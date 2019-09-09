openbase logo
rns

react-native-search-header

by Tuan Le
0.3.5 (see all)

Easy to use React Native search header component based on material design patterns.

Overview

Readme

react-native-seach-header

npm version npm downloads

Easy to use React Native search header component based on material design patterns.

demo

Installation

$ npm install react-native-search-header --save

Example

To use search header you simply import the component factory function to create a renderable component:

import React from 'react';
import {
    Dimensions,
    AppRegistry,
    StyleSheet,
    View,
    Text,
    Button,
    StatusBar
} from 'react-native';
import SearchHeader from 'react-native-search-header';

const DEVICE_WIDTH = Dimensions.get(`window`).width;

const styles = StyleSheet.create({
    container: {
        flex: 1,
        justifyContent: 'flex-start',
        alignItems: 'center',
        backgroundColor: '#f5fcff'
    },
    status: {
        zIndex: 10,
        elevation: 2,
        width: DEVICE_WIDTH,
        height: 21,
        backgroundColor: '#0097a7'
    },
    header: {
        justifyContent: 'center',
        alignItems: 'center',
        width: DEVICE_WIDTH,
        height: 56,
        marginBottom: 6,
        backgroundColor: '#00bcd4'
    },
    label: {
        flexGrow: 1,
        fontSize: 20,
        fontWeight: `600`,
        textAlign: `left`,
        marginVertical: 8,
        paddingVertical: 3,
        color: `#f5fcff`,
        backgroundColor: `transparent`
    },
    button: {
        justifyContent: 'center',
        alignItems: 'center',
        width: 130,
        height: 40,
        marginTop: 40,
        borderRadius: 2,
        backgroundColor: `#ff5722`
    }
});

const Demo = () => {
    const searchHeaderRef = React.useRef(null);
    return (
        <View style = { styles.container }>
            <StatusBar barStyle = 'light-content' />
            <View style = { styles.status }/>
            <View style = { styles.header }>
                <Text style = { styles.label }> Demo </Text>
                <Button
                    title = 'Search'
                    color = '#f5fcff'
                    onPress = {() => searchHeaderRef.current.show()}
                />
            </View>
            <SearchHeader
                ref = { searchHeaderRef }
                placeholder = 'Search...'
                placeholderColor = 'gray'
                pinnedSuggestions = {[ `react-native-search-header`, `react-native`, `javascript` ]}
                onClear = {() => {
                    console.log(`Clearing input!`);
                }}
                onGetAutocompletions = {async (text) => {
                    if (text) {
                        const response = await fetch(`http://suggestqueries.google.com/complete/search?client=firefox&q=${text}`, {
                            method: `get`
                        });
                        const data = await response.json();
                        return data[1];
                    } else {
                        return [];
                    }
                }}
            />
            <View style = { styles.button }>
                <Button
                    title = 'Open Search'
                    color = '#f5fcff'
                    onPress = {() => searchHeaderRef.current.show()}
                />
            </View>
            <View style = { styles.button }>
                <Button
                    title = 'Clear'
                    color = '#f5fcff'
                    onPress = {() => {
                        searchHeaderRef.current.clear();
                    }}
                />
            </View>
        </View>
    );
}

AppRegistry.registerComponent('Demo', () => Demo);

Public Methods Access via Reference

These are methods that are accessible via "ref":

Methodsdescription
isHiddenCall to check if the SearchHeader is visible.
showCall to show the SearchHeader.
hideCall to hide the SearchHeader.
clearCall to clear the SearchHeader text input.
clearSuggestionCall to clear search suggestion list.

Props

Below are the props you can pass to the React Component to customize the SearchHeader.

PropTypeDefaultdescription
headerHeightstring#5d5d5dCustom header bar height
headerBgColorstring#5d5d5dCustom header background color
inputColorstring#5d5d5dSearch text input color
inputBgColorstringtransparentSearch text input background color
placeholderColorstring#bdbdbdText input placeholder color
suggestionEntryColorstring#bdbdbdSearch suggestion text color
iconColorstring#5d5d5dSearchHeader component icon button color
topOffsetnumber24The offset above the SearchHeader component. Default to 24 (ios) or 0 (android)
dropShadowedbooleantrueEnable drop shadow styling
visibleInitiallybooleanfalseSet to false to hide and to true to show the SearchHeader component
autoFocusbooleantrueEnable text input auto focus when open
autoCorrectbooleantrueEnable text input autocorrect
persistentbooleanfalseEnable persistent search
enableSuggestionbooleantrueWhen enabled, search suggestion list will be display accordingly
suggestionHistoryEntryRollOverCountnumber16The max number of search suggestion history items
pinnedSuggestionsarray[]An array of pinned search suggestions
placeholderstringSearch...A string placeholder when there is no text in text input
entryAnimationstringfrom-left-sideSet the direction of SearchHeader entry animation. Possible values are from-left-side, from-right-side
iconImageComponents:functionInternalAn array of custom icon image components for the buttons
onGetAutocompletionsfunctionNoneThis function is called during search input change to get a string array of search autocompletions
onClearfunctionNoneThis function is called when text input is cleared
onSearchfunctionNoneThis function is called after return/done key is pressed. Return text input event
onEnteringSearchfunctionNoneThis function is called after text is entered/changed in text input. Return text input event
onFocusfunctionNoneThis function is called when text input in focused
onBlurfunctionNoneThis function is called when text input in blurred
onHidefunctionNoneThis function is called right after hide animation is completed
onShowfunctionNoneThis function is called right after show animation is completed

Style Overrides

SearchHeader component default style can be override. Below are examples of how to override each default style element.

