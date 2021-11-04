Scroll a ReactNative View ref into the visible portion of a ScrollView .

Similar to DOMElement.scrollIntoView() for web, with some extras.

yarn add react-native-scroll- into - view // or npm install react-native-scroll- into - view

There is no native code: this library is compatible with Expo managed workflow.

ThisWeekInReact.com: the best newsletter to stay up-to-date with the React ecosystem:

Why ?

On long scrollable forms, can ensure errors become visible to the user on submit:

Building some kind of "sections index":

But really you are free to build whatever you want with it

Declarative component API

Imperative hook API

Configurable at many levels

Different alignment modes

Insets

Typescript definitions

Support for composition/refs/other ScrollView wrappers ( Animated.ScrollView , react-native-keyboard-aware-scroll-view , glamorous-native ...)

Note we don't plan to support anything else than ScrollView. Virtualized lists generally offer methods to scroll to a given index.

Minimal hooks example

import { View, Text, ScrollView } from 'react-native' ; import { wrapScrollView, useScrollIntoView, } from 'react-native-scroll-into-view' ; const CustomScrollView = wrapScrollView(ScrollView); function MyScreen ( ) { return ( < CustomScrollView > < MyScreenContent /> </ CustomScrollView > ); } function MyScreenContent ( ) { const scrollIntoView = useScrollIntoView(); const viewRef = useRef(); return ( <> < Button onPress = {() => scrollIntoView(viewRef.current)}> Scroll a view ref into view </ Button > // in android if the scroll is not working then add renderToHardwareTextureAndroid this to view < View style = {{ height: 100000 }}> < Text > Some long ScrollView content </ Text > </ View > < View ref = {viewRef} > < Text > Will be scrolled into view on button press </ Text > </ View > </> ); }

API

import { ScrollIntoView, wrapScrollView, wrapScrollViewConfigured, useScrollIntoView, } from 'react-native-scroll-into-view' ; const options = { align : 'auto' , animated : true , immediate : false , insets : { top : 0 , bottom : 0 , }, computeScrollY : ( scrollViewLayout, viewLayout, scrollY, insets, align ) => {}, measureElement : viewRef => {}, }; const CustomScrollView = wrapScrollView(ScrollView); function MyScreen ( ) { return ( < CustomScrollView // Can provide default options ( overrideable ) scrollIntoViewOptions = {scrollIntoViewOptions} > < ScreenContent /> </ CustomScrollView > ); } function ScreenContent ( ) { const scrollIntoView = useScrollIntoView(); const viewRef = useRef(); return ( <> <Button onPress={() => { scrollIntoView(viewRef.current, options); }} > Scroll a view ref into view </Button> <View style={{ height: 100000 }}> <Text>Some long ScrollView content</Text> </View> <View ref={viewRef}> <Text>Will be scrolled into view on button press</Text> </View> </> ); } // Or implement ScreenContent (inner of the ScrollView) with class + declarative ScrollIntoView component class ScreenContent extends React.Component { render() { return ( <> <ScrollIntoView> <Text>This will scroll into view on mount</Text> </ScrollIntoView> <ScrollIntoView align="center"> <Text>This will scroll into view on mount and will be centered</Text> </ScrollIntoView> <ScrollIntoView animated={false}> <Text>This will scroll into view on mount without any animation</Text> </ScrollIntoView> <ScrollIntoView immediate={true}> <Text> This will not throttle scrollIntoView calls, as by default it does not make much sense to scroll into view multiple elements at the same time... </Text> </ScrollIntoView> <ScrollIntoView enabled={false}> <Text>This will scroll into view whenever enabled becomes true</Text> </ScrollIntoView> <ScrollIntoView scrollIntoViewKey="some string"> <Text> This will scroll into view whenever scrollIntoViewKey changes </Text> </ScrollIntoView> <ScrollIntoView onMount={false} onUpdate={true} scrollIntoViewKey="some string" > <Text> This will scroll into on update (if it becomes enabled, or key changes) </Text> </ScrollIntoView> <ScrollIntoView scrollIntoViewOptions={options}> <Text> This will scroll into view on mount with custom option props </Text> </ScrollIntoView> <View> <ScrollIntoView enabled={false} ref={ref => (this.scrollIntoViewRef = ref)} > <Text>This will scroll into view when the button is pressed</Text> </ScrollIntoView> <Button title="Make above text scroll into view with custom options" onPress={() => this.scrollIntoViewRef.scrollIntoView(scrollIntoViewOptions) } /> </View> </> ); } }

You can also configure the HOC:

const CustomScrollView = wrapScrollViewConfigured({ options : scrollIntoViewOptions, refPropName : 'ref' , getScrollViewNode : ref => ref, scrollEventThrottle : 16 , })(ScrollView);

All these hoc configurations can also be provided to the CustomScrollView as props.

You can run the example folder as an Expo app with yarn start

It is also published on Expo

Recipes

Using in forms:

The integration with form libraries like Formik and Redux-form is very simple (see Formik example)

By default, the first error field of the form will reveal itself

enabled={!!error} means we'll only scroll into view fields that have an error

means we'll only scroll into view fields that have an error scrollIntoViewKey={submitCount} means we'll scroll into view fields which still have errors on every Formik submit attempt ( submitCount is provided by Formik)

Using with react-native-keyboard-aware-scroll-view

KeyboardAwareScrollView does not forward refs by default so we need to obtain ref by using the innerRef prop:

const ScrollIntoViewScrollView = wrapScrollViewConfigured({ refPropName: 'innerRef' , })(KeyboardAwareScrollView);

Tests

Universal/Web support

Support horizontal ScrollView?

Contribute

If your changes are impactful, please open an issue first.

License

MIT

Some code is inspired from contribution of @sebasgarcep of an initial scrollIntoView support for react-native-keyboard-aware-scroll-view

Hire a freelance expert

Looking for a React/ReactNative freelance expert with more than 5 years production experience? Contact me from my website or with Twitter.