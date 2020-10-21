React Native compatible RSS parser
Parse RSS data into a simple object structure. Currently supports;
npm install react-native-rss-parser --save
import * as rssParser from 'react-native-rss-parser';
return fetch('http://www.nasa.gov/rss/dyn/breaking_news.rss')
.then((response) => response.text())
.then((responseData) => rssParser.parse(responseData))
.then((rss) => {
console.log(rss.title);
console.log(rss.items.length);
});
{
type: undefined, // either `rss-v2` or `atom-v1`
title: undefined, // title of the channel
links: [{
url: undefined, // url of the channel
rel: undefined // type of url (eg. alternate)
}],
description: undefined, // description of the channel
language: undefined, // language of the channel in `en-us`
copyright: undefined, // copyright information about the channel
authors: [{
name: undefined // channel author names
}],
lastUpdated: undefined, // last updated date for the channel
lastPublished: undefined, // last published date for the channel
categories: [{
name: undefined // categories the channel belong too
}],
image: {
url: undefined, // channel image url
title: undefined, // channel image title
description: undefined, // channel image description
width: undefined, // channel image width (pixels)
height: undefined // channel image height (pixels)
},
itunes: { // itunes specific channel information
author: [{
name: undefined // channel author names
}],
block: undefined, // if `yes` then the entire podcast isn't shown in iTunes directory
categories: [{
name: undefined, // channel category names
subCategories:[{
name: undefined // sub category names
}]
}],
image: undefined, // channel image url
explicit: undefined, // `yes`/`no` to indicate if channel contains explicit content
complete: undefined, // `yes` indicates the feed won't publish any new items in the future
newFeedUrl: undefined, // a url pointing to the new feed location
owner: {
name: undefined, // owner name of the channel
email: undefined, // owner email address of the channel
},
subtitle: undefined, // sub title of the channel
summary: undefined, // summary of the channel
},
items: [{ // list of items in the feed
id: undefined, // item id
title: undefined, // item title
imageUrl: undefined, // item image url
links: [{
url: undefined, // item link url
rel: undefined // type of item link
}],
description: undefined, // item description
content: undefined, // item HTML content
categories: [{
name: undefined // categories the item belongs too
}],
authors: [{
name: undefined // item author names
}],
published: undefined, // item published date
enclosures: [{
url: undefined, // item media url
length: undefined, // item media length (bytes)
mimeType: undefined // item media mime type (eg audio/mpeg)
}],
itunes: { // itunes specific item information
authors: [{
name: undefined, // item author names
}],
block: undefined, // `yes` indicates the item won't be displayed in the iTunes directory
duration: undefined, // HH:MM:SS length of the item
explicit: undefined, // `yes`/`no` to indicate if item contains explicit content
image: undefined, // image url for the item
isClosedCaptioned: undefined, // `yes` indicates if the item contains closed captioning
order: undefined, // item order number
subtitle: undefined, // item subtitle
summary: undefined, // item summary
}
}]
}
|Parsed Value
|RSS v2.0
|Atom v1.0
|title
|title
|title
|links
|link
|link
|description
|description
|subtitle
|language
|language
|copyright
|copyright
|rights
|authors
|managingEditor
|author
|published
|pubDate
|published
|updated
|lastBuildDate
|updated
|categories
|category
|category
|image
|image
|logo
|items
|item
|entry
|Parsed Value
|RSS v2.0
|Atom v1.0
|id
|guid
|id
|title
|title
|title
|imageUrl
|icon
|links
|link
|link
|description
|description
|summary
|content
|content:encoded
|content
|categories
|category / dc:subject
|category
|authors
|author / dc:creator
|contributor
|published
|pubDate / dc:date
|published
|enclosures
|enclosures
|link
Clone this project from GitHub
npm install
npm test
If you find any bugs or have a feature request, please create an issue in GitHub.
git checkout -b feature/fooBar)
git commit -am 'Add some fooBar')
git push origin feature/fooBar)
Distributed under the MIT license. See
LICENSE for more information.