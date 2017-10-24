A React Native wrapper for AWS iOS/Android S3 SDK.
We currently implements
TransferUtility, it allow you to upload / download tasks in the background, very suitable for transferring large files, you can freely subscribe / unsubscribe, pause / resume / cancel the task.
See iOS/Android docs for more information.
$ npm install react-native-s3 --save
NOTE Only supported iOS ^8.0.
In XCode, in the project navigator:
Libraries ➜
Add Files to [your project's name], Add
node_modules/react-native-s3/ios/RNS3.xcodeproj.
libRNS3.a to your project's
Build Phases ➜
Link Binary With Libraries
$(SRCROOT)/../node_modules/react-native-s3/ios to
Header Search Paths, and mark it as
recursive.
$(SRCROOT)/../node_modules/react-native-s3/ios/Frameworks to your project's
Build Settings ➜
Framework Search Paths
node_modules/react-native-s3/ios/Frameworks/*.framework to your project's
General ➜
Embedded Binaries
AppDelegate.m of your project
#import "RNS3TransferUtility.h"
......
- (void)application:(UIApplication *)application handleEventsForBackgroundURLSession:(NSString *)identifier completionHandler:(void (^)())completionHandler {
[RNS3TransferUtility interceptApplication:application
handleEventsForBackgroundURLSession:identifier
completionHandler:completionHandler];
}
AppDelegate.m
#import "RNS3TransferUtility.h"
......
- (BOOL)application:(UIApplication *)application didFinishLaunchingWithOptions:(NSDictionary *)launchOptions
{
[[RNS3TransferUtility nativeCredentialsOptions] setObject:@"eu-west-1" forKey:@"region"];
[[RNS3TransferUtility nativeCredentialsOptions] setObject:[NSNumber numberWithInt:[RNS3TransferUtility credentialType:@"BASIC"]] forKey:@"type"];
[[RNS3TransferUtility nativeCredentialsOptions] setObject:@"your_access_key_here" forKey:@"access_key"];
[[RNS3TransferUtility nativeCredentialsOptions] setObject:@"your_secret_key_here" forKey:@"secret_key"];
......
}
android/settings.gradle of your project:
...
include ':react-native-s3'
project(':react-native-s3').projectDir = new File(settingsDir, '../node_modules/react-native-s3/android')
android/app/build.gradle of your project:
...
dependencies {
...
compile project(':react-native-s3')
}
MainApplication.java
......
import com.mybigday.rns3.*; // import
public class MainApplication extends Application implements ReactApplication {
private final ReactNativeHost mReactNativeHost = new ReactNativeHost(this) {
......
@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
new MainReactPackage(),
new RNS3Package(), // add package
);
}
};
......
}
You can use rnpm instead of above steps.
android/app/src/main/AndroidManifest.xml of your project:
<service
android:name="com.amazonaws.mobileconnectors.s3.transferutility.TransferService"
android:enabled="true" />
MainActivity.java:
import android.os.Bundle;
import com.mybigday.rns3.RNS3TransferUtility;
public class MainActivity extends ReactActivity {
@Override
public void onCreate(Bundle savedInstanceState) {
super.onCreate(savedInstanceState);
RNS3TransferUtility.nativeCredentialsOptions.put("region", "eu-west-1");
RNS3TransferUtility.nativeCredentialsOptions.put("type", RNS3TransferUtility.CredentialType.BASIC);
RNS3TransferUtility.nativeCredentialsOptions.put("access_key", "your_access_key_here");
RNS3TransferUtility.nativeCredentialsOptions.put("secret_key", "your_secret_key_here");
}
......
}
nativeCredentialsOptions type
BASIC
COGNITO
import { transferUtility } from 'react-native-s3';
See API.md for more information.