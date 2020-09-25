A video/audio scrubber for react native.
npm install react-native-scrubber
or
yarn add react-native-scrubber
import Scrubber from 'react-native-scrubber'
If you are using Expo, you are done.
If you don't use Expo, install and link react-native-gesture-handler.
|Name
|Type
|Description
value
|Number
|The current value of the video/audio.
bufferedValue
|Number
|The current buffered value of the video/audio.
totalDuration
|Number
|The total duration of the video/audio (Needed to calculated animations within the scrubber). Note If you supply a totalDuration of 0 the starting and ending number will display both as
--:-- since we require the totalDuration to display those numbers.
onSlidingStart
|Function
|Optional callback that is called when the user starts scrubbing.
onSlide
|Function
|Optional callback that is called while the user is scrubbing. The callback takes the current scrubbing position in seconds as its first argument.
onSlidingComplete
|Function
|Callback that is called when the user releases the slider, regardless if the value has changed. The callback takes the current scrubbing position in seconds as its first argument.
trackBackgroundColor
|String
|Hex color representing the color of the background (Unfilled) track
trackColor
|String
|Hex color representing the color of the foregroud (Filled) track.
bufferedTrackColor
|String
|Hex color representing the color of the buffered track which sits inbetween the background track and the progress track.
scrubbedColor
|String
|Hex color represending the color of the foregroud (Filled) track and the dot when the scrubber is active. Also changes the color of the starting number.
displayedValueStyle
|Object
|This stlye is applied to both the displayed values
displayValues
|Boolean
|Defaults to
true, if set false will hide the numbers under the scrub bar.
import React, { Component } from 'react'
import { View, Text } from 'react-native'
import Scrubber from 'react-native-scrubber'
class Example extends Component {
state = {
scrubberValue: 0,
}
componentDidMount() {
this.valueChangeInterval = setInterval(() => {
this.setState({
scrubberValue: this.state.scrubberValue + 1,
})
}, 200);
}
componentWillUnmount() {
clearInterval(this.valueChangeInterval);
}
valueChange = value => {
this.setState({ scrubberValue: value })
}
render() {
return (
<View>
<Scrubber
value={this.state.scrubberValue}
onSlidingComplete={this.valueChange}
totalDuration={7000}
trackColor='#666'
scrubbedColor='#8d309b'
/>
</View>
);
}
}
export default Example
A Scrubber is a component used for audio or video to choose where in the media the user wants to navigate to.
I tried implementing a slider in my app at first and the problem with a slider is new values will be constantly coming in due to the audio or video playing, and a slider will jerk around while the user is scrubbing. Also a user can't fine tune the exact value on large values. Also also the React Native Slider has a limiting styling and no nice animations.