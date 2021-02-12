openbase logo
React Native Image component which scales width or height automatically to keep the original aspect ratio

Overview

Readme

React Native Scalable Image

React Native <Image/> component does not keep the image aspect ratio, which results in the image being stretched or cropped. react-native-scalable-image solves this problem by calculating the image size and resizing the image when rendering.

This library provides an <Image/> component which scales width or height automatically to keep the aspect ratio. It is useful when you don't know the aspect ratio in advance (e.g. user-uploaded content) but want to display the entire image and limit it only by width or height to fit the container component.

The following example creates an image which fits the full screen width and keeps the aspect ratio:

import React from 'react';
import { Dimensions } from 'react-native';
import Image from 'react-native-scalable-image';

const image = (
   <Image
       width={Dimensions.get('window').width} // height will be calculated automatically
       source={{uri: '<image uri>'}}
   />
);

Install

npm install react-native-scalable-image --save

Usage

Specify width or height which may be calculated dynamically like in the example above. All other props are the same as in regular React Native <Image/> component.

props

nametypedefaultdescription
heightnumbernoneMaximum image height
widthnumbernoneMaximum image width
backgroundbooleanfalseSet to true when used as a background
componentReact.ReactNodenoneCustom image component
onPressfunctionnoneonPress callback
onSizefunctionnoneIs called with { width, height } as the first arg once image size is calculated

Versions

The latest major version of react-native-scalable-image is implemented with hooks. If you are using a pre-hooks React version please use react-native-scalable-image version 0.5.1

React VersionScalable Image Version
< 16.80.5.1
>= 16.8> 1.0.0

