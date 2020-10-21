openbase logo
rnr

react-native-rss-parser

by James Lawler
1.5.1 (see all)

React Native compatible package to parse RSS feeds

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.2K

GitHub Stars

72

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

react-native-rss-parser

React Native compatible RSS parser

npm version Build Status

Parse RSS data into a simple object structure. Currently supports;

  • RSS 2.0 specification
  • Atom 1.0 specification
  • Itunes elements for both RSS 2.0 and Atom 1.0 feeds

Installation

npm install react-native-rss-parser --save

Usage example

import * as rssParser from 'react-native-rss-parser';

return fetch('http://www.nasa.gov/rss/dyn/breaking_news.rss')
  .then((response) => response.text())
  .then((responseData) => rssParser.parse(responseData))
  .then((rss) => {
    console.log(rss.title);
    console.log(rss.items.length);
  });

Parsed model

{
  type: undefined,            // either `rss-v2` or `atom-v1`
  title: undefined,           // title of the channel
  links: [{
    url: undefined,           // url of the channel
    rel: undefined            // type of url (eg. alternate)
  }],
  description: undefined,     // description of the channel
  language: undefined,        // language of the channel in `en-us`
  copyright: undefined,       // copyright information about the channel
  authors: [{
    name: undefined           // channel author names
  }],
  lastUpdated: undefined,     // last updated date for the channel
  lastPublished: undefined,   // last published date for the channel
  categories: [{
    name: undefined           // categories the channel belong too
  }],
  image: {
    url: undefined,           // channel image url
    title: undefined,         // channel image title
    description: undefined,   // channel image description
    width: undefined,         // channel image width (pixels)
    height: undefined         // channel image height (pixels)
  },
  itunes: {                   // itunes specific channel information
    author: [{
      name: undefined         // channel author names
    }],
    block: undefined,         // if `yes` then the entire podcast isn't shown in iTunes directory
    categories: [{
      name: undefined,        // channel category names
      subCategories:[{
        name: undefined       // sub category names
      }]
    }],
    image: undefined,         // channel image url
    explicit: undefined,      // `yes`/`no` to indicate if channel contains explicit content
    complete: undefined,      // `yes` indicates the feed won't publish any new items in the future
    newFeedUrl: undefined,    // a url pointing to the new feed location
    owner: {
      name: undefined,        // owner name of the channel
      email: undefined,       // owner email address of the channel
    },
    subtitle: undefined,      // sub title of the channel
    summary: undefined,       // summary of the channel
  },
  items: [{                   // list of items in the feed
    id: undefined,            // item id
    title: undefined,         // item title
    imageUrl: undefined,      // item image url
    links: [{
      url: undefined,         // item link url
      rel: undefined          // type of item link
    }],
    description: undefined,   // item description
    content: undefined,       // item HTML content
    categories: [{
      name: undefined         // categories the item belongs too
    }],
    authors: [{
      name: undefined         // item author names
    }],
    published: undefined,     // item published date
    enclosures: [{
      url: undefined,         // item media url
      length: undefined,      // item media length (bytes)
      mimeType: undefined     // item media mime type (eg audio/mpeg)
    }],
    itunes: {                 // itunes specific item information
      authors: [{
        name: undefined,      // item author names
      }],
      block: undefined,       // `yes` indicates the item won't be displayed in the iTunes directory
      duration: undefined,    // HH:MM:SS length of the item
      explicit: undefined,    // `yes`/`no` to indicate if item contains explicit content
      image: undefined,       // image url for the item
      isClosedCaptioned: undefined, // `yes` indicates if the item contains closed captioning
      order: undefined,       // item order number
      subtitle: undefined,    // item subtitle
      summary: undefined,     // item summary
    }
  }]
}

Model mappings

Top Level elements

Parsed ValueRSS v2.0Atom v1.0
titletitletitle
linkslinklink
descriptiondescriptionsubtitle
languagelanguage
copyrightcopyrightrights
authorsmanagingEditorauthor
publishedpubDatepublished
updatedlastBuildDateupdated
categoriescategorycategory
imageimagelogo
itemsitementry

Item / Entry Level elements

Parsed ValueRSS v2.0Atom v1.0
idguidid
titletitletitle
imageUrlicon
linkslinklink
descriptiondescriptionsummary
contentcontent:encodedcontent
categoriescategory / dc:subjectcategory
authorsauthor / dc:creatorcontributor
publishedpubDate / dc:datepublished
enclosuresenclosureslink

CHANGELOG

1.5.1

  • Bug Fix: _this.getElementTextContentArray is not a function issue #16 (thanks to julianbragachi)

1.5.0

  • Updated xmldom to version 0.3.0
  • Change tests to use Jest to ensure refactoring did not break anything (using snapshot tests)
  • Updated entire codebase to use up-to-date JavaScript syntax (arrow functions, const & let instead of var)
  • Bug Fix: Atom v1 should return published date when no updated date available (thanks to Serra19)

Development setup

Clone this project from GitHub

npm install
npm test

Bugs / feature requests

If you find any bugs or have a feature request, please create an issue in GitHub.

Contributing

  1. Fork it (https://github.com/jameslawler/react-native-rss-parser)
  2. Create your feature branch (git checkout -b feature/fooBar)
  3. Commit your changes (git commit -am 'Add some fooBar')
  4. Push to the branch (git push origin feature/fooBar)
  5. Create a new Pull Request

License

Distributed under the MIT license. See LICENSE for more information.

