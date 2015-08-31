ScrollableMixin

ScrollableMixin lets your scrollable React Native components conform to a standard interface, making it easier to compose components. This lets you compose different types of ScrollView-like components while preserving the ScrollView API, including methods like scrollTo .

See react-native-scrollable-decorator for the decorator version of this mixin.

Installation

npm install react- native -scrollable-mixin

Usage

Add ScrollableMixin to your scrollable React components and implement getScrollResponder() , which must return the underlying scrollable component's scroll responder.

With JavaScript classes

Use Object.assign to copy ScrollableMixin's functions to your class's prototype as instance methods:

class InfiniteScrollView extends React . Component { static propTypes = { ...ScrollView.propTypes, renderScrollComponent : PropTypes.func.isRequired }; getScrollResponder() { return this ._scrollView.getScrollResponder(); } setNativeProps(props) { this ._scrollView.setNativeProps(props); } render() { let { renderScrollComponent, ...props } = this .props; return React.cloneElement(renderScrollComponent(props), { ref : component => { this ._scrollView = component; }, }); } } Object .assign(InfiniteScrollView.prototype, ScrollableMixin);

With React.createClass

let ScrollableMixin = require ( 'react-native-scrollable-mixin' ); let InfiniteScrollView = React.createClass({ mixins : [ScrollableMixin], propTypes : { ...ScrollView.propTypes, renderScrollComponent : PropTypes.func.isRequired, }, getScrollResponder() { return this ._scrollView.getScrollResponder(); }, setNativeProps(props) { this ._scrollView.setNativeProps(props); }, render() { var { renderScrollComponent, ...props } = this .props; return React.cloneElement(renderScrollComponent(props), { ref : component => { this ._scrollView = component; }, }); }, });

Features

By mixing in ScrollableMixin, your custom component gets the ScrollView API. For example: