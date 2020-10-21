React Native compatible RSS parser

Parse RSS data into a simple object structure. Currently supports;

RSS 2.0 specification

Atom 1.0 specification

Itunes elements for both RSS 2.0 and Atom 1.0 feeds

Installation

npm install react-native-rss-parser --save

Usage example

import * as rssParser from 'react-native-rss-parser' ; return fetch( 'http://www.nasa.gov/rss/dyn/breaking_news.rss' ) .then( ( response ) => response.text()) .then( ( responseData ) => rssParser.parse(responseData)) .then( ( rss ) => { console .log(rss.title); console .log(rss.items.length); });

Parsed model

{ type : undefined , title : undefined , links : [{ url : undefined , rel : undefined }], description : undefined , language : undefined , copyright : undefined , authors : [{ name : undefined }], lastUpdated : undefined , lastPublished : undefined , categories : [{ name : undefined }], image : { url : undefined , title : undefined , description : undefined , width : undefined , height : undefined }, itunes : { author : [{ name : undefined }], block : undefined , categories : [{ name : undefined , subCategories :[{ name : undefined }] }], image : undefined , explicit : undefined , complete : undefined , newFeedUrl : undefined , owner : { name : undefined , email : undefined , }, subtitle : undefined , summary : undefined , }, items : [{ id : undefined , title : undefined , imageUrl : undefined , links : [{ url : undefined , rel : undefined }], description : undefined , content : undefined , categories : [{ name : undefined }], authors : [{ name : undefined }], published : undefined , enclosures : [{ url : undefined , length : undefined , mimeType : undefined }], itunes : { authors : [{ name : undefined , }], block : undefined , duration : undefined , explicit : undefined , image : undefined , isClosedCaptioned : undefined , order : undefined , subtitle : undefined , summary : undefined , } }] }

Model mappings

Top Level elements

Parsed Value RSS v2.0 Atom v1.0 title title title links link link description description subtitle language language copyright copyright rights authors managingEditor author published pubDate published updated lastBuildDate updated categories category category image image logo items item entry

Item / Entry Level elements

Parsed Value RSS v2.0 Atom v1.0 id guid id title title title imageUrl icon links link link description description summary content content:encoded content categories category / dc:subject category authors author / dc:creator contributor published pubDate / dc:date published enclosures enclosures link

CHANGELOG

Bug Fix: _this.getElementTextContentArray is not a function issue #16 (thanks to julianbragachi)

Updated xmldom to version 0.3.0

Change tests to use Jest to ensure refactoring did not break anything (using snapshot tests)

Updated entire codebase to use up-to-date JavaScript syntax (arrow functions, const & let instead of var)

Bug Fix: Atom v1 should return published date when no updated date available (thanks to Serra19)

Development setup

Clone this project from GitHub

npm install npm test

Bugs / feature requests

If you find any bugs or have a feature request, please create an issue in GitHub.

Contributing

Fork it (https://github.com/jameslawler/react-native-rss-parser) Create your feature branch ( git checkout -b feature/fooBar ) Commit your changes ( git commit -am 'Add some fooBar' ) Push to the branch ( git push origin feature/fooBar ) Create a new Pull Request

License