<SearchHeader
    style = {{
        container: {
            ...myContainerStyle
        },
        header: {
            ...mySearchHeaderStyle
        },
        suggestion: {
            ...mySearchSuggestionStyle
        },
        input: {
            ...mySearchInputTextStyle
        },
        suggestionEntry: {
            ...mySearchSuggestionEntryTextStyle
        },
        icon: {
            ...myIconStyle
        }
    }}
/>

Change Log

Release Version 0.3.5 (09/09/2019)

    Notes:
    New Features:
        - Added support for new React Hooks.
    Breaking Changes:
    Improvements:
        - When enableSuggestion = true, suggestion view is visible when text input is focused and hidden when text input is blurred.
        - Removed componentDidUpdate for SearchHeaderWithReactClass.
    Bug fixes:

Release Version 0.3.4 (07/03/2019)

    Notes:
    New Features:
    Breaking Changes:
    Improvements:
    Bug fixes:
        - Fixed a bug where hidden suggestion view is blocking other components from receiving touch events.

Release Version 0.3.3 (07/02/2019)

    Notes:
    New Features:
        - Added pin search entry suggestions
        - Updated dependencies to latest
    Breaking Changes:
    Improvements:
        - Changed suggestion visibility. It is now visible when search input is focused and hidden when blurred
        - Code cleanups
    Bug fixes:
        - Fixed history suggestion entry rollover
        - Fixed misc suggestion view issues

Release Version 0.3.2 (03/11/2019)

    Notes:
    New Features:
    Breaking Changes:
    Improvements:
        - Removed lodash dependency
        - Code cleanups
        - Fixed animations
        - Changed suggestion view style
    Bug fixes:

Release Version 0.3.1 (01/28/2019)

    Notes:
    New Features:
    Breaking Changes:
    Improvements:
    Bug fixes:
        - Fixed style not overriding bug. #28, #30

Release Version 0.3.0 (11/13/2018)

    Notes:
        Updated compatibility to latest react native version 0.57
    New Features:
    Breaking Changes:
    Improvements:
        - Improved icon image components implementation.
    Bug fixes:
        - Fixed minor bugs for input placeholder.

Release Version 0.2.9 (09/10/2018)

    Notes:
    New Features:
    Breaking Changes:
    Improvements:
        - Updated lifecycle methods called to match latest react recommendations.
    Bug fixes:
        - Fixed TextInput lag issue.

Release Version 0.2.8 (08/30/2018)

    Notes:
        Updated compatibility to latest react native version 0.56
    New Features:
    Breaking Changes:
    Improvements:
    Bug fixes:
        - Fixed suggestion text display to have tail ellipsize if there are too many words in one line.
        - Fixed text input clearing issue.

Release Version 0.2.7 (04/09/2018)

    Notes:
        Updated compatibility to latest react native version 0.55.4
    New Features:
        - Added onClear callback when text input is cleared
    Breaking Changes:
    Improvements:
    Bug fixes:
        - Add note to get clear method to work with react native 55.4.
        - Fixed no spacing for text entry in search suggestion box view.

Release Version 0.2.6 (03/19/2018)

    Notes:
        Updated compatibility to latest react native version 0.54.2
    New Features:
    Breaking Changes:
    Improvements:
    Bug fixes:
        - Fixed bug where clearing text input or if text input is empty will not close the suggestion view
        - Fixed documentation in README
            onHidden -> onHide
            onVisible -> onShow

Release Version 0.2.5 (02/05/2018)

    Notes:
        Updated compatibility to latest react native version 0.53.0
    New Features:
        Added onClearSuggesstion callback prop to clear suggestion history
    Breaking Changes:
    Improvements:
    Bug fixes:
        - Fixed topOffset spelling error.
        - Fixed key index warning in FlatList.

Release Version 0.2.4 (12/27/2017)

    Notes:
    New Features:
        Added  headerHeight prop
        Added  headerBgColor prop
    Breaking Changes:
    Improvements:
    Bug fixes:

Release Version 0.2.3 (11/26/2017)

    Notes:
    New Features:
    Breaking Changes:
    Improvements:
    Bug fixes:
        - Drop custom deepMerge in favor of lodash.merge

Release Version 0.2.2 (11/25/2017)

    Notes:
        - Updated to latest React Native version 0.50.4
        - Removed Hyperflow dependency as it is not needed.
    New Features:
    Breaking Changes:
    Improvements:
    Bug fixes:
        - Resolving babel transform error. Hopefully...

