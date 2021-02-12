React Native
<Image/> component does not keep the image aspect ratio, which results in the image being stretched or cropped.
react-native-scalable-image solves this problem by calculating the image size and resizing the image when rendering.
This library provides an
<Image/> component which scales width or height automatically to keep the aspect ratio. It is useful when you don't know the aspect ratio in advance (e.g. user-uploaded content) but want to display the entire image and limit it only by width or height to fit the container component.
The following example creates an image which fits the full screen width and keeps the aspect ratio:
import React from 'react';
import { Dimensions } from 'react-native';
import Image from 'react-native-scalable-image';
const image = (
<Image
width={Dimensions.get('window').width} // height will be calculated automatically
source={{uri: '<image uri>'}}
/>
);
npm install react-native-scalable-image --save
Specify width or height which may be calculated dynamically like in the example above. All other props are the same as in regular React Native
<Image/> component.
|name
|type
|default
|description
height
|number
|none
|Maximum image height
width
|number
|none
|Maximum image width
background
|boolean
|false
|Set to true when used as a background
component
|React.ReactNode
|none
|Custom image component
onPress
|function
|none
|onPress callback
onSize
|function
|none
|Is called with
{ width, height } as the first arg once image size is calculated
The latest major version of
react-native-scalable-image is implemented with hooks. If you are using a pre-hooks React version please use
react-native-scalable-image version
0.5.1
|React Version
|Scalable Image Version
|< 16.8
|0.5.1
|>= 16.8
|> 1.0.0