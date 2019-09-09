Easy to use React Native search header component based on material design patterns.

Installation

$ npm install react-native-search-header --save

Example

To use search header you simply import the component factory function to create a renderable component:

import React from 'react' ; import { Dimensions, AppRegistry, StyleSheet, View, Text, Button, StatusBar } from 'react-native' ; import SearchHeader from 'react-native-search-header' ; const DEVICE_WIDTH = Dimensions.get( `window` ).width; const styles = StyleSheet.create({ container : { flex : 1 , justifyContent : 'flex-start' , alignItems : 'center' , backgroundColor : '#f5fcff' }, status : { zIndex : 10 , elevation : 2 , width : DEVICE_WIDTH, height : 21 , backgroundColor : '#0097a7' }, header : { justifyContent : 'center' , alignItems : 'center' , width : DEVICE_WIDTH, height : 56 , marginBottom : 6 , backgroundColor : '#00bcd4' }, label : { flexGrow : 1 , fontSize : 20 , fontWeight : `600` , textAlign : `left` , marginVertical : 8 , paddingVertical : 3 , color : `#f5fcff` , backgroundColor : `transparent` }, button : { justifyContent : 'center' , alignItems : 'center' , width : 130 , height : 40 , marginTop : 40 , borderRadius : 2 , backgroundColor : `#ff5722` } }); const Demo = () => { const searchHeaderRef = React.useRef( null ); return ( <View style = { styles.container }> <StatusBar barStyle = 'light-content' /> <View style = { styles.status }/> <View style = { styles.header }> <Text style = { styles.label }> Demo </Text> <Button title = 'Search' color = '#f5fcff' onPress = {() => searchHeaderRef.current.show()} /> </View> <SearchHeader ref = { searchHeaderRef } placeholder = 'Search...' placeholderColor = 'gray' pinnedSuggestions = {[ `react-native-search-header`, `react-native`, `javascript` ]} onClear = {() => { console.log(`Clearing input!`); }} onGetAutocompletions = {async (text) => { if (text) { const response = await fetch(`http://suggestqueries.google.com/complete/search?client=firefox&q=${text}`, { method: `get` }); const data = await response.json(); return data[1]; } else { return []; } }} /> <View style = { styles.button }> <Button title = 'Open Search' color = '#f5fcff' onPress = {() => searchHeaderRef.current.show()} /> </View> <View style = { styles.button }> <Button title = 'Clear' color = '#f5fcff' onPress = {() => { searchHeaderRef.current.clear(); }} /> </View> </View> ); } AppRegistry.registerComponent('Demo', () => Demo);

Public Methods Access via Reference

These are methods that are accessible via "ref":

Methods description isHidden Call to check if the SearchHeader is visible. show Call to show the SearchHeader. hide Call to hide the SearchHeader. clear Call to clear the SearchHeader text input. clearSuggestion Call to clear search suggestion list.

Props

Below are the props you can pass to the React Component to customize the SearchHeader.

Prop Type Default description headerHeight string #5d5d5d Custom header bar height headerBgColor string #5d5d5d Custom header background color inputColor string #5d5d5d Search text input color inputBgColor string transparent Search text input background color placeholderColor string #bdbdbd Text input placeholder color suggestionEntryColor string #bdbdbd Search suggestion text color iconColor string #5d5d5d SearchHeader component icon button color topOffset number 24 The offset above the SearchHeader component. Default to 24 (ios) or 0 (android) dropShadowed boolean true Enable drop shadow styling visibleInitially boolean false Set to false to hide and to true to show the SearchHeader component autoFocus boolean true Enable text input auto focus when open autoCorrect boolean true Enable text input autocorrect persistent boolean false Enable persistent search enableSuggestion boolean true When enabled, search suggestion list will be display accordingly suggestionHistoryEntryRollOverCount number 16 The max number of search suggestion history items pinnedSuggestions array [] An array of pinned search suggestions placeholder string Search... A string placeholder when there is no text in text input entryAnimation string from-left-side Set the direction of SearchHeader entry animation. Possible values are from-left-side , from-right-side iconImageComponents: function Internal An array of custom icon image components for the buttons onGetAutocompletions function None This function is called during search input change to get a string array of search autocompletions onClear function None This function is called when text input is cleared onSearch function None This function is called after return/done key is pressed. Return text input event onEnteringSearch function None This function is called after text is entered/changed in text input. Return text input event onFocus function None This function is called when text input in focused onBlur function None This function is called when text input in blurred onHide function None This function is called right after hide animation is completed onShow function None This function is called right after show animation is completed

Style Overrides

SearchHeader component default style can be override. Below are examples of how to override each default style element.

