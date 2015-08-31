ScrollableMixin lets your scrollable React Native components conform to a standard interface, making it easier to compose components. This lets you compose different types of ScrollView-like components while preserving the
ScrollView API, including methods like
scrollTo.
See react-native-scrollable-decorator for the decorator version of this mixin.
npm install react-native-scrollable-mixin
Add ScrollableMixin to your scrollable React components and implement
getScrollResponder(), which must return the underlying scrollable component's scroll responder.
Use
Object.assign to copy ScrollableMixin's functions to your class's prototype as instance methods:
class InfiniteScrollView extends React.Component {
static propTypes = {
...ScrollView.propTypes,
renderScrollComponent: PropTypes.func.isRequired
};
/**
* IMPORTANT: You must return the scroll responder of the underlying
* scrollable component from getScrollResponder() when using ScrollableMixin.
*/
getScrollResponder() {
return this._scrollView.getScrollResponder();
}
setNativeProps(props) {
this._scrollView.setNativeProps(props);
}
render() {
let { renderScrollComponent, ...props } = this.props;
return React.cloneElement(renderScrollComponent(props), {
ref: component => { this._scrollView = component; },
});
}
}
// Mix in ScrollableMixin's methods as instance methods
Object.assign(InfiniteScrollView.prototype, ScrollableMixin);
React.createClass
let ScrollableMixin = require('react-native-scrollable-mixin');
let InfiniteScrollView = React.createClass({
mixins: [ScrollableMixin],
propTypes: {
...ScrollView.propTypes,
renderScrollComponent: PropTypes.func.isRequired,
},
/**
* IMPORTANT: You must return the scroll responder of the underlying
* scrollable component from getScrollResponder() when using ScrollableMixin.
*/
getScrollResponder() {
return this._scrollView.getScrollResponder();
},
setNativeProps(props) {
this._scrollView.setNativeProps(props);
},
render() {
var {
renderScrollComponent,
...props
} = this.props;
return React.cloneElement(renderScrollComponent(props), {
ref: component => { this._scrollView = component; },
});
},
});
By mixing in ScrollableMixin, your custom component gets the
ScrollView API. For example:
class App extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<ListView
ref={component => this._scrollView = component}
renderScrollView={props => <InfiniteScrollView {...props} />}
dataSource={...}
renderRow={...}
/>
);
}
_scrollToTop() {
// By having all scrollable components conform to ScrollableMixin's
// standard, calling `scrollTo` on your top-level scrollable component will
// successfully scroll the underlying scroll view.
this._scrollView.scrollTo(0, 0);
}
}