Release Version 0.2.1 (10/17/2017)

    Notes:
        - Updated to latest React Native version
    New Features:
        - Added persistent search bar
        - iconImageComponents prop for easy custom button styling
    Breaking Changes:
        - No longer needed to do this const SearchHeaderView = SearchHeaderComponent()
          Just import and use as any react native component.
        - Renaming properties:
            searchInputTextColor -> inputColor
            placeholderTextColor -> placeholderColor
            searchSuggestionTextColor -> suggestionEntryColor
            statusHeightOffet -> topOffset
            searchSuggestionHistoryItemRollOverCount ->suggestionHistoryEntryRollOverCount
            dropShadow -> dropShadowed
            enableSearchSuggestion -> enableSuggestion
            onGetSearchAutocompletions -> onGetAutocompletions
            onSearchChange -> onEnteringSearch
            onHidden -> onHid
            onVisible -> onShow
    Improvements:
    Bug fixes:

Release Version 0.2.0 (09/08/2017)

    Notes:
        - Updated to latest React Native
        - updated to latest Hyperflow
    New Features:
    Breaking Changes:
    Improvements:
        - Added autoFocus prop
    Bug fixes:
        - Fixed FlatList missing list item "key" warning

Release Version 0.1.9 (05/27/2017)

    Notes:
        - Updated to latest React Native
    New Features:
    Breaking Changes:
    Improvements:
        - Used FlatList instead of ScrollView to render search suggestion list
    Bug fixes:
        - Fixed clearSearchSuggestion bug

Release Version 0.1.8 (05/17/2017)

    Notes:
    New Features:
    Breaking Changes:
        - Renamed property searchSuggestionItemRollOverCount to searchSuggestionHistoryItemRollOverCount
        - Renamed property onGetSearchSuggestions to onGetSearchAutocompletions
    Improvements:
        - Improved onGetSearchAutocompletions implementation
        - Added onGetSearchAutocompletions to example
    Bug fixes:

Release Version 0.1.7 (05/10/2017)

    Notes:
        - Updated package dependencies.
    New Features:
    Breaking Changes:
    Improvements:
    Bug fixes:

Release Version 0.1.6 (02/16/2017)

    Notes:
    New Features:
        - Added isHidden and clear methods, accessible via "ref"
    Breaking Changes:
    Improvements:
    Bug fixes:
        - Fixed issues with onHidden and onVisible not firing.

Release Version 0.1.5 (01/27/2017)

    Notes:
    New Features:
    Breaking Changes:
    Improvements:
        - Improved search suggestion implementation. Matching it closer to other material design search implementations.
    Bug fixes:

Release Version 0.1.4 (01/26/2017)

    Notes:
        - Update to latest hyperflow version.
    New Features:
        - New prop "entryAnimation" for setting SearchHeader entry animation direction.
    Breaking Changes:
    Improvements:
        - Added public methods access via "ref"
    Bug fixes:
        - Fixed react "refs" warning message.

Release Version 0.1.3 (01/25/2017)

Notes:
        - Update to latest hyperflow version.
    New Features:
    Breaking Changes:
        - Props renaming:
            searchTextColor               -> searchInputTextColor
            searchSuggestionItemTextColor -> searchSuggestionTextColor
            searchVisibleInitially        -> visibleInitially
            onSearchBlur                  -> onBlur
            onSearchFocus                 -> onFocus
            onMinimized                   -> onHidden
            onMaximized                   -> onVisible
    Improvements:
        - Added public methods access via "ref"
    Bug fixes:
        - Fixed issue with search container covering underlining components when hidden.

Release Version 0.1.2 (01/23/2017)

    Notes:
        - Update to latest hyperflow version.
    New Features:
    Breaking Changes:
        - Props renaming:
            statusBarHeightOffet      -> statusHeightOffet
            textInputPlaceholderColor -> placeholderTextColor
            minimized                 -> searchVisibleInitially
            onBlur                    -> onSearchBlur
            onFocus                   -> onSearchFocus
            onMinimized               -> onSearchHidden
            onMaximized               -> onSearchVisible
    Improvements:
        - Added public methods access via "ref"
    Bug fixes:

Release Version 0.1.1 (01/23/2017)

    Notes:
        - Update to latest hyperflow version.
    New Features:
    Breaking Changes:
    Improvements:
    Bug fixes:

Release Version 0.1.0 (01/22/2017)

    Notes:
        - Initial commit with features
            Search header component based on material design.
            Search suggestions and history with autocomplete. patterns
    New Features:
    Breaking Changes:
    Improvements:
    Bug fixes:

License

MIT licensed.