<SearchHeader style = {{ container : { ...myContainerStyle }, header : { ...mySearchHeaderStyle }, suggestion : { ...mySearchSuggestionStyle }, input : { ...mySearchInputTextStyle }, suggestionEntry : { ...mySearchSuggestionEntryTextStyle }, icon : { ...myIconStyle } }} />

Change Log

Release Version 0.3.5 (09/09/2019)

Notes: New Features: - Added support for new React Hooks. Breaking Changes: Improvements: - When enableSuggestion = true , suggestion view is visible when text input is focused and hidden when text input is blurred. - Removed componentDidUpdate for SearchHeaderWithReactClass. Bug fixes:

Release Version 0.3.4 (07/03/2019)

Notes : New Features : Breaking Changes : Improvements : Bug fixes : - Fixed a bug where hidden suggestion view is blocking other components from receiving touch events.

Release Version 0.3.3 (07/02/2019)

Notes: New Features: - Added pin search entry suggestions - Updated dependencies to latest Breaking Changes: Improvements: - Changed suggestion visibility. It is now visible when search input is focused and hidden when blurred - Code cleanups Bug fixes: - Fixed history suggestion entry rollover - Fixed misc suggestion view issues

Release Version 0.3.2 (03/11/2019)

Notes : New Features : Breaking Changes : Improvements : - Removed lodash dependency - Code cleanups - Fixed animations - Changed suggestion view style Bug fixes :

Release Version 0.3.1 (01/28/2019)

Notes : New Features : Breaking Changes : Improvements : Bug fixes : - Fixed style not overriding bug. #28 , #30

Release Version 0.3.0 (11/13/2018)

Notes: Updated compatibility to latest react native version 0.57 New Features: Breaking Changes: Improvements: - Improved icon image components implementation. Bug fixes: - Fixed minor bugs for input placeholder.

Release Version 0.2.9 (09/10/2018)

Notes : New Features : Breaking Changes : Improvements : - Updated lifecycle methods called to match latest react recommendations. Bug fixes : - Fixed TextInput lag issue.

Release Version 0.2.8 (08/30/2018)

Notes: Updated compatibility to latest react native version 0.56 New Features: Breaking Changes: Improvements: Bug fixes: - Fixed suggestion text display to have tail ellipsize if there are too many words in one line. - Fixed text input clearing issue.

Release Version 0.2.7 (04/09/2018)

Notes: Updated compatibility to latest react native version 0.55 .4 New Features: - Added onClear callback when text input is cleared Breaking Changes: Improvements: Bug fixes: - Add note to get clear method to work with react native 55.4 . - Fixed no spacing for text entry in search suggestion box view.

Release Version 0.2.6 (03/19/2018)

Notes: Updated compatibility to latest react native version 0.54 .2 New Features: Breaking Changes: Improvements: Bug fixes: - Fixed bug where clearing text input or if text input is empty will not close the suggestion view - Fixed documentation in README onHidden -> onHide onVisible -> onShow

Release Version 0.2.5 (02/05/2018)

Notes: Updated compatibility to latest react native version 0.53 .0 New Features: Added onClearSuggesstion callback prop to clear suggestion history Breaking Changes: Improvements: Bug fixes: - Fixed topOffset spelling error. - Fixed key index warning in FlatList.

Release Version 0.2.4 (12/27/2017)

Notes : New Features : Added headerHeight prop Added headerBgColor prop Breaking Changes : Improvements : Bug fixes :

Release Version 0.2.3 (11/26/2017)

Notes : New Features : Breaking Changes : Improvements : Bug fixes : - Drop custom deepMerge in favor of lodash.merge

Release Version 0.2.2 (11/25/2017)

Notes: - Updated to latest React Native version 0.50 .4 - Removed Hyperflow dependency as it is not needed. New Features: Breaking Changes: Improvements: Bug fixes: - Resolving babel transform error. Hopefully...

