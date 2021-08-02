React Native search component with filter function.
Using
npm:
$ npm install react-native-search-filter --save
Using
yarn:
$ yarn add react-native-search-filter
Complete example available here.
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { StyleSheet, Text, View, ScrollView, TouchableOpacity } from 'react-native';
import SearchInput, { createFilter } from 'react-native-search-filter';
import emails from './emails';
const KEYS_TO_FILTERS = ['user.name', 'subject'];
export default class App extends Component<{}> {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
searchTerm: ''
}
}
searchUpdated(term) {
this.setState({ searchTerm: term })
}
render() {
const filteredEmails = emails.filter(createFilter(this.state.searchTerm, KEYS_TO_FILTERS))
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<SearchInput
onChangeText={(term) => { this.searchUpdated(term) }}
style={styles.searchInput}
placeholder="Type a message to search"
/>
<ScrollView>
{filteredEmails.map(email => {
return (
<TouchableOpacity onPress={()=>alert(email.user.name)} key={email.id} style={styles.emailItem}>
<View>
<Text>{email.user.name}</Text>
<Text style={styles.emailSubject}>{email.subject}</Text>
</View>
</TouchableOpacity>
)
})}
</ScrollView>
</View>
);
}
}
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
container: {
flex: 1,
backgroundColor: '#fff',
justifyContent: 'flex-start'
},
emailItem:{
borderBottomWidth: 0.5,
borderColor: 'rgba(0,0,0,0.3)',
padding: 10
},
emailSubject: {
color: 'rgba(0,0,0,0.5)'
},
searchInput:{
padding: 10,
borderColor: '#CCC',
borderWidth: 1
}
});
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
caseSensitive
boolean
false
|Define if the search should be case sensitive.
clearIcon
Node
null
|Optional clear icon.
clearIconViewStyles
Style
{position:absolute',top: 18,right: 22}
|Optional styles for the clear icon view.
filterKeys
string or
[string]
|Will be use by the filter method if no argument is passed there.
fuzzy
boolean
false
|Define if the search should be fuzzy.
inputViewStyles
Style
|Optional styles for the input container.
onChangeText
Function
|Required
|Function called when the search term is changed (will be passed as an argument).
sortResults
boolean
false
|Define if search results should be sorted by relevance (only works with fuzzy search).
throttle
number
200
|Reduce call frequency to the onChange function (in ms).
onSubmitEditing
function
() => {}
|Defines a function for the keyboard search button onPress.
inputFocus
boolean
false
|Defines whether the field receives focus.
returnKeyType
string
done
|Determines how the return key should look. The following values work across platforms:
done,
go,
next,
search,
send
filter([keys])
Return a function which can be used to filter an array. keys can be
string,
[string] or
null.
If an array keys is an array, the function will return true if at least one of the keys of the item matches the search term.
filter(searchTerm, [keys], [{caseSensitive, fuzzy, sortResults}])
Return a function which can be used to filter an array. searchTerm can be a regex or a String. keys can be
string,
[string] or
null.
If an array keys is an array, the function will return true if at least one of the keys of the item matches the search term.
clearIcon if search input is empty.
Provided you have a custom icon package, a short toggle method for the property will do:
clearIcon={this.state.searchTerm!==''&&<Icon name="x"/>}.
Add
babel-plugin-add-module-exports as a dev dependency. Fuse.js #154.
npm i babel-plugin-add-module-exports babel-preset-es2015 babel-preset-stage-2 --save-dev
enkidevs - Simple react.js component for a search input, providing a filter function .