❌ This project is not maintained anymore ... go see react-navigation

react-router-navigation provides tools to navigate between multiple screens with navigators or tab views. This library is based on react-router , react-navigation , and react-native-tab-view .

🔥 Highlights

Just an add-on to react-router

Declarative composability

Allow you to call transitions anywhere in your code with simple components

Dynamic Routing

URL Driven Development

Easy-to-use navigation solution using react-navigation

Tab Bar Support using react-native-tab-view

Cross-platform (iOS, Android and Web)

First class deep linking support

Nested Navigators

Fully-tested & strictly-typed

TypeScript support

📟 Demos

💻 How to use

Install as project dependency:

yarn add react-router react-router-native react-router-navigation

Now you can use React Router Navigation to navigate between your screens:

💡 Guide

To learn how the library work, head to this introduction written by @CharlesMangwa: Thousand ways to navigate in React-Native

📖 Docs

🕺 Contribute

Want to hack on react-router-navigation ? Awesome! We welcome contributions from anyone and everyone. 🚀

Fork this repository to your own GitHub account and then clone it to your local device Install dependencies using Yarn: yarn Ensure that the tests are passing using yarn test Send a pull request 🙌

Remember to add tests for your change if possible. ️

👋 Questions

If you have any questions, feel free to get in touch on Twitter @Leo_LeBras or open an issue.

😍 Thanks

react-router-navigation is based on React Router. Thanks to Ryan Florence @ryanflorence, Michael Jackson @mjackson and all the contributors for their work on react-router and history .