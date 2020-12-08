Version 4.x requires react-native version >= 0.59, 3.x requires react-native version >= 0.47

Add sibling elements after your app root element. The created sibling elements are above the rest of your app elements. This can be used to create a Modal component or something should be over your app.

BREAKING CHANGE

For react native >= 0.62

The new LogBox component would impact this component's initialization. To make it work we have to explicitly insert a mount point in your app like this:

import { RootSiblingParent } from 'react-native-root-siblings' ; return ( < RootSiblingParent > // < - use RootSiblingParent to wrap your root component < App /> </ RootSiblingParent > );

You can skip this step if your react-native is lower than 0.62. And actually you can inject RootSiblingParent into anywhere like a react portal, for example if you have multiple rootviews you can choose which one to hold the root siblings.

From 4.0 the redux store context injection is not enabled by default, the redux store context should be set by a context wrapper.

import { setSiblingWrapper } from 'react-native-root-siblings' ; import { Provider } from 'react-redux' ; setSiblingWrapper( ( sibling ) => < Provider store = {store} > {sibling} </ Provider > );

You can also use setSiblingWrapper to provide other context into each sibling node.

From 3.0 the default style has been removed from the element. https://github.com/magicismight/react-native-root-siblings/commit/75b1f65502f41a5ecad0d17fd8d6ebb400365928

Add it to your project

Run npm install react-native-root-siblings --save

USAGE

This library can add element above the root app component registered by AppRegistry.registerComponent .

Class API

Create sibling element

let sibling = new RootSiblings( < View style = {{top: 0 , right: 0 , bottom: 0 , left: 0 , backgroundColor: ' red '}} /> );

This will create a View element cover all of your app elements, and returns a sibling instance. You can create a sibling anywhere inside your react native code.

Update sibling element

sibling.update( < View style = {{top: 10 , right: 10 , bottom: 10 , left: 10 , backgroundColor: ' blue '}} /> );

This will update the sibling instance to a View with blue backgroundColor and cover the screen by 10 offset distance.

Destroy sibling element

sibling.destroy();

This will remove the sibling element.

Component API

import { RootSiblingPortal } from 'react-native-root-siblings' ; class extends Component { render() { return ( < RootSiblingPortal > < View style = {[StyleSheet.absoluteFill, { backgroundColor: ' rgba ( 0 , 0 , 0 , 0.25 )' }]} /> </ RootSiblingPortal > ) } }

EXAMPLE

import React, { AppRegistry, View, Component, TouchableHighlight, StyleSheet, Text } from 'react-native' ; import Dimensions from 'Dimensions' ; import RootSiblings from 'react-native-root-siblings' ; var id = 0 ; var elements = []; class SiblingsExample extends Component { addSibling = () => { let sibling = new RootSiblings( < View style = {[styles.sibling, { top: id * 20 }]} > < Text > I`m No.{id} </ Text > </ View > ); id++; elements.push(sibling); }; destroySibling = () => { let lastSibling = elements.pop(); lastSibling && lastSibling.destroy(); }; updateSibling = () => { let lastId = elements.length - 1 ; lastId >= 0 && elements[lastId].update( < View style = {[styles.sibling, { top: lastId * 20 }]} > < Text > I`m No.{lastId} : {Math.random()} </ Text > </ View > ); }; render() { return < View style = {styles.container} > < TouchableHighlight style = {styles.button} onPress = {this.addSibling} > < Text style = {styles.buttonText} > Add element </ Text > </ TouchableHighlight > < TouchableHighlight style = {styles.button} onPress = {this.destroySibling} > < Text style = {styles.buttonText} > Destroy element </ Text > </ TouchableHighlight > < TouchableHighlight style = {styles.button} onPress = {this.updateSibling} > < Text style = {styles.buttonText} > Update element </ Text > </ TouchableHighlight > </ View > ; } } AppRegistry.registerComponent( 'SiblingsExample' , () => SiblingsExample); var styles = StyleSheet.create({ container : { flex : 1 , alignItems : 'center' , justifyContent : 'center' , backgroundColor : 'green' , }, button : { borderRadius : 4 , padding : 10 , marginLeft : 10 , marginRight : 10 , backgroundColor : '#ccc' , borderColor : '#333' , borderWidth : 1 , }, buttonText : { color : '#000' }, sibling : { left : 0 , height : 20 , width : Dimensions.get( 'window' ).width / 2 , backgroundColor : 'blue' , opacity : 0.5 } });

RUN EXAMPLE