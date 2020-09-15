Cross platform scrollable bottom sheet with virtualisation support and fully native animations, that integrates with all core scrollable components from React Native: FlatList, ScrollView and SectionList. Also, it's 100% compatible with Expo.
FlatList and
SectionList components are 1st class citizens, as well as
ScrollView
npm i react-native-scroll-bottom-sheet
yarn add react-native-scroll-bottom-sheet
If you don't use Expo, you also need to install react-native-gesture-handler and react-native-reanimated libraries along with this one.
It's recommended you install a version of gesture handler equal or higher than
1.6.0, and for reanimated, equal or higher than
1.7.0. Otherwise you may run into unexpected errors. This library is also compatible with reanimated 2.x, starting with
react-native-reanimated: 2.0.0-alpha.4.
The below is an example using the core
FlatList from React Native as the scrollable component.
import React from 'react';
import { Dimensions, StyleSheet, Text, View } from 'react-native';
import ScrollBottomSheet from 'react-native-scroll-bottom-sheet';
const windowHeight = Dimensions.get('window').height;
function Example() {
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<ScrollBottomSheet<string> // If you are using TS, that'll infer the renderItem `item` type
componentType="FlatList"
snapPoints={[128, '50%', windowHeight - 200]}
initialSnapIndex={2}
renderHandle={() => (
<View style={styles.header}>
<View style={styles.panelHandle} />
</View>
)}
data={Array.from({ length: 200 }).map((_, i) => String(i))}
keyExtractor={i => i}
renderItem={({ item }) => (
<View style={styles.item}>
<Text>{`Item ${item}`}</Text>
</View>
)}
contentContainerStyle={styles.contentContainerStyle}
/>
</View>
);
}
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
container: {
flex: 1,
},
contentContainerStyle: {
padding: 16,
backgroundColor: '#F3F4F9',
},
header: {
alignItems: 'center',
backgroundColor: 'white',
paddingVertical: 20,
borderTopLeftRadius: 20,
borderTopRightRadius: 20
},
panelHandle: {
width: 40,
height: 2,
backgroundColor: 'rgba(0,0,0,0.3)',
borderRadius: 4
},
item: {
padding: 20,
justifyContent: 'center',
backgroundColor: 'white',
alignItems: 'center',
marginVertical: 10,
},
});
There are 2 types of props this component receives: explicit and inherited.
This is the list of exclusive props that are meant to be used to customise the bottom sheet behaviour.
|Name
|Required
|Type
|Description
componentType
|yes
string
|'FlatList', 'ScrollView', or 'SectionList'
snapPoints
|yes
Array<string \| number>
|Array of numbers and/or percentages that indicate the different resting positions of the bottom sheet (in dp or %), starting from the top. If a percentage is used, that would translate to the relative amount of the total window height. If you want that percentage to be calculated based on the parent available space instead, for example to account for safe areas or navigation bars, use it in combination with
topInset prop
initialSnapIndex
|yes
number
|Index that references the initial resting position of the drawer, starting from the top
renderHandle
|yes
() => React.ReactNode
|Render prop for the handle, should return a React Element
onSettle
|no
(index: number) => void
|Callback that is executed right after the bottom sheet settles in one of the snapping points. The new index is provided on the callback
animationType
|no
string
timing (default) or
spring
animationConfig
|no
TimingConfig or
SpringConfig
|Timing or Spring configuration for the animation. If
animationType is
timing, it uses by default a timing configuration with a duration of 250ms and easing fn
Easing.inOut(Easing.linear). If
animationType is
spring, it uses this default spring configuration. You can partially override any parameter from the animation config as per your needs
animatedPosition
|no
Animated.Value<number>
|Animated value that tracks the position of the drawer, being: 0 => closed, 1 => fully opened
topInset
|no
number
|This value is useful to provide an offset (in dp) when applying percentages for snapping points
innerRef
|no
RefObject
|Ref to the inner scrollable component (ScrollView, FlatList or SectionList), so that you can call its imperative methods. For instance, calling
scrollTo on a ScrollView. In order to so, you have to use
getNode as well, since it's wrapped into an animated component:
ref.current.getNode().scrollTo({y: 0, animated: true})
containerStyle
|no
StyleProp<ViewStyle>
|Style to be applied to the container (Handle and Content)
friction
|no
number
|Factor of resistance when the gesture is released. A value of 0 offers maximum * acceleration, whereas 1 acts as the opposite. Defaults to 0.95
enableOverScroll
|no
boolean
|Allow drawer to be dragged beyond lowest snap point
Depending on the value of
componentType chosen, the bottom sheet component will inherit its underlying props, being one of
FlatListProps, ScrollViewProps or SectionListProps, so that you can tailor the scrollable content behaviour as per your needs.
snapTo(index)
Imperative method to snap to a specific index, i.e.
bottomSheetRef.current.snapTo(0)
bottomSheetRef refers to the
ref passed to the
ScrollBottomSheet component.
You may add some touchable components inside the bottom sheet or several
FlatList widgets for horizontal mode. Unfortunately, not all interactable React Native components are compatible with this library. This is due to some limitations on
react-native-gesture-handler, which this library uses behind the scenes. For that, please follow this compatibility table:
|Import
|Touchable
|Flatlist
|react-native
|iOS
|🚫
|react-native-gesture-handler
|Android
|Android, iOS
As you can see on the table, for any touchable component (
TouchableOpacity,
TouchableHighlight, ...) you need to have different imports depending on the platform. The below is a snippet you may find useful to abstract that into a component.
import React from "react";
import { Platform, TouchableOpacity } from "react-native";
import { TouchableOpacity as RNGHTouchableOpacity } from "react-native-gesture-handler";
const BottomSheetTouchable = (props) => {
if (Platform.OS === "android") {
return (
<RNGHTouchableOpacity {...props} />
);
}
return <TouchableOpacity {...props} />
};
export default BottomSheetTouchable;
For this mode to work properly, you have to import
FlatList from react-native-gesture-handler instead of react-native.
import { FlatList } from 'react-native-gesture-handler';
...
At the moment, the component does not support updating snap points via state, something you may want to achieve when changing device orientation for instance. A temporary workaround is to leverage React keys to force a re-mount of the component. This is some illustrative code to give you an idea how you could handle an orientation change with keys:
import { useDimensions } from '@react-native-community/hooks'
const useOrientation = () => {
const { width, height } = useDimensions().window;
if (height > width) {
return 'portrait'
}
return 'landscape'
}
const OrientationAwareBS = () => {
const orientation = useOrientation();
const snapPoints = {
portrait: [...],
landscape: [...]
}
return (
<ScrollBottomSheet
key={orientation}
componentType="FlatList"
snapPoints={snapPoints[orientation]}
initialSnapIndex={2}
...
/>
);
}
There is an Expo example application that you can play with to get a good grasp on the different customisation options. In case of Android, you can directly open the project here. For iOS, head to the example folder and run the project locally:
$ npm install
$ npm start
The library has been written in Typescript, so you'll get type checking and autocompletion if you use it as well.
MIT