npm install react-native-root-toast
react-native-root-toast >= 2.1.0 only supports react-native >= 0.47.0 , for lower version choose 2.0.0 or below.
In react native >= 0.62, the new LogBox component would impact this component's initialization. To make it work we have to explicitly insert a mount point in your app like this:
// in your entry file like `App.js`
// In theory you don't have to install `react-native-root-siblings` because it's a dep of root-toast
// But you can install it explicitly if your editor complains about it.
import { RootSiblingParent } from 'react-native-root-siblings';
// in your render function
return (
<RootSiblingParent> // <- use RootSiblingParent to wrap your root component
<App />
</RootSiblingParent>
);
You can skip this step if your react-native is lower than 0.62. And actually you can inject RootSiblingParent into anywhere like a react portal, for example if you have multiple rootviews you can choose where to display the root toast.
Read more about
react-native-root-siblings which powers
react-native-root-toast.
There are two different ways to manage a Toast.
import Toast from 'react-native-root-toast';
// Add a Toast on screen.
let toast = Toast.show('This is a message', {
duration: Toast.durations.LONG,
position: Toast.positions.BOTTOM,
shadow: true,
animation: true,
hideOnPress: true,
delay: 0,
onShow: () => {
// calls on toast\`s appear animation start
},
onShown: () => {
// calls on toast\`s appear animation end.
},
onHide: () => {
// calls on toast\`s hide animation start.
},
onHidden: () => {
// calls on toast\`s hide animation end.
}
});
// You can manually hide the Toast, or it will automatically disappear after a `duration` ms timeout.
setTimeout(function () {
Toast.hide(toast);
}, 500);
NOTE:
Showing a toast by using a Component inside render, The toast will be automatically disappeared when the
<Toast /> is unmounted.
import React, {Component} from 'react-native';
import Toast from 'react-native-root-toast';
class Example extends Component{
constructor() {
super(...arguments);
this.state = {
visible: false
};
}
componentDidMount() {
setTimeout(() => this.setState({
visible: true
}), 2000); // show toast after 2s
setTimeout(() => this.setState({
visible: false
}), 5000); // hide toast after 5s
};
render() {
return <Toast
visible={this.state.visible}
position={50}
shadow={false}
animation={false}
hideOnPress={true}
>This is a message</Toast>;
}
}
|Name
|Default
|Type
|Description
|duration
|Toast.durations.SHORT
|Number
|The duration of the toast. (Only for api calling method)
|visible
|false
|Bool
|The visibility of toast. (Only for Toast Component)
|position
|Toast.positions.BOTTOM
|Number
|The position of toast showing on screen (A negative number represents the distance from the bottom of screen. A positive number represents the distance form the top of screen.
0 will position the toast to the middle of screen.)
|animation
|true
|Bool
|Should preform an animation on toast appearing or disappearing.
|shadow
|true
|Bool
|Should drop shadow around Toast element.
|backgroundColor
|null
|String
|The background color of the toast.
|shadowColor
|null
|String
|The shadow color of the toast.
|textColor
|null
|String
|The text color of the toast.
|delay
|0
|Number
|The delay duration before toast start appearing on screen.
|hideOnPress
|true
|Bool
|Should hide toast that appears by pressing on the toast.
|opacity
|0.8
|Number
|The Toast opacity.
|onShow
|null
|Function
|Callback for toast`s appear animation start
|onShown
|null
|Function
|Callback for toast`s appear animation end
|onHide
|null
|Function
|Callback for toast`s hide animation start
|onHidden
|null
|Function
|Callback for toast`s hide animation end
presets of duration of the toast.
Toast.durations.SHORT (equals to 2000)
Toast.durations.LONG (equals to 3500)
presets of position of toast.
Toast.positions.TOP (equals to 20)
Toast.positions.BOTTOM (equals to -20)
Toast.positions.CENTER (equals to 0)