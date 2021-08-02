openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rns

react-native-search-filter

by Mark Joseph Solidarios
0.1.5 (see all)

Modified version of react-search-input (https://github.com/enkidevs/react-search-input) to work with react-native.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.5K

GitHub Stars

110

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Native Search Filter

React Native search component with filter function.

Getting Started

Installation

Using npm:

$ npm install react-native-search-filter --save

Using yarn:

$ yarn add react-native-search-filter

Example Usage

Complete example available here.

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { StyleSheet, Text, View, ScrollView, TouchableOpacity } from 'react-native';
import SearchInput, { createFilter } from 'react-native-search-filter';
import emails from './emails';
const KEYS_TO_FILTERS = ['user.name', 'subject'];

export default class App extends Component<{}> {
 constructor(props) {
    super(props);
    this.state = {
      searchTerm: ''
    }
  }
  searchUpdated(term) {
    this.setState({ searchTerm: term })
  }
  render() {
    const filteredEmails = emails.filter(createFilter(this.state.searchTerm, KEYS_TO_FILTERS))
    return (
      <View style={styles.container}>
        <SearchInput 
          onChangeText={(term) => { this.searchUpdated(term) }} 
          style={styles.searchInput}
          placeholder="Type a message to search"
          />
        <ScrollView>
          {filteredEmails.map(email => {
            return (
              <TouchableOpacity onPress={()=>alert(email.user.name)} key={email.id} style={styles.emailItem}>
                <View>
                  <Text>{email.user.name}</Text>
                  <Text style={styles.emailSubject}>{email.subject}</Text>
                </View>
              </TouchableOpacity>
            )
          })}
        </ScrollView>
      </View>
    );
  }
}

const styles = StyleSheet.create({
  container: {
    flex: 1,
    backgroundColor: '#fff',
    justifyContent: 'flex-start'
  },
  emailItem:{
    borderBottomWidth: 0.5,
    borderColor: 'rgba(0,0,0,0.3)',
    padding: 10
  },
  emailSubject: {
    color: 'rgba(0,0,0,0.5)'
  },
  searchInput:{
    padding: 10,
    borderColor: '#CCC',
    borderWidth: 1
  }
});

API and Configuration

PropertyTypeDefaultDescription
caseSensitivebooleanfalseDefine if the search should be case sensitive.
clearIconNodenullOptional clear icon.
clearIconViewStylesStyle{position:absolute',top: 18,right: 22}Optional styles for the clear icon view.
filterKeysstring or [string]Will be use by the filter method if no argument is passed there.
fuzzybooleanfalseDefine if the search should be fuzzy.
inputViewStylesStyleOptional styles for the input container.
onChangeTextFunctionRequiredFunction called when the search term is changed (will be passed as an argument).
sortResultsbooleanfalseDefine if search results should be sorted by relevance (only works with fuzzy search).
throttlenumber200Reduce call frequency to the onChange function (in ms).
onSubmitEditingfunction() => {}Defines a function for the keyboard search button onPress.
inputFocusbooleanfalseDefines whether the field receives focus.
returnKeyTypestringdoneDetermines how the return key should look. The following values work across platforms: done, go, next, search, send

Methods

filter([keys])

Return a function which can be used to filter an array. keys can be string, [string] or null.

If an array keys is an array, the function will return true if at least one of the keys of the item matches the search term.

Static Methods

filter(searchTerm, [keys], [{caseSensitive, fuzzy, sortResults}])

Return a function which can be used to filter an array. searchTerm can be a regex or a String. keys can be string, [string] or null.

If an array keys is an array, the function will return true if at least one of the keys of the item matches the search term.

Known Issues

Hide clearIcon if search input is empty.

Provided you have a custom icon package, a short toggle method for the property will do: clearIcon={this.state.searchTerm!==''&&<Icon name="x"/>}.

Fuse.js: Unknown plugin "babel-plugin-add-module-exports"

Add babel-plugin-add-module-exports as a dev dependency. Fuse.js #154.

npm i babel-plugin-add-module-exports babel-preset-es2015 babel-preset-stage-2 --save-dev

Acknowledgement

enkidevs - Simple react.js component for a search input, providing a filter function .

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial