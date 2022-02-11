This project aims to expose native navigation container components to React Native. It is not designed to be used as a standalone library but rather as a dependency of a full-featured navigation library.
Installation on iOS should be completely handled with auto-linking, if you have ensured pods are installed after adding this module, no other actions should be necessary
On Android the View state is not persisted consistently across Activity restarts, which can lead to crashes in those cases. It is recommended to override the native Android method called on Activity restarts in your main Activity, to avoid these crashes.
For most people using an app built from the react-native template, that means editing
MainActivity.java, likely located in
android/app/src/main/java/<your package name>/MainActivity.java
You should add this code, which specifically discards any Activity state persisted during the Activity restart process, to avoid inconsistencies that lead to crashes.
import android.os.Bundle;
@Override
protected void onCreate(Bundle savedInstanceState) {
super.onCreate(null);
}
For people that must handle cases like this, there is a more detailed discussion of the difficulties in a series of related comments.
Since
v3.6.0
react-native-screens has been rewritten with Kotlin. Kotlin version used in this library defaults to
1.4.10.
If you need to use a different Kotlin version, set
kotlinVersion ext property in your project's
android/build.gradle and the library will use this version accordingly:
buildscript {
ext {
...
kotlinVersion = "1.4.10"
}
}
Disclaimer:
react-native-screens requires Kotlin
1.3.50 or higher.
Installation on Windows should be completely handled with auto-linking when using React Native Windows 0.63+. For earlier versions, you must manually link the native module.
Screens are already integrated with the React Native's most popular navigation library react-navigation and Expo.
|version
|react-native version
|3.0.0+
|0.62.0+
|2.0.0+
|0.60.0+
Screens support is built into react-navigation starting from version 2.14.0 for all the different navigator types (stack, tab, drawer, etc).
To configure react-navigation to use screens instead of plain RN Views for rendering screen views, simply add this library as a dependency to your project:
# bare React Native project
yarn add react-native-screens
# if you use Expo managed workflow
expo install react-native-screens
Just make sure that the version of react-navigation you are using is 2.14.0 or higher.
You are all set 🎉 – when screens are enabled in your application code react-navigation will automatically use them instead of relying on plain React Native Views.
react-freeze
You have to use React Native 0.64 or higher, react-navigation 5.x or 6.x and react-native-screens >= v3.9.0
Since
v3.9.0,
react-native-screens comes with experimental support for
react-freeze. It uses the React
Suspense mechanism to prevent parts of the React component tree from rendering, while keeping its state untouched.
To benefit from this feature, enable it in your entry file (e.g.
App.js) with this snippet:
import { enableFreeze } from 'react-native-screens';
enableFreeze(true);
Want to know more? Check out react-freeze README
Found a bug? File an issue here or directly in react-freeze repository.
react-native-screens
If, for whatever reason, you'd like to disable native screens support and use plain React Native Views add the following code in your entry file (e.g.
App.js):
import { enableScreens } from 'react-native-screens';
enableScreens(false);
You can also disable the usage of native screens per navigator with
detachInactiveScreens.
createNativeStackNavigator with React Navigation
To take advantage of the native stack navigator primitive for React Navigation that leverages
UINavigationController on iOS and
Fragment on Android, please refer:
React-native-navigation library already uses native containers for rendering navigation scenes so wrapping these scenes with
<ScreenContainer> or
<Screen> component does not provide any benefits. Yet if you would like to build a component that uses screens primitives under the hood (for example a view pager component) it is safe to use
<ScreenContainer> and
<Screen> components for that as these work out of the box when rendered on react-native-navigation scenes.
This library should work out of the box with all existing react-native libraries. If you experience problems with interoperability please report an issue.
If you are building a navigation library you may want to use
react-native-screens to have control over which parts of the React component tree are attached to the native view hierarchy.
To do that,
react-native-screens provides you with the components documented here.
Use
ScrollView with prop
contentInsetAdjustmentBehavior=“automatic” as a main container of the screen and set
headerTranslucent: true in screen options.
|Problem
|Solution
|SVG component becomes transparent when goBack
|related PRs
|Memory leak while moving from one screen to another in the same stack
|explanation
|LargeHeader stays small after pop/goBack/swipe gesture on iOS 14+
|potential fix
onScroll and
onMomentumScrollEnd of previous screen triggered in bottom tabs
|explanation
There are many ways to contribute to this project. See CONTRIBUTING guide for more information. Thank you for your interest in contributing!
React native screens library is licensed under The MIT License.
This project has been build and is maintained thanks to the support from Shopify, Expo.io and Software Mansion
I used this in a production react native app, it worked fine in dev mode but it caused crashes on almost all devices once I deployed it.