Release Version 0.2.1 (10/17/2017)

Notes : - Updated to latest React Native version New Features : - Added persistent search bar - iconImageComponents prop for easy custom button styling Breaking Changes : - No longer needed to do this const SearchHeaderView = SearchHeaderComponent () Just import and use as any react native component. - Renaming properties: searchInputTextColor -> inputColor placeholderTextColor -> placeholderColor searchSuggestionTextColor -> suggestionEntryColor statusHeightOffet -> topOffset searchSuggestionHistoryItemRollOverCount ->suggestionHistoryEntryRollOverCount dropShadow -> dropShadowed enableSearchSuggestion -> enableSuggestion onGetSearchAutocompletions -> onGetAutocompletions onSearchChange -> onEnteringSearch onHidden -> onHid onVisible -> onShow Improvements : Bug fixes:

Release Version 0.2.0 (09/08/2017)

Notes : - Updated to latest React Native - updated to latest Hyperflow New Features : Breaking Changes : Improvements : - Added autoFocus prop Bug fixes : - Fixed FlatList missing list item "key" warning

Release Version 0.1.9 (05/27/2017)

Notes : - Updated to latest React Native New Features : Breaking Changes : Improvements : - Used FlatList instead of ScrollView to render search suggestion list Bug fixes : - Fixed clearSearchSuggestion bug

Release Version 0.1.8 (05/17/2017)

Notes : New Features : Breaking Changes : - Renamed property searchSuggestionItemRollOverCount to searchSuggestionHistoryItemRollOverCount - Renamed property onGetSearchSuggestions to onGetSearchAutocompletions Improvements : - Improved onGetSearchAutocompletions implementation - Added onGetSearchAutocompletions to example Bug fixes :

Release Version 0.1.7 (05/10/2017)

Notes : - Updated package dependencies. New Features : Breaking Changes : Improvements : Bug fixes :

Release Version 0.1.6 (02/16/2017)

Notes : New Features : - Added isHidden and clear methods, accessible via "ref" Breaking Changes : Improvements : Bug fixes : - Fixed issues with onHidden and onVisible not firing.

Release Version 0.1.5 (01/27/2017)

Notes : New Features : Breaking Changes : Improvements : - Improved search suggestion implementation. Matching it closer to other material design search implementations. Bug fixes :

Release Version 0.1.4 (01/26/2017)

Notes : - Update to latest hyperflow version. New Features : - New prop "entryAnimation" for setting SearchHeader entry animation direction. Breaking Changes : Improvements : - Added public methods access via "ref" Bug fixes : - Fixed react "refs" warning message.

Release Version 0.1.3 (01/25/2017)

Notes : - Update to latest hyperflow version. New Features : Breaking Changes : - Props renaming: searchTextColor -> searchInputTextColor searchSuggestionItemTextColor -> searchSuggestionTextColor searchVisibleInitially -> visibleInitially onSearchBlur -> onBlur onSearchFocus -> onFocus onMinimized -> onHidden onMaximized -> onVisible Improvements : - Added public methods access via "ref" Bug fixes: - Fixed issue with search container covering underlining components when hidden.

Release Version 0.1.2 (01/23/2017)

Notes : - Update to latest hyperflow version. New Features : Breaking Changes : - Props renaming: statusBarHeightOffet -> statusHeightOffet textInputPlaceholderColor -> placeholderTextColor minimized -> searchVisibleInitially onBlur -> onSearchBlur onFocus -> onSearchFocus onMinimized -> onSearchHidden onMaximized -> onSearchVisible Improvements : - Added public methods access via "ref" Bug fixes:

Release Version 0.1.1 (01/23/2017)

Notes : - Update to latest hyperflow version. New Features : Breaking Changes : Improvements : Bug fixes :

Release Version 0.1.0 (01/22/2017)

Notes : - Initial commit with features Search header component based on material design. Search suggestions and history with autocomplete. patterns New Features : Breaking Changes : Improvements : Bug fixes :

License

MIT licensed.