A react native component to capture pictures and record Video with Vine-like tap to record, animatable filters, slow motion, segments editing.
Based on this awesome library SCRecorder.
npm install react-native-screcorder@latest --save
Libraries ➜
Add Files to [your project's name]
node_modules ➜
react-native-screcorder and add
RNRecorder.xcodeproj
libRNRecorder.a to your project's
Build Phases ➜
Link Binary With Libraries
RNRecorder.xcodeproj in the project navigator and go the
Build Settings tab. Make sure 'All' is toggled on (instead of 'Basic'). Look for
Header Search Paths and make sure it contains both
$(SRCROOT)/../react-native/React and
$(SRCROOT)/../../React - mark both as
recursive.
Cmd+R)
Check index.ios.js in the Example folder.
config
Configure the recorder See below the full options available: The filters are applied on the saved video
{
autoSetVideoOrientation: false,
video: {
enabled: true,
bitrate: 2000000, // 2Mbit/s
timescale: 1, // Higher than 1 makes a slow motion, between 0 and 1 makes a timelapse effect
format: "MPEG4",
quality: "HighestQuality", // HighestQuality || MediumQuality || LowQuality
filters: [
{
"CIfilter": "CIColorControls",
"animations": [{
"name": "inputSaturation",
"startValue": 100,
"endValue": 0,
"startTime": 0,
"duration": 0.5
}]
},
{"file": "b_filter"},
{"CIfilter":"CIColorControls", "inputSaturation": 0},
{"CIfilter":"CIExposureAdjust", "inputEV": 0.7}
]
},
audio: {
enabled: true,
bitrate: 128000, // 128kbit/s
channelsCount: 1, // Mono output
format: "MPEG4AAC",
quality: "HighestQuality" // HighestQuality || MediumQuality || LowQuality
}
};
device
Values: "front" or "back" Specify wihich camera to use
flashMode
Values: "SCFlashModeOff", "SCFlashModeOn", "SCFlashModeAuto", "SCFlashModeLight" (Access constants as Recorder.constants.SCFlashModeOn, etc...) SCFlashModeLight is "TorchMode", all others are self explanatory
onNewSegment
Will call the specified method when a new segment has been recorded
You can access component methods by adding a
ref (ie.
ref="recorder") prop to your
<Recorder> element, then you can use
this.refs.recorder.record(), etc. inside your component.
capture(callback)
Capture a picture
record()
Start the recording of a new segment
pause()
Stop the recording of the segment
save(callback)
Generate a video with the recorded segments, if filters have been specified in the configuration they will be applied
removeLastSegment()
Remove the last segment
removeAllSegments()
Remove all the segments
removeSegmentAtIndex(index)
Remove segment at the specified index