A flexible way to handle safe area, also works on Android and Web!
npm install react-native-safe-area-context
You then need to link the native parts of the library for the platforms you are using.
Linking the package is not required anymore with Autolinking.
iOS Platform:
$ npx pod-install
The easiest way to link the library is using the CLI tool by running this command from the root of your project:
react-native link react-native-safe-area-context
If you can't or don't want to use the CLI tool, you can also manually link the library using the instructions below (click on the arrow to show them):
Either follow the instructions in the React Native documentation to manually link the framework or link using Cocoapods by adding this to your
Podfile:
pod 'react-native-safe-area-context', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-safe-area-context'
Make the following changes:
android/settings.gradle
include ':react-native-safe-area-context'
project(':react-native-safe-area-context').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-safe-area-context/android')
android/app/build.gradle
dependencies {
...
implementation project(':react-native-safe-area-context')
}
android/app/src/main/.../MainApplication.java
On top, where imports are:
import com.th3rdwave.safeareacontext.SafeAreaContextPackage;
Add the
SafeAreaContextPackage class to your list of exported packages.
@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
return Arrays.asList(
new MainReactPackage(),
...
new SafeAreaContextPackage()
);
}
Note Before 3.1.9 release of safe-area-context, Building for React Native 0.59 would not work due to missing header files. Use >= 3.1.9 to work around that.
This library has 2 important concepts, if you are familiar with React Context this is very similar.
The SafeAreaProvider component is a
View from where insets provided by Consumers are relative to. This means that if this view overlaps with any system elements (status bar, notches, etc.) these values will be provided to descendent consumers. Usually you will have one provider at the top of your app.
Consumers are components and hooks that allow using inset values provided by the nearest parent Provider. Values are always relative to a provider and not to these components.
SafeAreaView is the preferred way to consume insets. This is a regular
View with insets applied as extra padding or margin. It offers better performance by applying insets natively and avoids flickers that can happen with the other JS based consumers.
useSafeAreaInsets offers more flexibility, but can cause some layout flicker in certain cases. Use this if you need more control over how insets are applied.
You should add
SafeAreaProvider in your app root component. You may need to add it in other places like the root of modals and routes when using
react-native-screens.
Note that providers should not be inside a
View that is animated with
Animated or inside a
ScrollView since it can cause very frequent updates.
import { SafeAreaProvider } from 'react-native-safe-area-context';
function App() {
return <SafeAreaProvider>...</SafeAreaProvider>;
}
Accepts all View props. Has a default style of
{flex: 1}.
initialMetrics
Optional, defaults to
null.
Can be used to provide the initial value for frame and insets, this allows rendering immediatly. See optimization for more information on how to use this prop.
SafeAreaView is a regular
View component with the safe area insets applied as padding or margin.
Padding or margin styles are added to the insets, for example
style={{paddingTop: 10}} on a
SafeAreaView that has insets of 20 will result in a top padding of 30.
import { SafeAreaView } from 'react-native-safe-area-context';
function SomeComponent() {
return (
<SafeAreaView style={{ flex: 1, backgroundColor: 'red' }}>
<View style={{ flex: 1, backgroundColor: 'blue' }} />
</SafeAreaView>
);
}
Accepts all View props.
edges
Optional, array of
top,
right,
bottom, and
left. Defaults to all.
Sets the edges to apply the safe area insets to.
For example if you don't want insets to apply to the top edge because the view does not touch the top of the screen you can use:
<SafeAreaView edges={['right', 'bottom', 'left']} />
mode
Optional,
padding (default) or
margin.
Apply the safe area to either the padding or the margin.
This can be useful for example to create a safe area aware separator component:
<SafeAreaView mode="margin" style={{ height: 1, backgroundColor: '#eee' }} />
Returns the safe area insets of the nearest provider. This allows manipulating the inset values from JavaScript. Note that insets are not updated synchronously so it might cause a slight delay for example when rotating the screen.
Object with
{ top: number, right: number, bottom: number, left: number }.
import { useSafeAreaInsets } from 'react-native-safe-area-context';
function HookComponent() {
const insets = useSafeAreaInsets();
return <View style={{ paddingBottom: Math.max(insets.bottom, 16) }} />;
}
Returns the frame of the nearest provider. This can be used as an alternative to the
Dimensions module.
Object with
{ x: number, y: number, width: number, height: number }
SafeAreaInsetsContext
React Context with the value of the safe area insets.
Can be used with class components:
import { SafeAreaInsetsContext } from 'react-native-safe-area-context';
class ClassComponent extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<SafeAreaInsetsContext.Consumer>
{(insets) => <View style={{ paddingTop: insets.top }} />}
</SafeAreaInsetsContext.Consumer>
);
}
}
withSafeAreaInsets
Higher order component that provides safe area insets as the
insets prop.
SafeAreaFrameContext
React Context with the value of the safe area frame.
initialWindowMetrics
Insets and frame of the window on initial render. This can be used with the
initialMetrics from
SafeAreaProvider. See optimization for more information.
Object with:
{
frame: { x: number, y: number, width: number, height: number },
insets: { top: number, left: number, right: number, bottom: number },
}
NOTE: This value can be null or out of date as it is computed when the native module is created.
Use
useSafeAreaInsets instead.
Use
SafeAreaInsetsContext.Consumer instead.
Use
SafeAreaInsetsContext instead.
Use
initialWindowMetrics instead.
If you are doing server side rendering on the web you can use
initialMetrics to inject insets and frame value based on the device the user has, or simply pass zero values. Since insets measurement is async it will break rendering your page content otherwise.
If you can, use
SafeAreaView. It's implemented natively so when rotating the device, there is no delay from the asynchronous bridge.
To speed up the initial render, you can import
initialWindowMetrics from this package and set as the
initialMetrics prop on the provider as described in Web SSR. You cannot do this if your provider remounts, or you are using
react-native-navigation.
import {
SafeAreaProvider,
initialWindowMetrics,
} from 'react-native-safe-area-context';
function App() {
return (
<SafeAreaProvider initialMetrics={initialWindowMetrics}>
...
</SafeAreaProvider>
);
}
This library includes a built in mock for Jest. It will use the following metrics by default:
{
frame: {
width: 320,
height: 640,
x: 0,
y: 0,
},
insets: {
left: 0,
right: 0,
bottom: 0,
top: 0,
},
}
To use it, add the following code to the jest setup file:
import mockSafeAreaContext from 'react-native-safe-area-context/jest/mock';
jest.mock('react-native-safe-area-context', () => mockSafeAreaContext);
To have more control over the test values it is also possible to pass
initialMetrics to
SafeAreaProvider to provide mock data for frame and insets.
export function TestSafeAreaProvider({ children }) {
return (
<SafeAreaProvider
initialMetrics={{
frame: { x: 0, y: 0, width: 0, height: 0 },
insets: { top: 0, left: 0, right: 0, bottom: 0 },
}}
>
{children}
</SafeAreaProvider>
);
}
See the Contributing Guide
The SafeAreaView provided by React Native only supports iOS. In addition to that I faced a really annoying issue while using the inbuilt SafeAreaView inside ScrollView. I tried to figure out a fix for that issue but that was unsuccessful. Then I started searching for a better alternative and I found this package. Even though I don't like integration the library can do its job.
Very effective component to help you create screens/components that will have in consideration all the rules for the most recent iphones (status-bar height, knodge size in landscape and portrait). And the SafeAreaView that comes with this component is for me more useful than the one that already comes with react-native. Why? Simply because of the edges prop, where I can map which side should be able to adapt to the devices screen.