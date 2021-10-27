openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rnr

react-native-root-toast

by Horcrux
3.3.0 (see all)

react native toast like component, pure javascript solution

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

15.5K

GitHub Stars

1.7K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Notification, React Native Toast

Reviews

Average Rating

4.2/55
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

2Easy to Use

Readme

react-native-root-toast npm version

Features

  1. Pure javascript solution.
  2. Support both Android and iOS.
  3. Lots of custom options for Toast.
  4. You can show/hide Toast by calling api or using Component inside render.

screen-shoots

Install

npm install react-native-root-toast

react-native-root-toast >= 2.1.0 only supports react-native >= 0.47.0 , for lower version choose 2.0.0 or below.

In react native >= 0.62, the new LogBox component would impact this component's initialization. To make it work we have to explicitly insert a mount point in your app like this:

// in your entry file like `App.js`

// In theory you don't have to install `react-native-root-siblings` because it's a dep of root-toast
// But you can install it explicitly if your editor complains about it.
import { RootSiblingParent } from 'react-native-root-siblings';

// in your render function 
return (
  <RootSiblingParent>  // <- use RootSiblingParent to wrap your root component
    <App />
  </RootSiblingParent>
);

You can skip this step if your react-native is lower than 0.62. And actually you can inject RootSiblingParent into anywhere like a react portal, for example if you have multiple rootviews you can choose where to display the root toast.

Read more about react-native-root-siblings which powers react-native-root-toast.

Usage

There are two different ways to manage a Toast.

Calling api
import Toast from 'react-native-root-toast';


// Add a Toast on screen.
let toast = Toast.show('This is a message', {
    duration: Toast.durations.LONG,
    position: Toast.positions.BOTTOM,
    shadow: true,
    animation: true,
    hideOnPress: true,
    delay: 0,
    onShow: () => {
        // calls on toast\`s appear animation start
    },
    onShown: () => {
        // calls on toast\`s appear animation end.
    },
    onHide: () => {
        // calls on toast\`s hide animation start.
    },
    onHidden: () => {
        // calls on toast\`s hide animation end.
    }
});

// You can manually hide the Toast, or it will automatically disappear after a `duration` ms timeout.
setTimeout(function () {
    Toast.hide(toast);
}, 500);
Using a Component

NOTE: Showing a toast by using a Component inside render, The toast will be automatically disappeared when the <Toast /> is unmounted.

import React, {Component} from 'react-native';
import Toast from 'react-native-root-toast';

class Example extends Component{
    constructor() {
        super(...arguments);
        this.state = {
            visible: false
        };
    }

    componentDidMount() {
        setTimeout(() => this.setState({
            visible: true
        }), 2000); // show toast after 2s

        setTimeout(() => this.setState({
            visible: false
        }), 5000); // hide toast after 5s
    };

    render() {
        return <Toast
            visible={this.state.visible}
            position={50}
            shadow={false}
            animation={false}
            hideOnPress={true}
        >This is a message</Toast>;
    }
}

Reference

Props

NameDefaultTypeDescription
durationToast.durations.SHORTNumberThe duration of the toast. (Only for api calling method)
visiblefalseBoolThe visibility of toast. (Only for Toast Component)
positionToast.positions.BOTTOMNumberThe position of toast showing on screen (A negative number represents the distance from the bottom of screen. A positive number represents the distance form the top of screen. 0 will position the toast to the middle of screen.)
animationtrueBoolShould preform an animation on toast appearing or disappearing.
shadowtrueBoolShould drop shadow around Toast element.
backgroundColornullStringThe background color of the toast.
shadowColornullStringThe shadow color of the toast.
textColornullStringThe text color of the toast.
delay0NumberThe delay duration before toast start appearing on screen.
hideOnPresstrueBoolShould hide toast that appears by pressing on the toast.
opacity0.8NumberThe Toast opacity.
onShownullFunctionCallback for toast`s appear animation start
onShownnullFunctionCallback for toast`s appear animation end
onHidenullFunctionCallback for toast`s hide animation start
onHiddennullFunctionCallback for toast`s hide animation end

Constants

Toast.durations

presets of duration of the toast.

  1. Toast.durations.SHORT (equals to 2000)

  2. Toast.durations.LONG (equals to 3500)

Toast.positions

presets of position of toast.

  1. Toast.positions.TOP (equals to 20)

  2. Toast.positions.BOTTOM (equals to -20)

  3. Toast.positions.CENTER (equals to 0)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use2
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
SajeevanSri lanka3 Ratings1 Review
December 6, 2020
Easy to Use
Alexander RussellSaskatoon, Saskatchewan68 Ratings8 Reviews
October 23, 2020
mohamed-alashry52 Ratings0 Reviews
October 5, 2020
wildeyesTLV1 Rating0 Reviews
Fullstack developer.
September 23, 2020
Easy to Use
SaltyWaterChina,ShangHai6 Ratings0 Reviews
React Native
August 27, 2020

Alternatives

react-native-onesignalReact Native Library for OneSignal Push Notifications Service
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
26K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rnp
react-native-push-notificationReact Native Local and Remote Notifications
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
78K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
3Performant
react-native-notificationsReact Native Notifications
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
16K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rnd
react-native-dropdownalertA simple alert to notify users about new chat messages, something went wrong or everything is ok.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
10K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
rnp
react-native-push-alarm-notificationPackage to schedule alarm notifications and bring your app to foreground if it is in the background in react native.
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
1
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
See 13 Alternatives

Tutorials

Tutorial
awesomelists.netawesomelists.netAwesome lists about all kinds of interesting topics
react-native-root-toast examples - CodeSandbox
codesandbox.ioreact-native-root-toast examples - CodeSandboxLearn how to use react-native-root-toast by viewing and forking react-native-root-toast example apps on CodeSandbox
nicedoc.io
nicedoc.io3 months agonicedoc.iopretty README as service
React Native Toast
www.yyesoftware.com4 years agoReact Native Toast« React Native Date Picker React Native Vector Icons Ios » All Posts
How to display a popup toast - Expo Documentation
docs.expo.devHow to display a popup toast - Expo DocumentationExpo is an open-source platform for making universal native apps for Android, iOS, and the web with JavaScript and React.