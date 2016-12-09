openbase logo
rns

react-native-screcorder

by Max
0.1.4 (see all)

A <Recorder /> element for react-native

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6

GitHub Stars

231

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-screcorder

A react native component to capture pictures and record Video with Vine-like tap to record, animatable filters, slow motion, segments editing.
Based on this awesome library SCRecorder.

Getting started

  1. npm install react-native-screcorder@latest --save
  2. In XCode, in the project navigator, right click LibrariesAdd Files to [your project's name]
  3. Go to node_modulesreact-native-screcorder and add RNRecorder.xcodeproj
  4. In XCode, in the project navigator, select your project. Add libRNRecorder.a to your project's Build PhasesLink Binary With Libraries
  5. Click RNRecorder.xcodeproj in the project navigator and go the Build Settings tab. Make sure 'All' is toggled on (instead of 'Basic'). Look for Header Search Paths and make sure it contains both $(SRCROOT)/../react-native/React and $(SRCROOT)/../../React - mark both as recursive.
  6. Run your project (Cmd+R)

Example

Check index.ios.js in the Example folder.

Properties

config

Configure the recorder See below the full options available: The filters are applied on the saved video

{
  autoSetVideoOrientation: false,

  video: {
    enabled: true,
    bitrate: 2000000, // 2Mbit/s
    timescale: 1, // Higher than 1 makes a slow motion, between 0 and 1 makes a timelapse effect
    format: "MPEG4",
    quality: "HighestQuality", // HighestQuality || MediumQuality || LowQuality
    filters: [
      {
        "CIfilter": "CIColorControls",
        "animations": [{
          "name": "inputSaturation",
          "startValue": 100,
          "endValue": 0,
          "startTime": 0,
          "duration": 0.5
        }]
      },
      {"file": "b_filter"},
      {"CIfilter":"CIColorControls", "inputSaturation": 0},
      {"CIfilter":"CIExposureAdjust", "inputEV": 0.7}
    ]
  },
  audio: {
    enabled: true,
    bitrate: 128000, // 128kbit/s
    channelsCount: 1, // Mono output
    format: "MPEG4AAC",
    quality: "HighestQuality" // HighestQuality || MediumQuality || LowQuality
  }
};

device

Values: "front" or "back" Specify wihich camera to use

flashMode

Values: "SCFlashModeOff", "SCFlashModeOn", "SCFlashModeAuto", "SCFlashModeLight" (Access constants as Recorder.constants.SCFlashModeOn, etc...) SCFlashModeLight is "TorchMode", all others are self explanatory

onNewSegment

Will call the specified method when a new segment has been recorded

Component methods

You can access component methods by adding a ref (ie. ref="recorder") prop to your <Recorder> element, then you can use this.refs.recorder.record(), etc. inside your component.

capture(callback)

Capture a picture

record()

Start the recording of a new segment

pause()

Stop the recording of the segment

save(callback)

Generate a video with the recorded segments, if filters have been specified in the configuration they will be applied

removeLastSegment()

Remove the last segment

removeAllSegments()

Remove all the segments

removeSegmentAtIndex(index)

Remove segment at the specified index

