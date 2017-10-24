React Native AWS S3

A React Native wrapper for AWS iOS/Android S3 SDK.

We currently implements TransferUtility , it allow you to upload / download tasks in the background, very suitable for transferring large files, you can freely subscribe / unsubscribe, pause / resume / cancel the task.

See iOS/Android docs for more information.

Known issues

Currently reload js will lead TransferUtility not work. (#9)

Installation

$ npm install react-native-s3 --save

Setup

iOS

NOTE Only supported iOS ^8.0.

In XCode, in the project navigator:

Right click Libraries ➜ Add Files to [your project's name] , Add node_modules/react-native-s3/ios/RNS3.xcodeproj .

➜ , Add . Add libRNS3.a to your project's Build Phases ➜ Link Binary With Libraries

to your project's ➜ Add $(SRCROOT)/../node_modules/react-native-s3/ios to Header Search Paths , and mark it as recursive .

to , and mark it as . Add $(SRCROOT)/../node_modules/react-native-s3/ios/Frameworks to your project's Build Settings ➜ Framework Search Paths

to your project's ➜ Add node_modules/react-native-s3/ios/Frameworks/*.framework to your project's General ➜ Embedded Binaries

to your project's ➜ Edit AppDelegate.m of your project

#import "RNS3TransferUtility.h" ...... - (void)application:(UIApplication *)application handleEventsForBackgroundURLSession:(NSString *)identifier completionHandler:(void (^)())completionHandler { [RNS3TransferUtility interceptApplication:application handleEventsForBackgroundURLSession:identifier completionHandler:completionHandler]; }

[Optional] you can set the credentials in AppDelegate.m

#import "RNS3TransferUtility.h" ...... - (BOOL)application:(UIApplication *)application didFinishLaunchingWithOptions:(NSDictionary *)launchOptions { [[RNS3TransferUtility nativeCredentialsOptions] setObject:@"eu-west-1" forKey:@"region"]; [[RNS3TransferUtility nativeCredentialsOptions] setObject:[NSNumber numberWithInt:[RNS3TransferUtility credentialType:@"BASIC"]] forKey:@"type"]; [[RNS3TransferUtility nativeCredentialsOptions] setObject:@"your_access_key_here" forKey:@"access_key"]; [[RNS3TransferUtility nativeCredentialsOptions] setObject:@"your_secret_key_here" forKey:@"secret_key"]; ...... }

Android

Edit android/settings.gradle of your project:

... include ':react-native-s3' project ( ':react-native-s3' ).projectDir = new File (settingsDir, '../node_modules/react-native-s3/android' )

Edit android/app/build.gradle of your project:

... dependencies { ... compile project ( ':react-native-s3' ) }

Add package to MainApplication.java

...... import com.mybigday.rns3.*; public class MainApplication extends Application implements ReactApplication { private final ReactNativeHost mReactNativeHost = new ReactNativeHost( this ) { ...... protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages () { return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList( new MainReactPackage(), new RNS3Package(), ); } }; ...... }

You can use rnpm instead of above steps.

Edit android/app/src/main/AndroidManifest.xml of your project:

< service android:name = "com.amazonaws.mobileconnectors.s3.transferutility.TransferService" android:enabled = "true" />

[Optional] you can set the credentials in MainActivity.java :

import android.os.Bundle; import com.mybigday.rns3.RNS3TransferUtility; public class MainActivity extends ReactActivity { public void onCreate (Bundle savedInstanceState) { super .onCreate(savedInstanceState); RNS3TransferUtility.nativeCredentialsOptions.put( "region" , "eu-west-1" ); RNS3TransferUtility.nativeCredentialsOptions.put( "type" , RNS3TransferUtility.CredentialType.BASIC); RNS3TransferUtility.nativeCredentialsOptions.put( "access_key" , "your_access_key_here" ); RNS3TransferUtility.nativeCredentialsOptions.put( "secret_key" , "your_secret_key_here" ); } ...... }

The nativeCredentialsOptions type

BASIC

COGNITO

Usage

import { transferUtility } from 'react-native-s3' ;

See API.md for more information.

Alternatives

react-native-aws3 - if you don't need the native library provided background upload/download task features.

License

MIT