transparent",
                style: {
                    padding: 12,
                    borderWidth: 1,
                    borderColor: '#ccc',
                    borderRadius: 5,
                },
                onTextChange: text => alert(text)
              }
            }
            listProps={
              {
                nestedScrollEnabled: true,
              }
            }
          />
          {/* Single */}
          <SearchableDropdown
            onItemSelect={(item) => {
              const items = this.state.selectedItems;
              items.push(item)
              this.setState({ selectedItems: items });
            }}
            containerStyle={{ padding: 5 }}
            onRemoveItem={(item, index) => {
              const items = this.state.selectedItems.filter((sitem) => sitem.id !== item.id);
              this.setState({ selectedItems: items });
            }}
            itemStyle={{
              padding: 10,
              marginTop: 2,
              backgroundColor: '#ddd',
              borderColor: '#bbb',
              borderWidth: 1,
              borderRadius: 5,
            }}
            itemTextStyle={{ color: '#222' }}
            itemsContainerStyle={{ maxHeight: 140 }}
            items={items}
            defaultIndex={2}
            resetValue={false}
            textInputProps={
              {
                placeholder: "placeholder",
                underlineColorAndroid: "transparent",
                style: {
                    padding: 12,
                    borderWidth: 1,
                    borderColor: '#ccc',
                    borderRadius: 5,
                },
                onTextChange: text => alert(text)
              }
            }
            listProps={
              {
                nestedScrollEnabled: true,
              }
            }
        />
      </Fragment>
  );
  }
}

Darek MiskiewiczPoland4 Ratings0 Reviews
November 10, 2020
Abandoned

